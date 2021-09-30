AIM Audios Videos – June – September 2021

.
Gab with the Gabriels
September 30, 2021
Elixirs of Life (P.S. I am sorry that the YT videos do not have a full view on the page. This is YT’s way of getting you to go to YT directly to view.)
WEYNE GIVES AN UPDATE ON SOUTH AFRICA
September 26, 2021
September 25, 2021
The Fairy Tale of the Green Snake and the Beautiful Lily
September 23, 2021
Is Michael Flynn going to claim that he is the reincarnated St. Germain? Inquiring minds want to know…..
September 22, 2021
Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long Arm of British Empire & How to End it
September 19, 2021 (from a recording in February 2018)
PREPARE TO GET FREAKED OUT WETWARE, 5G RADIATION DEATH, PANOPTICON SURVEILLANCE AND SEX TRAFFICKING
September 17, 2021
THE AMERICAN INTELLIGENCE MEDIA SCHOOL OF TRUTH IS OPEN TO ALL
September 16, 2021
IT’S NOT A GLITCH; IT’S A FEATURE
September 15, 2021
Donald Trump – Traitor to America – Global Genocidist
September 14, 2021 (from a recording in January 2018)
LIONEL AND DOUGLAS GABRIEL – YOU WILL BE COMPLETELY CONTROLLED – YOU ARE WETWARE
September 12, 2021
RUDOLF STEINER’S ON VACCINATIONS
September 9, 2021
September 9, 2021
DOES THE SARS VIRUS EXIST OR IS THIS STATE-SPONSORED GENOCIDE?
September 8, 2021
HOW TO RESTORE ELECTION INTEGRITY IN YOUR VOTING DISTRICT
August 28, 2021
Mysteries of Human and Cosmic Intelligence
August 26, 2021
Incarnations of Ahriman and Lucifer
August 25, 2021
August 9, 2021
The British Imperial Empire vs Humanity
SHOCKING TRUTH HISTORY – AFTERSHOW
July 30, 2021
Pilgrims Society and its Global Tentacles that Control Human Trafficking
Inside the link above are the posts that contain the research that they refer to in this audio.
Crystals and the Process of Ascension
July 16, 2021
Army Salvation Army Doing Satan’s Work with Taxpayer Money and Red Kettle Donations
July 13, 2021
Bethany Christian Services Is Trojan Horse for Human Trafficking in America
July 12, 2021
Lifting the Veil of Isis/Sophia
July 4, 2021
The Locust People and the Devolution of Humanity
June 29, 2021
Greetings and salutations, AIMCats. Bringing your attention to the new YT channel that we opened where we will be uploading spiritual and esoteric material. Of course, we won’t discuss content that is political as it will be removed by unenlightened censors, but y’all know by now what we would say on most any political subject from the SES to the PILGRIMS.
This new channel is to help us navigate the GREAT SHIFT and prepare AIMCats for what lies ahead, post global genocide. Please subscribe and share the link with your downline. The new Gabriel channel.
June 24, 2021
June 19, 2021
President Trump is Still Our President
June 16, 2021
British Pilgrims are the Enemy of Humanity
June 10, 2021
Phantoms and Specters of the British Monarchy
June 9, 2021
Three citizen campaigns that will destroy the globalists.
Other videos that we have reposted in the last month:
KAMALA HARRIS IS NOT ELIGIBLE TO HOLD THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT (OR VP, FOR THAT MATTER)
