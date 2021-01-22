Day Three – Part 2

.

Day Three of the Banana Republic…and counting. We have so much info coming in that we had to divide the day into parts. PART ONE IS HERE. Now we add content for the second half of the day. When we have completed the report, our email subscribers will be sent an email with all content included.

Where is Kamala? You would think the media would be all over this FIRST female vice president of the United States, but since inauguration day, we haven’t seen any videos and/or images of her. Not saying that she isn’t around…so if you spot live action, please send or post the link. In the meantime, let’s keep an eye out for this illegal alien, foreign actor threat to national security.

TOLD YOU SO!!!

BRITISH Commonwealth SUBJECT Kamala Harris getting read to take over WHITE HOUSE.

Kamala Harris is a citizen of Jamaica, a BRITISH COMMONWEALTH.

Kamala Devi Harris. (Oct. 20, 1964). Birth Certificate, m. Goplan Shyamala, Caucasian Indian, Age 26, f. Donald Jasper Harris, Age 26, Jamaican, File No. 64-295984, Alameda Cty. Oakland, CA.

Kamala Harris To Be The First Female President Of The USA!

AIM Patriot Chris Strunk was already on the mission, folks. This is a filing from September 2020.

Did Homeland Security do its job and arrest her for foreign election interference and fraud? She actually is a foreigner with huge British entanglements who ran for Vice President of the United States, knowing full well that she is not a citizen, and certainly not eligible. So she interfered in a major way….and she is an illegal alien.

F^cking do your job, Homeland Security!

Still checking for PINO Joe’s (President in Name Only) executive orders to show up on the federal register. https://www.federalregister.gov/presidential-documents/executive-orders

With President Trump and the patriots out of their way, the Globalists get back to their agenda to Destroy humanity. “You will own nothing and you’ll be happy.”

As one internet commentor noted: “Remember That The Red Haired Hag Jen Pskai Was Obama’s Liaison To Media Matters, David Brock & Their Pay-Master George Soros”

Literally … a Pinko Commie

No…it was not photoshopped.

Instrument of Higher Beings

In the introductory lecture yesterday our attention was drawn to the fact that certain events in the more ancient history of mankind can be rightly understood only when we not merely observe the forces and faculties of the personalities themselves, but when we realise at the outset that through the personalities in question, as through instruments, Beings are working who allow their deeds to stream down from higher worlds into our world.

We must realise that these Beings cannot take direct hold of the physical facts of our existence because, on account of the present stage of their development, they cannot incarnate in a physical body which draws its constituents from the physical world. If, therefore, they desire to work within our physical world, they must make use of the physical human being — of his deeds, but also of his intellect, his powers of understanding.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 126 – Occult History: Lecture 2 – Stuttgart, 28th December 1910

Watch the lady in pink vanish. Also, pictured behind her is the Asian (could he be Chinese?) secret service dude that everyone has been gabbing about. Meet the Asian American Leading President Biden’s Secret Service Detail

