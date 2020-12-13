.

FEDERAL FELONIES!

Will Nessel and others like her commit federal felonies in order to please their Pilgrims puppet masters?

Here is a Sidney Powell retweeted civil rights attorney, Leigh Dundas, breaking down TRUMPS EO

In an article on the COVID vaccine rollout, CNN says that Americans shouldn’t be alarmed if people start dying after taking the vaccine because “deaths may occur that won’t necessarily have anything to do with the vaccine.”

The FDA announced on Tuesday that two trial participants have died after receiving their coronavirus vaccine. According to Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, the FDA announced on Tuesday that there currently is not enough research to guarantee the vaccine’s safety for immunocompromised groups, pregnant women and children.

The University of Queensland has abruptly ended its trials for coronavirus vaccine the Australian government had ordered in a $1 billion deal for 51 million doses. The deal was terminated after participants returned false positive HIV test results over fears that vaccine mishap would damage the public’s confidence in the COVID-19 vaccination program.

“Some chiseler altered Bill Gates’ June 2020 TED Talk to edit out his revealing prediction that we will all soon need digital vaccine passports (slide 1). But after considerable effort, we tracked down the original video (slide 2).

Gates’ minions on cable and network news, his public broadcasting, social media and fact-checker toadies all now insist that Gates never said such things. They say he never intended to track and trace us with subdermal chips or injected tattoos.

They dismiss such talk as “conspiracy theories.”

Well, here it is from the horse’s mouth.”

Gates’ company, Microsoft, has patented a sinister technology that uses implanted chips with sensors that will monitor body and brain activity. It promises to reward compliant humans with crypto currency payments when they perform assigned activities.

Leaked files expose mass infiltration of UK firms by Chinese Communist Party including AstraZeneca, Rolls Royce, HSBC and Jaguar Land Rover Read more

Facebook’s independent fact checkers tied to Hillary Clinton, Communist China and George Soros

