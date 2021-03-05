.

AIM Patriot Condor has been adding more content to his post of the Testimony of the Whistleblower. As he sends in material, we have added it to this report, top of page: https://aim4truth.org/2021/03/04/cat-report-689/

Read the entire letter on GAB here: https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump/posts/105834586736630384

Told you so. The pomp-ass is after the presidency where the British Imperial Empire will rule America, once and for all. If Mike Pomp-ass can’t be the president, he will gladly accept the position of vice-president (if Trump runs again); whereupon, he will sabotage and betray President Trump just like 30 Pence Judas…in our opinion, of course, but only after we did the research on Mike Pomp-ass and his wife Susan who is equally compromised.

MICHAEL R. POMPEO: GROOMED ‘RINO’ INTERLOCKED WITH THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY AND PRIVY COUNCIL

Longtime AIMCats will know that we have always advocated taking digital memes and posting them on billboards, fliers, and advertisements. The WallStreetSilver crowd is running an advertising campaign to put their messages on billboards all around the country. We can give them some traction by sharing their billboard mock-up images as digital memes. When someone randomly sees an image like this, they will assume that this is an actual billboard…plus think of their ah-ha moment when they actually see the billboard in their community, too.

The world is so disgustingly corrupt that we will never find justice in the system as it currently operates. We need to take the criminal cabal out the “Al Capone way”, through their accounting and finances. This is why #SILVERSQUEEZE is the most important thing citizens can do to stop the madness. We call upon citizens around the world to join the movement.

The evil ones (Dominion, Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros, Mitt Romney) rigged the election that Trump won in a landslide, then ran an overthrow on the U.S. government. Let’s disrupt their system and destroy their debt slave financial system out with as much excitement as we voted President Trump “in”.

The plan is to decentralize the holding of physical silver and gold throughout households everywhere in the world. Not only will you be destroying the wealth and financial security of pedophiles like John Roberts, Mike Pence, and John Podesta (with hundreds more like them), you will be protecting your family’s wealth during the collapse of the Federal Reserve fiat paper crap, which will bring down currencies all around the world. Listen to the videos we have selected for you below to hear how the modern-day ‘Tower of Babel’ is in free fall.

Added this video post publication in the last Cat Report. If you missed it, check it out. The guys give us an update on the progress we are making in #SILVERSQUEEZE. Watch the silver crimes committed right in front of your eyes.

Silver has started to leave the COMEX

Markets tank again; ‘We’re headed for a real disaster’ – Todd Horwitz Make sure to listen and pick up info that the MSM is not telling you!

“Although a short statement from the CFTC, it signaled panic, panic on Wall Street and in Washington, that a #SilverSqueeze triggered demand surge in physical silver could pressure the supply side and thus trigger the collapse of the gigantic ongoing paper silver trading charade.

The statement also signaled that the #SilverSqueeze was critical enough to Wall Street that the CFTC felt the need to coordinate with other regulators, exchanges and stakeholders (i.e. bullion banks). But more so, the statement was both hilarious and hypocritical.

…. The CFTC is an arm of the US Government, and the US Government does not want the paper silver trading scheme to end, as this would then be the end of the paper gold trading scheme, and the beginning of the end of the US dollar.”

CFTC Now Goes After Reddit Apes #wallstreetsilver (Video version of Ronan Manly’s article)

General Marcus leads #silversqueeze troops into battle We the People versus the CFTC.

“People talked about $GME a whole bunch in January, but I don’t think you realize just what is happening in the market and how this one stock could result in the greatest transfer of wealth in human history… so, I give you this thread:

Pope has to protect his refugee program where the Vatican makes boatloads of $$$$ off of trafficked humans, especially the little children, so the wars must be stoked. Pope Francis loves the little children. All the children of the world..for his Jesuit monsters that rape, murder and traffic these wee ones. And what do the majority of everyday Catholics do? N O T H I N G.

A provision in SB 1328 says, “Declares an act, law, treaty, order, rule or regulation of the U.S. government that violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution or Article II, Section 26 of the Arizona Constitution null, void and unenforceable in Arizona.”

Federal Gun Control: 3 of the Worst Excuses for the Most in History

Evil. Pure evil.

CDC expected to release guidelines for fully-vaccinated Americans

Transhunting

It’s a “thing” in the internet. Research it yourself, but people are getting fed up with the perversion of sexuality and gender dysphoria in public. Some things might be best to go back into the closet.

Red States REVOLT Against Biden’s Transgender Order as Traditional Families SURGE Worldwide

How bad are public schools?

Let’s get these #SilverSqueeze memes flying through your downline. We can’t save the world if we don’t have the right ammo. Memes and physical silver are the go-to weapons in this war of the globalists vs the patriots.

Mike and Doug are planning an audio discussion on Monday which we will put on the new audio page, plus in all the other areas. We were hoping that GAB TV could be our platform for the videos, but are finding that the videos run too slow at the viewer end…so we are going to go back to our audio-only format.

