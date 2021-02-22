.

.

Prepare your family and fortune for the hyperinflation elevation. It has already started and will only get worse, until it all collapses. Use those fiat dollars now to buy the things you might need to ride the wave out of this calamity – like food, water, and essential items for your life.

Get cash NOW to use when the credit/debit card systems go down with the collapse of the banks. If you are limited to how much you can withdraw each day, then start today and make your withdrawals until you feel comfortable. Remember, not everyone will know that the collapse has occurred so many places will be delighted to take CASH when credit/debit doesn’t work. Also, recall what happens when folks wake up to a possible shortage in something they need…like toilet paper and silver. If there is a run on the bank for cash, you waited too late.

Hopefully, everyone in this community has snagged silver. If you were late to the movement, or need more precious metals to protect your existing wealth, remember that gold has always been used for wealth preservation.

Supply chains are already being interrupted. Don’t put off needed car and household repairs. Get them fixed now while parts are available and fiat currency is accepted for payment.

.

.

Mike and Doug are back after several month absence. They are on fire with the new research that shows that the British Monarch has taken over America in a breathtaking coup lead by Prince Charles and foreign interloper Kamala Harris.

To learn more about the Prince’s Trust and Nigel Knowles, see this blockbuster report:

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/British-Pilgrims-Have-Taken-Over-America.mp3

Share from GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105776534666873183

.

PRO TIP: Going forward all audios we upload will have a separate link on http://www.truthbits.org. They are labeled “Mike and Doug Show” or “Betsy & Thomas”. In the search bar, type in the show name you want to see and they will load on your page, with most recent at the top of the page. To access audios/videos prior to 2021, please see this archive: https://archive.is/VkPOn

.

.

Go ahead. Be a CovIDIOT. Take the ‘vaccine’ (which is actually a bioweapon) and experience the side effects, now and for the rest of your life. Covid 19 vaccine reaction 10/02/2021

.

.

We love hearing from Professor Swain, even better when a patriot interviews her. The Candace Owens Show: Carol Swain

.

.

.

.

.

.

Sneaky sneaky…Facebook. Here’s how to unplug this feature.

.

.

.

A Person Who Has An Evil Heart Often Exhibits These 7 Personality Traits

.

.

.

Share video from GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105775995280915962

.

AIMCat sovereignty108 on February 20, 2021 posted: I love your cat reports! They make me laugh and cry and everything in between. You’re the best! I love you.

.

.

This video is for Douglas, Condor, and all the bird lovers in our community. Beautiful Snowy Owl & Short Eared Owl Photography in New York

.

.

.