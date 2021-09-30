AIM Audios Videos – June – September 2021

September 30, 2021

Communing with angelic hosts

Elixirs of Life (P.S. I am sorry that the YT videos do not have a full view on the page. This is YT’s way of getting you to go to YT directly to view.)

To get details of how to make Ormus and silver water: https://aim4truth.org/2021/09/30/cat-report-712/

WEYNE GIVES AN UPDATE ON SOUTH AFRICA

September 26, 2021

IS TRUMP THE ANTICHRIST?

September 25, 2021

The Fairy Tale of the Green Snake and the Beautiful Lily

September 23, 2021

Is Michael Flynn going to claim that he is the reincarnated St. Germain? Inquiring minds want to know…..

Correction to video: Alice Bailey’s husband was Foster Bailey not Paul Foster Case. St. Germain’s lodge in France that he participated in was The Nine Sisters not the Seven Muses. Sorry for the mistake, Douglas knew better than that but was going too fast and not being careful enough.

September 22, 2021

Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long Arm of British Empire & How to End it

September 19, 2021 (from a recording in February 2018)

PREPARE TO GET FREAKED OUT WETWARE, 5G RADIATION DEATH, PANOPTICON SURVEILLANCE AND SEX TRAFFICKING

September 17, 2021

THE AMERICAN INTELLIGENCE MEDIA SCHOOL OF TRUTH IS OPEN TO ALL

September 16, 2021

IT’S NOT A GLITCH; IT’S A FEATURE

September 15, 2021

Donald Trump – Traitor to America – Global Genocidist

Raw audio file for sharing: https://truthbits.blog/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Donald-Trump-is-a-Traitor-to-America.mp3

September 14, 2021 (from a recording in January 2018)

LIONEL AND DOUGLAS GABRIEL – YOU WILL BE COMPLETELY CONTROLLED – YOU ARE WETWARE

September 12, 2021

RUDOLF STEINER’S ON VACCINATIONS

September 9, 2021

Meet AIMCat Scotty.

September 9, 2021

DOES THE SARS VIRUS EXIST OR IS THIS STATE-SPONSORED GENOCIDE?

September 8, 2021

HOW TO RESTORE ELECTION INTEGRITY IN YOUR VOTING DISTRICT

August 28, 2021

Mysteries of Human and Cosmic Intelligence

August 26, 2021

Incarnations of Ahriman and Lucifer

August 25, 2021

(If this doesn’t play well click here for raw file: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2021-08-26-The-British-War-on-Christianity-by-Gabriel-McKibben-Amercan-Intelligence-Media-Americans-for-Innovation-Aug-26-2021.mp4)

(If this doesn’t play well click here for raw file: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2021-08-26-The-British-War-on-Christianity-AFTER-SHOW-by-Gabriel-McKibben-American-Intelligence-Media-Americans-for-Innovation-Aug-26-2021.mp4)

August 9, 2021

The British Imperial Empire vs Humanity

SHOCKING TRUTH HISTORY – AFTERSHOW

July 30, 2021

Pilgrims Society and its Global Tentacles that Control Human Trafficking

Inside the link above are the posts that contain the research that they refer to in this audio.

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/07/pilgrims-society-and-its-isms.mp3

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/07/order-out-of-chaos-betsy-and-thomas.mp3

Crystals and the Process of Ascension

July 16, 2021

Army Salvation Army Doing Satan’s Work with Taxpayer Money and Red Kettle Donations

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/07/salvation-army-sins.mp3

July 13, 2021

Bethany Christian Services Is Trojan Horse for Human Trafficking in America

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Bethany-C.S.-in-Alma-MI.mp3

July 12, 2021

Lifting the Veil of Isis/Sophia

July 4, 2021

The Locust People and the Devolution of Humanity

Raw video file: https://neoanthroposophy.files.wordpress.com/2021/07/locust-people.mp3

June 29, 2021

Human Trafficking at the YMCA

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Human-Trafficking-at-the-YMCA.mp3

Greetings and salutations, AIMCats. Bringing your attention to the new YT channel that we opened where we will be uploading spiritual and esoteric material. Of course, we won’t discuss content that is political as it will be removed by unenlightened censors, but y’all know by now what we would say on most any political subject from the SES to the PILGRIMS.

This new channel is to help us navigate the GREAT SHIFT and prepare AIMCats for what lies ahead, post global genocide. Please subscribe and share the link with your downline. The new Gabriel channel.

June 24, 2021

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/ymca-is-human-trafficking.mp3

June 19, 2021

President Trump is Still Our President

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/president-trump-is-still-our-president.mp3

June 16, 2021

British Pilgrims are the Enemy of Humanity

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/british-pilgrims-is-the-enemy.mp3

June 10, 2021

Phantoms and Specters of the British Monarchy

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/British-Pilgrims-phantoms-and-specters.mp3

June 9, 2021

Three citizen campaigns that will destroy the globalists.

Other videos that we have reposted in the last month:

KAMALA HARRIS IS NOT ELIGIBLE TO HOLD THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT (OR VP, FOR THAT MATTER)

ASTRAZENCA’S PLAN TO POISON THE WORLD