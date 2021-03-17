.

If you hear President Trump promote the vaccines, do not be duped. We don’t know if he really believes this or if his children are being held at gunpoint to say these things. Thank goodness THIS AUDIENCE is filled with critical thinkers and social influencers who can inform their downlines of the MORTAL DANGERS of these bioweapon injections.

Do not drink the ‘KooL-aid‘. It’s laced with poison.

Let the leftie loonies (aka ‘normies’) take their vaccines and the rest of humanity will sit back and wait for a year or so to see how many of them are still standing.

“Unavoidable adverse side effects; warning. No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, if the injury or death resulted from side effects that were unavoidable even though the vaccine was properly prepared and was accompanied by proper directions and warnings. –42 U.S. Code § 300aa–22 – Standards of responsibility

I was recently told by a person who works for a large university that during their “new normal” zoom meetings the faculty often chit-chat about how soon they will be able to get the ‘vaccine’ and how side affects are a small price to pay to get the “protection” provided by vaccination. But they fail to notice that “vaccine” manufacturers and “authorities” do not claim the ‘vaccine’ provides any protection against covid-19, and if they survive still must wear masks. The brutal mockery of, and its acceptance by the weak-brained American, is a signature of the apparent surrender of civilized Americans to the uncivil attack of the enemy.”

Clif points out that the vaccinated could be walking “carriers” that might infect all of humanity. To this, the SIGMA FEMALE in the conclave reminds you to drink a little AG H2O each day and to handle physical silver…literally hold in your hands and wear on your skin. Silver has proven antibacterial and antiviral properties. By stacking silver, you are protecting your health and financial future.

Woofoobix

Now, let’s give our attention to Operation: Cyber Polygon which is the next “step” of the Great Reset. This is when they run a cyber attack false flag giving them the opportunity to take down all the financial systems, including your bank account, cybercurrencies, and information networks (i.e., alternative media, social media, email.)

Here are Biden and Schwab explaining how the cyber pandemic is going to go down. Pay attention. You are being programmed for what to expect.

The World Economic Forum globalshits already came together, like they did at Event 201 to put final touches on the coronavirus pandemic, to ‘war-game’ Cyber Polygon 2020

Think about what you will not have on hand during a cyber attack – credit and debit cards, online bank accounts, social media connections, cryptocurrencies (which may never come back online after the reset – oops sorry). Prepare yourself accordingly.

Do you have physical money on hand? For a time, retailers and tax collectors may take your fiat Federal Reserve notes because they will not be aware that everything is crashing…so spend these first if digital ‘money’ disappears. Once the great illusion of fiat currency is busted, no one will want your worthless Janet Yellen funny money so have junk silver on hand for small purchases, instead of bartering. Larger denominations of silver and gold will protect your wealth during the transition.

These World Economic Forum creeps, including Maria Bartiromo who took a phone call from President Trump recently, are out to destroy humanity – one plandemic after another. We ran a massive viral pandemic simulation. Here’s what we learned about managing Coronavirus.

Tom DeWeese: WHAT THE GREAT RESET WILL REALLY DO TO YOU

“The forces of tyranny have actually been very vocal about their goals, but they have cleverly hidden the full intention behind innocent sounding purposes such as protecting the environment, eliminating poverty, and making society more diverse and acceptable. Yet, in 1992, they boldly opened up, as 50,000 activists, heads of state, and powerful Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) met in a United Nations summit and revealed their Agenda for the 21st century. As they introduced it to the world, and 179 heads of state signed it, they boldly claimed it as a “Comprehensive blueprint for the reorganization of human society.” That sounds like a pretty serious gathering of some very powerful people. Could their intention be any clearer?”

Make sure you and your downline are well equipped with SILVER BULLETS, the only known metal to destroy evil werewolves. But hurry, hurry…time is running out. Keep in mind that local coin dealers might have more supply than the mints or dealers.

Folks who have been sitting on silver for a couple of decades may be ready, at these prices, to cash in some silver to help out with daily expenses, etc. It’s a win-win. They get to cash in at a price that made them some money and YOU can get your hands on SILVER in preparation for the BIG COLLAPSE.

Perth Mint – No product available for conversion from Pooled to Allocated

Is the real Klaus Schwab a kindly old uncle figure wishing to do good for humanity, or is he really the son of a Nazi collaborator who used slave labour and aided Nazi efforts to obtain the first atomic bomb?

Y’all remember this traitorous bitch and her husband?

Michigan Power Couple Attempts to Destroy The President

Michigan Secretary of State is a Pilgrims Operative Put in Place to Destroy Trump

Benson, at the very least, will need to be imprisoned for her election crimes. But to be faithful to the rule of law, this looks like outright treason for which she should receive the DEATH PENALTY.

Facebook Executive ADMITS Facebook’s Voter Registration Project Helped Biden in the Election

Of course, this will be the excuse they need to put tracking devices on all vehicles – so much better to locate their enemies for accidental car crashes and sorts.

Someone in this audience please get to Mr. Lindell and tell him to type in ‘Mark Malloch-Brown and/or Dominion, Optech, or Smartmatic’ into our search bar to get huge amounts of documentation and evidence that proves Malloch-Brown’s foreign interference in elections around the world.

‘PlateOwner’ posts the image below with a note: “DOMINION IS GETTING REAMED! 152 New Members of Class Action Lawsuit from 33 States (Incl. Democrats). Mike Lindell Filing Racketeering Lawsuit. Arizona Senate Forensic Audit of 300 Voting Machines Imminent. NH Forensic Audit Pending. MAGA!”

They are telling us – right in our faces – that another crisis is around the corner….just another excuse for everyone to “come together” in their New World Order.

Cruella, Michelle Obama & The Queen

True Facts: Cats’ Killer Senses. Forewarning: There are images of SIGMA CATS eating fresh kill.

