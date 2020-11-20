.

Dominion skips out on the hearings: Dominion Officials Refuse to Testify before PA House Committee – Lawyer Up Instead.

‘Totalitarian state’ | Should govts mandate COVID vaccinations?

Actually, Breitbart is no better than Fox Pravda. Someone please educate Mr. Branco that Breitbart should be located on the censorship gun in this cartoon. Any publication that constantly posts the opinions of Rob Reiner, Cher, Tucker Carlson, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, and other B-grade actors and propagandists is not MAGA.

Read Breitbart with extreme prejudice.

Patriots in Wisconsin, here’s a wolf that needs your attention.

Color revolution

Last phase – desperate phase

Are they signaling for war? Easy to find out. Just go into their private email accounts at www.fb.com.

0bama changed his profile pic from full color to black and white… the 0bama Foundation logo also used to be color but now is black and white @Court_Dog_1776

“Also:

HiIlary’s cover photo is also black and white MicheIle’s profile pic is also black and white…..

BilI Clinton’s profile is still full color though..OPRAH! Profile pic, black and white Omg of course… Chri$$y and the Rock also have black and white profile pics.. the Rock’s is more sepia though. These people are all part of this sickening satanic shit, I believe

George Soros. Cover photo is black and white. Wow. This is getting deep. Of course, a Rothschild… triple whammy with the black and white cover AND profile pic + bIack Iives matter.”

Can you find others with their profile or cover photo changes to black and white?

Not only did Tapper change his cover photo to black and white with a tinge of gold, the man in the picture insinuates a gun being pointed with the presidential seal in the background.

Secret Service, is this not an implied threat to our President?

Lin Wood tweeted: Why was an A1 Shredding & Recycling http://a1shreds.com truck picking up election documents/materials at Jim R. Miller Park election office in Cobb County,, GA minutes ago? They may be destroying evidence. Cobb County GA Patriots need to demand answers NOW!!!

Scott Pressler tweeted: I Have Really Good News: Pennsylvania House approved a resolution for an audit of the 2020 election. Resolution does not require approval from democrat Governor Wolf or the state Senate. Your calls & rallies are working.

Special forces? We are fighting an asymmetrical information war. First Lady Trump is a polygot, as well as elegant and intelligent. We see you, sister. Blessings.

Grandma knows whats up 😎

Be like Grandma. Stand up to the tyrants.

Justice Assignments. The Supreme Court has released new “circuit assignments.” Each justice initially handles emergency appeals that arise from the area covered by their assigned circuit(s). Barrett gets her old court: the 7th Circuit. Sotomayor takes over the 2nd Circuit (previously Ginsburg).

Looks like of the contested states it would be:

MI – Brett M. Kavanaugh

WI – Amy Coney Barrett

PA – Samuel A. Alito

GA – Clarence Thomas

John Roberts, secret agent for the Knights of Malta, has Virginia.

You read that correct. John Roberts is not loyal to the United States. He is a Knights of Malta foreign operative who is in charge of the FISA Courts. Have you checked out his ugly wife who screws everyone? She is one nasty SES bitch.

Sidney Powell triples-down on the Scytl servers this morning on Glenn Beck’s radio show:

More from @SidneyPowell1 on vote manipulation and how some numbers are statistically impossible:

Trump attorney Sidney Powell fires back: Tucker Carlson was ‘insulting, demanding, and rude’ — https://washex.am/3lQo6vI

A trusted team member sent us a tweet from Charlie Ward Show that read: “Rupert Murdoch never gets his name mentioned so here’s one of the main men behind the fake msm.”

Our reply: Distractors are everywhere on the internet in order to keep your eyes and ears OFF the Queen and her merry band of pedophiles and criminals. Not saying that Mudoch isn’t a stinker…but bloviators, like Bill O’Reilly and Tucker Carlson, are in place to keep you from looking at Mark Malloch-Brown and Richard Dearlove…which all track back to the Queen. We have to keep a precise AIM on the target. Murdoch is a sidebar. Just sayin’.

BTW – GESARA NESARA is nonsensical stuff that has been around the internet for years, spinning, spinning, going nowhere. In an information war, there will be lots of distractions, many very interesting, to keep you from finding ultimate truth.

The chart below is an example of an information distractor. It is interesting and has lots of trigger words, but it means nothing in uncovering the evil deeds of the Pilgrims Society and the British Imperial Empire.

Stay focused, friends.

Take a lesson in strategic warfare from Sand Cat: The King of the Desert

