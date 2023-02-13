Proof: East Palestine, Ohio derailment occurred directly on a major, double Earthlink Internet trunk line, also near an Enlite Fiber trunk line

NTSB B-Roll: Train Derailment in East Palestine, OH

https://governor.ohio.gov/media/news-and-media/east-palestine-update-evacuation-area-extended-controlled-release-of-rail-car-contents-planned-for-3-30-pm-02062023

In Ohio, the areas at risk include eastern East Palestine, including Parker, South Pleasant, BFI Access Road, Taggart Street, North Pleasant Road, Failor Road, and East Martin, east of Pleasant. Those who need help evacuating the area should call 330-457-0733 or 330-457-2455. According to the Columbiana County Sheriff, those with children in their homes who decline to evacuate may be subject to arrest.

https://www.infrapedia.com/

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/S+Pleasant+Dr,+Unity+Township,+OH+44413/Parker+Rd,+East+Palestine,+OH+44413/E+Taggart+St/N+Pleasant+Dr,+East+Palestine,+OH/Failor+Alley,+Unity+Township,+OH+44413/E+Martin+St,+East+Palestine,+OH+44413/@40.8398473,-80.5372329,14z/data=!4m38!4m37!1m5!1m1!1s0x88340beabd010c7d:0x8539663dc713db71!2m2!1d-80.5230368!2d40.8294706!1m5!1m1!1s0x88340bed01fc4589:0xdbc8bd509b2714d!2m2!1d-80.5254869!2d40.8228553!1m5!1m1!1s0x88340bc398825721:0xfc478158bacdbf35!2m2!1d-80.5293625!2d40.8345179!1m5!1m1!1s0x88340bc8788b3353:0xc4f29d06d0491393!2m2!1d-80.5278987!2d40.8425828!1m5!1m1!1s0x88340bc8d32c07e5:0xcae9ee525a83011f!2m2!1d-80.5272005!2d40.8430714!1m5!1m1!1s0x88340bc46424cc3b:0xe95b447e28b979b4!2m2!1d-80.5321189!2d40.8371104!3e0

Evacuation area ordered by Ohio governor Mike ‘Dweeb’

On February 3, 2023, a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride, derailed and exploded in the town of East Palestine, Ohio, United States.[1]

The derailment caused a fire that lasted for several days. On February 6, to prevent further explosions, emergency crews managed the fire into a controlled burn which allowed for a monitored, gradual release of burning toxic chemicals. The burn released hydrogen chloride and the highly toxic phosgene into the air.[1] A massive emergency response by agencies from three states began and led to the mandatory evacuation of residents within a 1 mi (1.6 km) radius. No immediate deaths or injuries were reported.