This is a sample of how the British-American Pilgrims plan on dividing up American into ‘dominions’.

It’s the same old struggle with the British Monarch that has been running since William Wallace and Runnymede. I know, first hand, because three of my direct ancestors were barons that signed the Magna Carta which originated in 1215 as a peace treaty between King John and rebellious barons who were fed up with British tyranny.

Here’s a brief lesson on the Magna Carta to get you caught up with history that was probably not taught in your public school indoctrination centers. What is Magna Carta?

What you may not know is that the Magna Carta has been re-stated in various forms throughout history. It seems like the British Monarch just can’t keep their hands off We the People and over time they encroach upon our liberty and freedom so that we have to re-state our God-given rights. Justice Scalia explains how this occurred throughout history in his opening remarks at the 2014 National Lawyers Convention.

Justice Scalia’s Opening Remarks at 2014 National Lawyers Convention

The last time we ‘re-stated the Magna Carta’ was the Declaration of Independence from British rule and the signing of the U.S. Constitution. However, the British Monarch simply found another way to defeat the American colonies by infiltrating our government, over two centuries, with Crown Agents (SES), British federal courts, spying networks (Five Eyes) and propaganda (MSM corporate media and British/China controlled social media). They pose as allies when they are really our mortal enemies, subverting our Constitution with their Communist agenda.

It is not an accident that the voting system is called DOMINION. “Dominion” is actually a legal term that the British use to mark their territories.

It’s no coincidence that Mark Malloch-Brown (Pilgrim and Privy Council) is the head of Dominion as well as Open Society Foundation and is trying to usurp American sovereignty with a fake voting system in order to absorb the United States into their New World Order.

Dominion. (Accessed Dec. 11, 2020). Definition. Britannica Online Encyclopedia.

British Dominion received $400 million a month before the election.

Originally tweeted by Charles Stucklen (@charlls) on December 8, 2020.

[Side note: Did you listen to the interview that Fox Pravda Lou Dobbs had with Sidney Powell presented in yesterday’s Cat Report? Powell brought up ‘Mark Malloch-Brown’, but Dobbs quickly shifted the conversation to the Venezuelan ‘bad guys’ who are working for Dominion. That’s because your lovable, trusted Lou Dobbs is a propagandist and protector of the Pilgrims and British Imperial Empire. Imagine being a reporter at his level and hearing that a British Lord is behind United States election rigging system and you are totally not interested and don’t even ask questions to pursue that angle of foreign interference in elections?]

Today, we find ourselves back in the original position of defending our rights and our modern-day version of the Magna Carta, the U. S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, against our British foe. This time more people than ever before are AWAKE on the planet and see the evil Pilgrims and British Imperial Empire trying to roll out their Cecil Rhodes’ New World Order, not only in the United States, but in their countries as well.

The case of American sovereignty and the supremacy of the Constitution is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. If the Justices fail us, we will have no choice but to insist the President use the Insurrection Act to put down these domestic enemies and British-China coup attempt.

If that fails, then We the People, like that rag tag crew of Scottish fighters at Stirling, will need to take up arms and slay our enemies – every last one of them. It’s them or us. Now or never.

Pennsylvania Will JOIN Texas Lawsuit AGAINST Pennsylvania! This is HUGE!!!

“The Constitution provides that state legislatures — not federal judges, not state judges, not state governors, not other state officials — bear primary responsibility for setting election rules,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a recent concurring opinion. Source

Possible Outcomes at SCOTUS as States Race to Join TX Lawsuit

Here we have Ric Grenell who is NOT talking about BRITISH interference in our elections, instead everything is about CHINA and RUSSIA. Is Ric this far behind truth news? Why isn’t he screaming at the rooftops that the British have used election rigging software all around the world to secure their DOMINIONS.

Giddy up, Ric! AIM Patriots expect more from you than this milquetoast interview which only focused on China. You could have used this opportunity to educate Americans about Mark Malloch-Brown and the British attempt to overthrow the President, but you said N O T H I N G .

