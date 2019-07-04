.

Direct from POTUS Twitter

Jul 4, 2019 06:23:30 AM – HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!

Jul 4, 2019 06:47:22 AM – People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country, SALUTE TO AMERICA, an all day event at the Lincoln Memorial, culminating with large scale flyovers of the most modern…..

Jul 4, 2019 06:47:22 AM – ….and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World. Perhaps even Aircraft One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd. That will start at 6:00P.M., but be there early. Then, at 9:00 P.M., a great (to put it mildly) fireworks display. I will speak on behalf of our great Country!

Can you imagine how different our world will be once we unleash thorium? The evil ones that rule the planet (namely, the Brits and SES that run SERCO that controls our US Patent Office and keep valuable patents for themselves) have suppressed this technology. They have to because their entire structure is built on the phony Federal Reserve-Henry Kissinger petrodollar and once energy is free and abundant from thorium, who needs uranium and why would we need so much petroleum, especially from unstable parts of the world.

Make sure your audience is keen on thorium.

AIM Patriot Chris writes:

Frederica Wilson wants us to investigate “white men” who are making money trafficking children at the border. I suggest we start with the following “white men”: John and Tony Podesta and family, George Soros’s family, associates of Keith Reniere, Joel Benenson, Andrew Weismann, Bruce Ohr, Cass Sunstein and “Samantha Power”; The Koch brothers family, any white males working at or for the Clinton Foundation–including lawyers and associates in the dept of health and human services, housing and urban development, DOJ and FBI; and any males or transgender femals associated with Donna Shalala and Hillary Clinton.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rep-frederica-wilson-white-men-use-detention-facilities-as-a-money-making-scheme

Trying to squelch the viral traction of the Mark Zuckerberg Dossier through Facebook lines?

Thanks, y’all for putting traction on the Zuckerberg Dossier. Collective-Evolution verified the facts and wrote a great piece. Give it some push-love THROUGH FACEBOOK – just a nice way to tell Mark of the Zuckerbeast (aka global currency Libra 666) how you feel about him and his company.

Montessori School Director and Waldorf Teacher Try to Save the World from Mark Zuckerbeast and Digital Prison Planet. Buzzfeed isn’t down with that and would rather push seditious Russian dossiers from British spies like Christopher Steele.

@SenKamalaHarris Family history of SLAVE OWNERSHIP OFFENDS ME and she should RESIGN as a U.S. Senator and quit her run for POTUS https://t.co/llkhx1KV4L

— Peter Torres (@PeterTorres14) July 3, 2019

