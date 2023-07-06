Understand the elements of this synopsis and you will understand who is attacking humanity today.

Understand humanity’s true enemy and defeat that demon by simply calling him out and ordering him behind you.

The Archangels, Angels, Seraphim, Cherubim and other heavenly hosts will come to your aid if you ask God for their help.

Same ole problem we had back in Noah’s days – demons running amok committing SEVEN DEADLY SINS all over the place. We needed a huge flood to wash them away. Then God gave us a beautiful rainbow. (P.S. We happen to think a few Nephilim made it on to the ark, corrupting the seed of our human bloodline until here we are again...NOAH 2.0.)

8 And God spake unto Noah, and to his sons with him, saying,

9 And I, behold, I establish my covenant with you, and with your seed after you;

10 And with every living creature that is with you, of the fowl, of the cattle, and of every beast of the earth with you; from all that go out of the ark, to every beast of the earth.

11 And I will establish my covenant with you; neither shall all flesh be cut off any more by the waters of a flood; neither shall there any more be a flood to destroy the earth.

12 And God said, This is the token of the covenant which I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations:

13 I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth.

14 And it shall come to pass, when I bring a cloud over the earth, that the bow shall be seen in the cloud:

15 And I will remember my covenant, which is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh; and the waters shall no more become a flood to destroy all flesh.

16 And the bow shall be in the cloud; and I will look upon it, that I may remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is upon the earth.

Things can be different this time, cats. We can be fully aware of the evil around us and walk with Christ, without fear, in full consciousness, to His Love and Light. That means we would need to walk away from the vibration of evil and let karma deal with the criminals’ and traitors’ fate. Like Ghandi, we need to walk in ‘nonviolent resistance’ to peace. Don’t be like Lot’s wife, fleeing from Sodom and Gomorrah, who “looked behind” and turned to a pillar of salt.

A great example of how we all came together recently was in boycotting products and services from satanic corporations that are ESG (i.e. communism) compliant. Now, Larry RAT Fink, head Babylonian Radhanite, is trying to walk it all back because board members and shareholders in Blackrock companies are furious with how Bud Light lost billions because of queer, tranny stuff being shoved down everyone’s throats. The average “Jane and Joe” don’t understand the machinations of these evil globalists. They are just seeing their stock prices falling, and/or losing their jobs because no one, straights and gays, will buy their beer, shop their stores, or use their products anymore.

Larry RAT Fink had his own “wake up call” because his mirage of how he and Jamie DEMON will control the world has been shattered. We the People just brought him to his Babylonian Radhanite knees in fear of losing control of the matrix of Blackstone-Vanguard-State Street interlocking directorships that create their network for global fascism.

Jack Comments:

I have seen the Ramalo D interview with Mike& Douglas but having watched it over a few times, still I find it so intricate of history and detail that I cannot follow all of the unfoldments. I am very interested and want to know more from Aim4truth research – Can you please tell me if Mike & Doug are planning to make an extended documentary on the Rhadanites? I really think that a very full documentary with maps and rich imagery taking the history of the Rhadanites from the very beginnings to modern day is absolutely essential and would be well received by many researchers like myself. We are presently in an overload of mis and dis-information. I believe now is the very right time for a superbly made video on the Rhadanite tyranny to be brought to the public. Is it on the cards?

Our reply to Jack:

Thank you for your email. If you want to know more about the Babylonian Radhanites, type that word into the search bar on our website. Here, I have a page open for you about the topic, but to learn more use the search bar on the left side of the page.

Unfortunately, at this time, we do not have the time or financial resources to do documentaries and fancy videos. We are a research team for independent media and individual truth seekers who are welcomed to take our material and create presentations that resonate with their downline.

CARTEL BABYLON – GLOBAL ENSLAVEMENT interview with Gabriel and McKibben YouAreFreeTV

We were asked to share the provenance of the Holy Lance of Antioch on the next Cat Report. Many of you were reading our material when we were researching this, but wanted to have the final timeline that Michael created. If you are interested in the backstory, please see: https://www.ourspirit.com/destiny-of-the-lance

So why make it miserable for them? They are the people who didn’t make it onto the ark in time. They are our brothers and sisters, family, friends and colleagues. Their consciousness was not ready to ascend with humanity to the next stage of evolution. I think we should just be kind now. No lectures. No “I told you sos.” Just kindness and forgiveness.

This video censored by YouTube almost immediately because of an alleged complaint of copyright violation by British ITN TV. Tore reposed it last night on Rumble.

Tore. (Jul. 03, 2023). DOCUFILM: Julian Assange. ToreSays. 2hrs 42min. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. Source: https://rumble.com/v2xyw52-julian-assange.html

See Mike at 1:15:30 and Mike and Doug at 1:34:38. Cats will recognize many screens that come from the AFI timeline.

