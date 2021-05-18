Gretchen Whitmer Profits from Pandemic Investment Fund

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Esther Whitmer failed to disclose her beneficial interest in Michigan company G. E. R. W., LLC formed by her Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO father Richard Elliott Whitmer in 1999
Financial disclosure laws require public officials to disclose all material relationships and holdings, especially in family businesses
Taking care of this secret family business, G. E. R. W., LLC, may have motivated her recently junket to Florida on a private plane. Sounds like organized crime, doesn’t it?
Mike, Doug, and Tyla discuss the latest findings on Gretchen Whitmer.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Whitmer-Pandemic-Investment-Fund.mp3
ETHICS ANALYSIS: Gretchen Whitmer’s withholding of the disclose G. E. R. W., LLC relationship with her father Richard is a material nondisclosure. This LLC could be a payola slush fund that must be washed clean annually. She didn’t disclose it, which she certainly knew as an attorney it was her duty to do. Therefore, one can reasonably conclude that she is hiding something significant. It cannot be considered an oversight.
Richard Elliott Whitmer. (Accessed May 17, 2021). Background Report, father of Gretchen Esther Whitmer. PeopleFinders.
Richard was born in Worthington, Franklin County, Ohio on Feb. 14, 1940
https://www.bizapedia.com/mi/gerw-llc.html
https://cofs.lara.state.mi.us/SearchApi/Search/Search
Gretchen Whitmer. (Dec. 31, 2019). 2019 Financial Disclosure. Michigan Secretary of State.
https://gw.geneanet.org/tdowling?lang=en&p=gretchen+esther&n=whitmer&oc=0&type=tree
Conclusions:
Gretchen E. Whitmer did not disclose G. E. R. W., LLC in her 2019 Financial Disclosure.
Given her father’s former role as CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (CEO 1987-2006, VP 1977-88) and a University of Michigan Law graduate.
Blue Cross Blue Shield is notoriously known for providing the major political funding for Gretchen Whitmer’s 2018 candidacy for governor.
This withholding of the disclose G. E. R. W., LLC relationship is a material nondisclosure.
See Zaid Jilani. (Nov. 09, 2018). MICHIGAN’S DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR-ELECT PUTS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD EXECUTIVE ON TRANSITION TEAM — AFTER THE COMPANY FUNDED HER CAMPAIGN. The Intercept.
Read her financial disclosure forms in this article: https://aim4truth.org/2021/05/17/gov-gretchen-whitmers-financial-disclosure-hides-her-pilgrims-society-conspiracy/
Have you seen the stocks in this PANDEMIC INVESTMENT FUND that is paying-off Gretchen Whitmer? Check out the 24 pages here: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-12-31-CERITY-Partners-13F-HR-Edgar-Dec-31-2019.pdf
Do you want to invest like a politicians and make money on the Pandemic and Great Reset? You, too, can invest like the pro-politicians. Call Cerity today and ask them about their PANDEMIC INVESTMENT FUND.
If the representative is not sure what that fund is, tell them that Gretchen referred you and that you want a portfolio that looks like hers: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-12-31-CERITY-Partners-13F-HR-Edgar-Dec-31-2019.pdf
Make the inquiry today and let the enemy know that you see how they pay-off their political hacks.
More information, post publication:
Who is Cerity Partners anyway?
A slush fund for political and economic swindlers like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerity-partners-announces-merger-with-3-billion-aum-wealth-management-firm-emm-wealth-300986690.html
https://ceritypartners.com/team/
https://ceritypartners.com/locations/
