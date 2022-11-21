Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Salvation Army and the Hand of the Black Pope

The report inside this file is from a reader who took our research on the Salvation Army and expanded it with his own personal experience and research. The paper is rich with hyperlinks that take you into further history and truth of the Salvation Army – so disgusting that you will never want to drop money into their holiday red kettles.

Below this file are reports that we have previously give on the Salvation Army. Share with your downlines so that your hard earned money doesn’t go into their coffers to support human trafficking, child slavery and sex abuse.

EXPOSING THE SALVATION ARMY

SHOCKING DISCOVERY: THE BRITISH EMPIRE CO-OPTED THE SALVATION ARMY AND YMCA TO COLONIZE THE WORLD WITH SODOMIZED, RAPED, SHAMED AND BRAINWASHED WHITE, BLACK, BROWN AND YELLOW SLAVES, ARE YOU ONE?

W.T. Stead (with Lord Rothschild, J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt and Andrew Carnegie bankrolls) co-opted The Salvation Army (and the Y.M.C.A. & Y.W.C.A.) into his global ‘One World Order’ schema

New Historical Findings on the Human Trafficking Networks at the YMCA and Salvation Army