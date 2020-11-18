.

.

The lion sleeps tonight

.

.

.

.

Rush Limbaugh:

“The point is, when there are these new websites that nobody’s ever heard of, and they’re out there offering you their opinion on politics, don’t make the mistake of assuming that just because you never heard of ’em they’re a bunch of kooks. Don’t let the powers that be in Drive-By Media get you all caught up in being in this arrogant, exclusive group that thinks, “These people are not qualified. I’ve never heard of getyourgun.com. I never heard of that.” You never know. It could be some of the smartest people you never met.”

.

.

.

.

FLASHBACK: Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica in 2017 estimated 1 MILLION votes in the Venezuelan election were fraudulent.

"…this would not have occurred if the auditors of all political parties had been present at every stage of the election."

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-132-trump-administrations-beat-down-big-pharma/id1512848110?i=1000499052067

Originally tweeted by Hot Takes with Matt Gaetz (@GaetzTakes) on November 17, 2020.

.

Supercomputer.

.

Think the Lion is awesome? wait until you Discover the Lioness.

.

Yes, the average AIM reader knows far more than Sidney Powell about electronic election rigging, but she is doing a good job redpilling the folks in the lower levels of truth revelation. At least she stopped pushing that Dave Janda distraction about Hammer and Scorecard.

Share the tweet and listen to Powell inside.

.

.

.

.

Edward Bradley Staebler Age 47, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Contact details inside.

.

.

.

.

Y’all remember who this George Soros operative is …right?

Michigan Secretary of State is a Pilgrims Operative Put in Place to Destroy Trump

Michigan Power Couple Attempts to Destroy The President

.

.

Of the three witches below, which one resides in Wayne County?

.

.

.

.

Ray A. posts: “Trump is going to win either way, he is not going to concede.This election was conducted under a national emergency order signed by President Trump on Sept. 12th of 2018. I believe his team knew all this would happen. Domestic actors such as MSM anchors, Big Tech CEOs and the swamp have colluded with foreign entities to subvert this election. There is something much bigger happening here beyond these legal challenges and recounts.”

.

Sen. Lindsey Graham fist bumps Kamala Harris on Senate floor

KazimirRampant tweets: UNBELIEVABLE! @NYGovCuomo , @melissadderosa & @NYCMayor need to be on the next boat to #Gitmo . NYC Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods surveilled with binoculars pointed into private residences.

Read the complete thread and watch the Gestapo peeping Toms here.

.

.

.

International Tribunal Indicts Pandemic defendants that distribute COVID vaccines and rollout 5G installations that allegedly cause DNA damage and EMF/vaccine genocide Read all About it!

.

.

GREAT DEPRESSION 2.0 – Are You Ready For It?

.

.

Coming with us to the new 5D Earth?

.

An AIM patriot sent in this photo with a note: This is a newsstand at 7th Ave. & 28th St., NYC.

.

AIM Pro-Tip below for searching any of our videos and articles on the topics that are popping today. We were 2 – 3 years ahead of the narrative and you were there with us, uncovering one brick of evidence at a time until we constructed an edifice of truth that is staggering.

As these topics arise, go into our sites and pull out the articles, videos, and memes that you need to teach your downline. That’s how we win the Great Information War, by educating and enlightening fellow citizens about the real truth of our planet.

Did you know that AIM Patriot Michael McKibben is a civil engineer? In his profession, you have to be able to see the BIG PICTURE, yet be unyielding in the details of your material and labor quality. Michael knows from his professional experience that the edifice one builds is only as good as the quality of construction materials.

He and his researchers (we call them ‘Mike and the AFI Miners’), work with the details of each piece of evidence and make sure that they are factual with actual evidence and are preserved in a way that courts and attorneys recognize as evidence. From there, we step back and assemble the “bricks of truth” into a structure that we see emerging from the ashes of western civilization.

.

.

AIM Patriot Andrew (Canada) drops us a note:

You all got a wonderful shout-out from You Are Free TV. It’s a few minutes in to the video. She talks about Lord Malloch-Brown and the many, many years focus American Intelligence Media has done on the British control of the US. She linked your site as well.

KRAK_N IS AS KRAK_N DOES— POTUS HAS IT ALL – Anti-Vir_s Operations

.

Robert David Steele says this raid in Germany was not a raid against Dominion servers, it was a raid against CIA servers on a US military base which was the CIA farm used to manipulate elections all over the world so we are actually looking at an international take down of the deep state at the same time. Source

.

.

Whistleblower evidence leaves Zuckerberg speechless at hearing.

.

.

Once I read The Prince back in ninth grade at Orange Park H.S. in Florida, I knew what I wanted to be when I grew up – a fierce warrior for truth. Only problem was that I had no idea what truth was and how could a little girl like me become a great warrior woman. I didn’t want to be a debutante – which was the thing girls in the South were still doing in the 1970s; I wanted to be a Dionysian Warrior. My mother clutched her pearls.

The public schools were so bad that even my redneck dad who sold housewares and hardware to the local grocery stores, knew that his inquisitive daughter should probably go to a better school and worked overtime to send me to St. Johns Country Day School where I was immersed in classical studies in a small school setting. Most important thing that I learned at SJCDS was never ‘taught’, but always encouraged – Think Big and Think Out of the Box.

Funny that after all those years of Latin, the only phrase that stuck with me as a lifetime motto would be one that could be a closing remark in The Prince.

FACTA NON VERBA

Or as one prominent marketing slogan puts it – “Just Do It”.

Here’s The Prince (free download). A very easy book 60 page book for your high schoolers and one you might look at again, if it has been a while.

Machiavelli’s Advice For Nice Guys

.

.

.

The Vortex — The Elitist Hierarchy We don’t agree with Michael regarding a Joe Biden possible win – just saying. But every the else was peachy-keen.

.

.

.

The Internet of Things is a patent that puts all human beings and their activities into the digital collective – THE BORG . You will no longer be a human individuality, rather a cog in their Ahrimanic machine.

.

Thank goodness we busted their evil plans for world domination a few years ago. Now we wait for the Lion to Roar.

.

.

Thank you AIM Patriot Richard for today’s cat video. WOWOWO We like kitties and Vikings! These Fluffy Norwegian Forest Cats Traveled With Vikings!

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

