Jon Voight’s “Message to America”
.
.
There has to be more to this story. You don’t move $1b worth of product without an established, reliable supply line. Some big players must be involved here. Wonder how many other banksters are in on this stuff. Wonder what Secretary of Transportation China Chao, wife of Mitch McConnell, is doing about it?
US Customs just seized a ship owned by JPMorgan after authorities found $1 billion worth of drugs on it
.
.
GRANDMOTHERS OF THE WORLD UNITE!
.
.
Patriots, if it is practical and within your price comfort range, please always choose Trump Hotels when traveling. Let’s show our support for the Trump family and acknowledge the personal sacrifices they have made to Keep America Great.
Make it an annual event in your family…a fun patriotic pilgrimage so to speak. And a great way to say THANK YOU, TRUMP FAMILY!
Appeals Court Dismisses Emoluments Case Against Trump, President Reacts
.
DOJ Reverses Course in FARA Case – Calls Flynn “co-conspirator”, Doesn’t Want Flynn Testimony – Judge Sullivan Intervenes
..
Randy Quaid — The Wacky Ambassador!
.
UK Ambassador Who Insulted Trump Resigns
.
.
Labor Secretary Acosta Statement (C-SPAN)
.
.
Victoria’s Secret’s parent company falls after its CEO’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein resurface
.
Fox News is filled with propagandists, history revisionists, liars, criminals, presstitutes, globalists, shills for the Crown… totally turn off their bullshit and make sure to spread the word that OANN is a much better option for finding any semblance of truth.
Presstitutes of Fox News Keep You From Going All the Way…to Full Truth and Disclosure
.
Fox Contributors John Solomon and Sara Carter – Mockingbird Propagandists
.
Steve Hilton – Another Fox News Shill
.
.
This piece was featured on the propaganda news aggregator called Drudge. Total BS coming from Michael Isikoff, Chief Propaganda Correspondent at Yahoo! News. The Demonazis are still blaming the Russian bogeymen.
Make sure your network of truth seekers don’t fall for this fake news.
Exclusive: The true origins of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory. A Yahoo News investigation.
.
Wikipedia Users Editing Epstein’s Bio to Remove Democratic Party Connections
.
.
Morning Consult Poll Reshuffles Democrat Field
#New #National @MorningConsult Poll (7/1-7):
Biden the Pedophile 31%
Sanders the Socialist 19%
Harris the not Black, Indian-Caucasian-Jamaican Anchor Baby 14%
Warren the lying fake Cherokee 13%
Losers for sure:
Buttigieg 6%
O’Rourke 3%
Booker 2%
Bullock 1%
Castro 1%
de Blasio 1%
Delaney 1%
Gabbard 1%
Gillibrand 1%
Hickenlooper 1%
Klobuchar 1%
Ryan 1%
Yang 1%
Williamson 1%
.
“We Will Get Answers One Way or the Other”
.
AOC sued over blocking Twitter users, following appeals court ruling on Trump
.
Mark Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Interfered in Political Speech Before Irish Abortion Vote
Keep in mind that the Silicon Valley stooges want Trump to throw them under the bus and bust up their monopolies…so that they can make even more money and escape their crimes. This is why they are all on these temper tantrums. But let’s not act so fast that we don’t take care of the deeper issue – that the technology that runs each and every one of their platforms was STOLEN from Leader Technologies.
Don’t break them up. DISGORGE THEM.
.
.
First Amendment Stands Strong In Trump vs. Twitter Showdown
.
White House didn’t invite Facebook to ‘social media summit’ that will feature right-wing complaints about being excluded from major platforms
.
.
Facebook Put a Fatwa On Me
.
Help us here. What is this sign? AIM Patriot Gloria is seeing it in Mason, Ohio. Just the words “DRAGONFLY” in block letters. Are you seeing something similar in your neck of the woods?.
.
AIM Patriot Sparky824 observes:
If axis and allies were using the same IBM equipment for encryption, one might think that some allied elements and some axis elements were communicating with each other via this equipment, thus the absolute need to destroy them after the war. Breaking enigma code provided narrative for allied success, but if both sides were in possession of enigma or equivalent, the fable of the great code breaking falls, and may even hide the alternative, that Germany and Britain colluded to guarantee the desired outcome of the war.
.
One wonders….
Does Angela Merkle have the kuru shakes…or is she being poisoned by the Chinese (like they did to Eric Schmidt’s deceased daughter Sophie) who won’t give her the antidote to relieve her shakes until she does their bidding……or is Frau Angela shaking in her German boots from fear of Trump’s next move?
.
40% Of Brits Brace For ‘No Deal’ Brexit By Stockpiling Food, Medicine & Clothes
.
Make sure to save this file on PizzaGate before it is scrubbed forever on the internet. Pizzagate and pedogate are real.
Pizzagate: How it all Started
P.S. No children died at Sandy Hook. It was a false flag operation run by the government.
.
Thursday, August 01, 2019 07:00 pm (EDT)
.
As one patriot wrote as a comment below the Trump meme: “Memes function by relating a kernel of truth to you. The more taboo, the better. Trump is great and that is a taboo truth, so leftist memes about Trump are either stillborn-born dead because they’re missing the truth- or they accidentally reflect the truth and become appropriated by patriots. And that is why we own so many leftist memes, and why leftist memes we don’t own make you cringe.”
.
‘Mad’ Magazine Told the Truth About War, Advertising, and the Media
.
Half- or quarter-truths have far worse effects than complete errors. Thus it is a half- or quarter-truth which underlies what is so frequently described today as analytical psychology or psychoanalysis. People are truly seeking but they are groping in the dark; they divine that many things are hidden in the foundations of the soul, but they cannot resolve to take the real steps into the spiritual world, so as to find what is hidden there, in the depths of the soul.
.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 168 – The Influence of the Dead on the Life of Man on Earth – Zurich, 3 December 1916
.
.
Go home to Mommy!
.
.
Yesterday we posted the info below post production push. We are leaving it here for those that are keep our emails for research purposes.
Nov. 4-9, 2003, Jeffrey Epstein took Bill Clinton & CGI Doug Band from Oslo & Brussels, to Novisibirsk, Russia, then China (Hillary’s PKI digital key repository) . . . and did not bring Bill back to the US
Sep. 21-Oct. 02, 2002, Epstein took Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey & CGI Doug Band on a junket to Africa
… and then there was Larry Summers & Alan Dershowitz. . . always with unidentified companions . . . did Robert Mueller & James Comey sample the goods too?
Epstein Flight Manifests. (Released Jul. 06, 2019). EXHIBIT MM, Epstein v. Bradley J. Edwards, et al., Case No. 50 2009 CA 040800XXXXMBAG, case style also Empstein, Jeffrey V. Rothstein, Scott. U.S. Courts.
Make sure to open and save this 78 page searchable document under the hyperlink above. Americans for Innovation did a great job. Thanks Mike and the team!
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.