How far does this go? | Richard Grenell starts at 1:50. BTW- The Newsmax dude is a low-information bloviator so pay him no attention, AIM Cats.

Representative Elise Stefanik tweets: The amicus brief that was signed by over 100 House Republican Members today is about protecting our Constitution. The Constitution is clear; Election Officials and State Executives cannot change the people’s presidential election process without the state legislature …approving it.

Additionally, it is unconstitutional to refuse to check signatures on mail-in ballots if the state law explicitly states that they must be checked. We are requesting that the Supreme Court carefully review the lawsuit and provide clarity …to the American People, who are rightfully concerned about both the unconstitutional overreach from certain state officials and the integrity of the Presidential election. (End)

Melinda Gates is incredibly disappointed in President Trumps EO that gives Americans the vaccines first. Now she and Bill cannot kill of the indigent people of the world first…..boo-hoo.

‘nckhawk” picked up her sentiment and wrote:

“Just saw where Melinda Gates is “disappointed” that Trump funded CV19 vaccines and made them available to America first, implying that they are withheld from the rest of the world. Trump’s genius may be manifesting yet again! American’s are not rushing for the vaccines and the supply is sitting sitting under PDJT’s control along with whatever plan the globalist had associated with giving out the candy. Globalist denied again!!”

AIM Patriot 77Chopstix left this note:

Interestingly, the National Post which was started to offer counter viewpoints to the Left, was founded by Conrad Black. I saw in your reports that Conrad Black is a Pilgrims Society member and his name is possibly contained in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book.

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/john-ivison-trudeaus-half-brother-is-an-anti-vaxxer-bitcoin-entrepreneur-and-affectionate-critic-of-the-pm

The Vortex — M&M’s

AIM Patriot Andrew sent in this screenshot below with a note to Michael: “I wanted to let you know that there are people who are very well aware of the injustice done to Michael McKibben re: the stolen codes and Leader Technology.”

The article cited in the Instagram is linked below. Of course, Vimeo (Chelsea Clinton’s video platform) decided that what Michael had to say is not important to Americans and censored his talk from their platform. Patriots, talking to fellow patriots, is a dangerous thing to the Pilgrims who want their secret society to remain a secret from We the People.

Don’t forget that Robert Mueller worked with British spy Arvinder Sambei to cover-up the espionage crime of 9-11. She/he (hard to tell what it is by the picture) went on to assist Mueller in the Russia Collusion hoax. Why isn’t Fox Pravda Lou Dobbs or intelligence hot-shot Ric Grenell reporting on this British spy connection?

Expose the Truth – Jon McNaughton

If you will not say ‘NO’ to a mask, will you have the courage to say ‘NO’ to a mandatory needle in the arm? We better fight NOW while we can still win.

“Soon we will be organizing groups across the nation. It will require a group of 20 or more to simply walk into a business and REFUSE to put on a mask. Dare them to call the police. Let them arrest all 20 of you and then DEMAND a jury trial. Folks…they are not enforcing laws…they are enforcing ILLEGAL orders. Do not do it alone. Do it as a group. Overwhelm the system. Put a stop to this foolishness.” Learn more.

AIM Patriot Terry leaves this note. Of course, she is not offering medical advice…just giving anecdotal information about herself:

“On the medication Ivermectin..do a search on Amazon..Amazon is now a pharmacy . And they do have the human pills along with animal treatments. You have to sign up with the pharmacy..insurance etc. I have been following cancer treatments for years and there are many types if you follow Ty Bollinger . A couple years ago I watched several cancer patients treating themselves with fenbendazole, a pet de-wormer. The man that started this was in stage four cancer and his friend who was a rancher told him he used fenbendazole on his animals for cancer..it cured him along with vitamins and healthy eating. Just saying..I brought a bunch just in case.”

A Drug Made for Animals and Taken by Humans to Treat Cancer: Fenbendazole

AIM Cats come in all sizes and demeanors.

Lion Man: Kevin Richardson | South Africa

