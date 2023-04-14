These demons include Asmodeus, Ba’al, Baphomet, Beelzebub, Behemoth, Ishtar, Legion, Leviathan, Lucifer, Mammon, Marduk, Moloch, Pazuzu, Satan, Agrat bat Maḥlat, Alu, Alukah, Asherah, Ashmodai, Astarte, Azazel, Azazel, Azazel, Belial or Beliar, Bel-Marduk, Chemosh, Dagon, Deber, Dever, Ekimmu, Gallu, Horon, Ilu Limnu, Keṭeb, Kotar Hosis, Labartu, Labartu, Lamashtu, Lilith, Lilu, Lotape, Mavet, Nahar, Nergal, Nergal, Ninisina, Pentalpha, Rabisu, Reshef, Resheph, Resheph, Shachar, Shalem, Shamḥazai, Shedim, Shedim, Tannin, Tiamat, Tirosch, Yoḥane bat Reṭibi, and others

How do demons enter the human soul?

Read the report on Tesla here: https://aim4truth.org/2023/01/24/nikola-tesla-possessed-by-ahriman/

Read the article by Douglas Gabriel: https://neoanthroposophy.com/2023/04/14/rudolf-steiner-on-the-nature-of-demons/

Cat Report #778: https://aim4truth.org/2023/04/10/cat-report-778/

Mark Zuckerberg about the Bible

These are the words of a devil trying to lure believers into his lair. Listen closely to his phraseology. Look at his fake sweaty face. His head shakes side to side like a liar does when they are making stuff up and don’t believe what they are saying.

There are things bigger than that, like God…. (or whatever… He’s just riffing….)

God is… sort of… a really grounding thing for me. (“Sort of”, sort of not; God is a THING)

The more that you sort of study the Bible or the Torah or whatever (what are you reading? Don’t you know?) (“Sort of”, sort of not) The Bible includes the Torah!…. or whatever!

Why does it start talking a about the creation?

I mean… just a lot of wisdom in it (“just a lot”)

You know how to live (gives him time to string his lies together)

How do think about creation and building no matter what you’re doing. (OK, you stole Leader Technologies’ invention, what does the Bible say about this proven fact? Shut your trap about spirituality until you repent and compensate Leader’s shareholders.)

No matter how kind of modern or technological it is (“Kind of”, … kind of not)

Yeh I just think there are interesting lessons (Satan is also “interesting” bro)

It’s really kind of meaningful to me (“kind of meaningful”… kind of not)

He is a demon-possessed lizard, not a human. The assessment we apply to normal humans don’t apply to these demons.

I watched ‘Don’t F With Cats’ so you don’t have to

The show was on Netflix so you can use your imagination to ponder what the agenda was/is. Cats: Here and Everywhere.

(((Seymour))) is an idiot. That or he is a crown agent sent in to deflect blame of the Nord Stream attack… and now money laundering in Ukraine to blame America and deflect from the real culprits. Oh, yeah, “and the CIA knows about it,” (((Hersh))) writes. If the foolish old man would do some real research, he would know that the CIA (originally the OSS) is a division of British FIVE EYES so actually Hersh points to the PILGRIMS SOCIETY for war crimes.

Alvero (from Spain) sent us a picture of himself and the boss – Neroli. He requested a relic from the Holy Lance of Love, which we are happy to mail to our friends and AIM readers.

We would love to see relics placed all around the world; we believe that wherever someone is holding this relic and knows its deep significance, they and others around them are protected from demons. If the Catholic Church had possession of the Spear of Longinus, we can assure you that they would not be gifting second class relics to anyone who asked.