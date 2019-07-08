Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

nazi ibm

The World is Run by British Nazis

The British Privy Council calls out Trump as its enemy. Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel report on the latest from the British Privy Council in its attempt to overthrow President Donald Trump. They uncover the Nazi history of IBM and its evil role in the slaughter of millions in WWII. All patriots worldwide need to pay attention to this breaking news as the British monarch wants complete control of the world, even where you live.

Exposing Sir Kim Darroch as an Enemy of America

IBM Global Tyranny Agenda Has Nazi Roots

demonazi

census

DOJ announces legal team shift over citizenship question on 2020 census

December 11, 2009

“The Obama administration has dramatically realigned the 2010 census, practically transforming it into an arm of the illegal-immigration lobby by partnering with nearly two dozen pro-amnesty organizations. A comparison of census documents from 2000 reveals that’s three times as many illegal-alien-amnesty organizations as were active during the Clinton administration census.

The administration’s move will cause reverberations far beyond the arcane world of census numbers. The count of illegal immigrants could shift as many as eight congressional seats and reshape the Electoral College map for the next presidential election.” Source

President Trump Torches Fox News: ‘They Forgot the People Who Got Them There!’

Trump calls out Fake Fox News

One more reason to withhold your 2020 MAGA campaign contributions to the RNC is because of so-called leaders like Former Chair Michael Steele. Their leaders oppose our Keep America Great agenda and our president. Make sure the RNC RATs, RINOs, and Romneys get voted off the island by starving them of your donations. Send your 2020 contributions directly to a MAGA candidate and/or to http://www.donaldjtrump.com.

Ex-RNC Chair Steele: ‘Motherf*cker’ Trump ‘Defiling the White House’

tommy robinson.JPG
Read more

State Dept. Officials WARNED on Clinton Email Issues–Concerns over Classified Benghazi Docs!

Terrifying Footage Shows Thousands of Religious Minorities Held in Chinese ‘Thought Transformation’ Camps

Video here

disney 2019

Corbett PROPAGANDA Report Busted (video and support materials inside link)

AIM Patriot Parker writes:

Well, this is interesting. I wanted to sit on this a few days after I saw it, and it is still holding…

DJT tweeted this anti-Fed tweet, and that is all well and good, but what caught my eye were the tweets that show up as a response directly under Trump’s tweet. They are from an account called SERCO dies WE live (!), and contain info that only those among us who have been willing to go as deep into the rabbit hole as we possibly can with public sources can possibly go. Quit astounding stuff – right there in the public eye.

As you most likely noticed, all we ever saw under Trumps tweets until this were snarky responses from enemy forces. This still happens, but a quick perusal of recent tweets is showing that Trump supporters’ responses are rising to the top more often than not. This trend is telling me that there has been some heavy-handed pressure put on the Twitter folks to allow real-world responses to rise to the top of the responses.

branco iran

Setting-Up Trump

Sentient posts:

If there were any way that Trump had been involved with Epstein and underaged girls, they wouldn’t have had to manufacture the fake Russian collusion narrative.

Flight logs show Bill Clinton flew on sex offender’s jet much more than previously known

tt perverts.JPG

Thread from 2018 about possible connection between Jeffrey Epstein and Mueller’s FBI is enlightening

flashback

Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption

Issued on: December 21, 2017

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

