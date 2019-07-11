.

The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.

Jul 11, 2019 09:01:22 AM – Will be a big and exciting day at the White House for Social Media!

Jul 11, 2019 10:52:18 AM – A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies. We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period..

Jul 11, 2019 10:52:18 AM – …The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady. When I ultimately leave office in six…

Jul 11, 2019 10:52:19 AM – …years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other. Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or Alfred E. Newman…

Jul 11, 2019 10:52:19 AM – …or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1/1024th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius! Sorry to say that even Social Media would be driven out of business along with, and finally, the Fake News Media!

Twitter goes down world-wide just before the social media summit.

“A newly released transcript reveals details of a humiliating hearing that took place the day before Mueller’s puzzling press conference. The judge asked the prosecutor, “Can you address also the specific tie to the Russian government, which is the overarching comment that the attorney general made tying both this case and then the case involving the hacking and the release of the e-mails, the GRU case, to the Russian government?”

Buckle up, buttercup, because you’re not going to believe DOJ’s response: “The report doesn’t say that.” What? I thought we “knew” that the Russian government committed an act of war by posting politically charged information on the internet. Now the DOJ is backing away from any tie between the internet troll farm and the Russian government?”

Just sayin’..let’s call it what it is:

Federal Blackmail Institution

September 3, 2006

AIM Patriot Kevin drops us a note:

Here’s some interesting connections to Les Wexner, murdered Columbus attorney, Arthur Shapiro, & the Genovese crime family. Wexner and his L Brands company, including Victoria’s Secret…a lot of access to “young models” for Epstein to peruse. Wexner is far from innocent in all of this.

http://archive.is/U0WcS