Gretchen Whitmer Profits from Pandemic Investment Fund

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Esther Whitmer failed to disclose her beneficial interest in Michigan company G. E. R. W., LLC formed by her Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO father Richard Elliott Whitmer in 1999

Financial disclosure laws require public officials to disclose all material relationships and holdings, especially in family businesses

Taking care of this secret family business, G. E. R. W., LLC, may have motivated her recently junket to Florida on a private plane. Sounds like organized crime, doesn’t it?

Mike, Doug, and Tyla discuss the latest findings on Gretchen Whitmer.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Whitmer-Pandemic-Investment-Fund.mp3

ETHICS ANALYSIS: Gretchen Whitmer’s withholding of the disclose G. E. R. W., LLC relationship with her father Richard is a material nondisclosure. This LLC could be a payola slush fund that must be washed clean annually. She didn’t disclose it, which she certainly knew as an attorney it was her duty to do. Therefore, one can reasonably conclude that she is hiding something significant. It cannot be considered an oversight.

Richard Elliott Whitmer. (Accessed May 17, 2021). Background Report, father of Gretchen Esther Whitmer. PeopleFinders.

Richard was born in Worthington, Franklin County, Ohio on Feb. 14, 1940

https://www.bizapedia.com/mi/gerw-llc.html

https://cofs.lara.state.mi.us/SearchApi/Search/Search

Gretchen Whitmer. (Dec. 31, 2019). 2019 Financial Disclosure. Michigan Secretary of State.

https://gw.geneanet.org/tdowling?lang=en&p=gretchen+esther&n=whitmer&oc=0&type=tree

Conclusions:

Gretchen E. Whitmer did not disclose G. E. R. W., LLC in her 2019 Financial Disclosure.

Given her father’s former role as CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (CEO 1987-2006, VP 1977-88) and a University of Michigan Law graduate.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is notoriously known for providing the major political funding for Gretchen Whitmer’s 2018 candidacy for governor.

This withholding of the disclose G. E. R. W., LLC relationship is a material nondisclosure.

See Zaid Jilani. (Nov. 09, 2018). MICHIGAN’S DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR-ELECT PUTS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD EXECUTIVE ON TRANSITION TEAM — AFTER THE COMPANY FUNDED HER CAMPAIGN. The Intercept.

Read her financial disclosure forms in this article: https://aim4truth.org/2021/05/17/gov-gretchen-whitmers-financial-disclosure-hides-her-pilgrims-society-conspiracy/

Have you seen the stocks in this PANDEMIC INVESTMENT FUND that is paying-off Gretchen Whitmer? Check out the 24 pages here: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-12-31-CERITY-Partners-13F-HR-Edgar-Dec-31-2019.pdf

We mentioned Michigan’s Secretary Jocelyn Benson. Here’s the research that the Detroit Free Press and Crain’s Detroit WILL NOT REPORT to the Michigan public.

More information, post publication:

Who is Cerity Partners anyway?

A slush fund for political and economic swindlers like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerity-partners-announces-merger-with-3-billion-aum-wealth-management-firm-emm-wealth-300986690.html

https://ceritypartners.com/team/

https://ceritypartners.com/locations/

