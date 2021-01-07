.

A reader commented that a better title to article: “CIA Works For NWO ChiComs Against USA Interests Commits Treason But No Prosecutions”

Pelosi Calls for Trump’s Removal by Invoking the 25th Amendment

Pelosi Calls on U.S. Capitol Police Chief to Resign After Pro-Trump Riot VIDEO

Limbaugh: “There's a lot of people calling for the end of violence…I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual Tea Party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn't feel that way.”

Last week it was widely reported that Mike Pence would be leaving the country as soon as the Electoral College vote was taken. This headline was from a few weeks ago. If anyone has updates, would you please post in comments?

Is Pence getting himself some of that Mossad protection?

Anon-decoder posts:

Pelosi says removing Trump “emergency of highest magnitude”

If DJT is impeached or Biden inaugurated, DJT will lose the ability to act. He will no longer be Commander in Chief. The race against the clock has started From here on The first who strikes win.

All is done. The crime (treason) has been fully executed. All traitors/moles have shown their colors. There is nothing else to do. But to strike Start the clock.

Mad Dog Goes Mad!

They ushered them through….

Any Simpsons fans here who can verify this?

Note to all you AIM Cats sending us the distractions about the Italian government and election rigging, you will want to pay attention to the channels that are spreading the information manure…same channels that always do when they want to grab your eyeballs and keep you off the scent. they need to protect the Queen and her privy ass wipers from harm’s way. We all know about Dominion, Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros, and Mitt Romney and the election rigging system Dominion, used world wide to secure elections for globalshits.

It has been reported that President Trump is banned from the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Shopify, YouTube

More propaganda….

The next few days can be soul-challenging.

Patriots around the world – let’s raise the vibration with Hezekiah Walker New Video “BETTER”

AIM Patriot Weyne sends us this picture and wrote: After reading your CAT Report this evening, I randomly opened my pocket version of The Art of War, took a pic and am sending it to you with all my love, gratitude, respect and admiration.

If you aren’t interested in plane flight schedules, at least drop in at the 10:30 mark where the video creator noticed things that many of you did. Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 1 7 21

AIM Patriot Parker sends the picture below with this note: “Here are some pics from the rally I personally took. One is during the march on Constitution Ave, the other is looking out at the crowd from the Capitol lawn. Does this strike anyone as “angry protesters”? The Capitol police even walked through the crowd, and now I’m thinking they were trying to provoke something, but people just politely moved out of their way and let them huddle together.

I literally saw ZERO violence, and concur that was a Color operation that only occurred near and inside the building itself. Yes, people were very energized, but it was mainly very friendly and I was very blessed by how woke up the people in my immediate vicinity were that I had some good talks with.”

Please note that we added research to this piece:

PELOSI AND SICILIAN D’ALESANDRO FAMILY TIED TO FBI-CHINESE COUNTERINTELLIGENCE AGENT WILLIAM V. CLEVELAND EXPOSED IN 2003

On Apr. 12, 2003, FBI-Chinese double agent William V. Cleveland Jr. was caught in a long-time relationship with another FBI-Chinese double agent Katrina Leung. (Cleveland had whitewashed the communist and racketeer background of Nancy Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., on Mar. 06, 1961 for a Kennedy White House job.)

Bill Cleveland and Katrina Leung were were trafficking in nuclear intelligence from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, CA. Cleveland was a long-time colleague and client of James P. Chandler, III, patent attorney to Columbus, OH social networking inventor Leader Technologies.

At that time in 2003, sophomore Mark Zuckerberg was busy stalling all attempts at Harvard to develop a rival to Facebook in anticipation of Leader Technologies completing the debugging of their innovations. See also Nuclear Lab Official Quits in Spy Probe (Los Angeles Times, Apr. 12, 2003).

…just ahead of …On Sep. 23, 2015, Xi Jinping, Chinese …

PBS did a full Frontline Story on Bill Cleveland, according to them, the son of Bill Cleveland, the former assistant director of the FBI under Hoover.

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/spy/leung/cron.html

Bill Cleveland shows up on Wikileaks

Chandler’s boy and likely Chinese thief of Leader invention…. neither was sentenced when caught. Being protected?!

https://uhrp.org/featured-articles/chinas-spying-us

Another priority of Chinese intelligence has been to infiltrate U.S. counterintelligence.The F.B.I. was penetrated until 2002 by Katrina Leung, a prominent figure in the Chinese American community in Los Angeles who worked as an F.B.I. asset for twenty years under the code name PARLOR MAID.

Leung was having affairs with the bureau’s two top agents on the West Coast responsible for Chinese counterintelligence, James J. Smith and William V. Cleveland, Jr. She fed F.B.I. secrets to China’s foreign intelligence service, the M.S.S., for years, telling investigators she filched them from Smith’s briefcase during their trysts at her home.

F.B.I. director Robert S. Mueller III assigned his top counterintelligence agent, Leslie G. Wiser, Jr., to go to Los Angeles in 2002 and investigate. Operating with a team of handpicked agents from a secret location in Santa Monica, Wiser broke open the case. Leung and Smith were arrested. Smith pleaded guilty to lying about his affair with Leung. She, too, pleaded guilty to lying about their affair and to failing to report some of her income from the F.B.I. Neither was sentenced to prison. And the government had avoided a sensational espionage trial in which the Bureau’s secrets might have been aired.

Cats are still rockin’ over here in the Conclave. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – CATS COVER

