LARRY KLAYMAN:
Harris and Gabbard not constitutionally qualified to be president
Not “Natural Born Citizens”
.
Incorrect, Larry. You write in your article that “her father is described as “an African-American from Jamaica.” You do not give a source for this information. Our copy of Kamala Harris’ original birth certificate shows that her father indicated “Jamaican” as race. Harris’ father, in an interview, described himself as Jamaican, not black. Larry, again…what is your source for your statement?
Harris is culturally appropriating the American black experience for her personal gain.
Other than that, Larry posts a nice article explaining why Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard are ineligible to hold the office or President or Vice President of the United States.
.
.
‘I Respect No Borders’
Biden Lays Out Globalist Vision to Counter Trump’s America First Agenda
.
.
.
9th Circuit Court sides with Trump administration on banning Title X funds for abortion
.
.
.
Joint Presser – Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Resigns from Cabinet
.
This note from AIM Patriot John:
Trump’s acting Labor secretary pick feared by unions
“Unions ??? including the AFL-CIO, the nation???s largest labor federation ??? refrained from calling on Acosta to resign even as the Epstein scandal reached its apex, worried that Pizzella would be far more hostile to their cause.”
LOL!?? When will the left figure out that Trump’s Plan Bs” are always worse for them than the original “Plan A”?
.
.
Tech Lords, British Black Chamber, Nazi IBM, and Five Eyes
.
The FTC has approved a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook
.
.
Don’t break them up. DISGORGE THEM.
.
Trump: Josh Hawley Has ‘Very Important’ Legislation to Stop Censorship
.
Farage Calls Darroch a ‘Fanatical’ Europhile and ‘Globalist’
“It was obvious there was no way this man was ever going to have any access to either the President or senior members of the administration because he was diametrically opposed to Brexit, the Trump victory, and known to be a friend to the Clintons,” Mr Farage said.
.
.
Amazing Polly: Jeffrey Epstein and Mad Scientists VIDEO
.
Really good Epstein timeline under this headline:
More CONFIRMED Information on Jeffrey Epstein, His Homes, and His Powerful Friends
.
Citizen journalists take boat over to Epstein Island and fly a drone over the property. See video: Epstein’s Pedophile Island, Little St. James USVI Drone July 2019 3 (2/2)
.
U.S.C.G. Crewman Jumps Aboard Moving Sub
.
Donald Trump: Ocasio-Cortez Should Treat Pelosi with Respect — ‘She Is Not a Racist’
.
Mike R. posts:
If Hillary isn’t in prison by 2020, it would of course be great fun to watch her lose to Donald Trump twice.
.
Very quietly, Trump may have just saved 43,000 lives ANNUALLY
.
.
First, we never trust anything Paul Sperry writes or tweets without first checking a more reliable source for verification. Sperry’s record for truth news is not so good. The source that many are citing is AXIOS which is total GLOBALIST PROPAGANDA FAKE NEWS. Sometimes they print truth articles, but that is only to fool you into thinking they are a legitimate source of truth news. NOT!
.
This is what we found regarding Dan Coats.
Proceed With Caution – Media Reporting ODNI Dan Coats Possibly Being Replaced
.
.
FREE VISAS: Rand Paul Introduces Bill to Flood U.S. with ‘Legal’ Foreign Labor
.
.
POTUS TWEETS
I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets ca
…and International. We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar!
….Similarly, Facebook Libra’s “virtual currency” will have little standing or dependability. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National…
.
Bill Clinton is a CHILD Rapist
aim4truth.org
.
Michigan Congressman Demands That All 264 #MeToo Sexual Predators In Congress Be Named, Repay Tax Money Used To Silence Victims
.
.
How Karma Works – Behind The Scenes. This YouTuber has an interesting perspective on karma and ascension. Not saying his view is right or wrong…just something to expand your thinking about the consequences of your life actions – from a karmic perspective.
.
Very excited here at the Gabriels as we get ready to unveil our next book in the Gospel of Sophia series. Douglas says it is his best work ever and that nothing like it has been written about the history of the Grail Queens.
Everyone that has read the draft agrees. We are just a few weeks away from uploading it to Amazon and Smashword. For those of you that enjoyed our series on the Spear of Destiny, you will find the story continues as we show you how its discovery unlocked the secrets of the hidden history of the Maidens of the Wells.
.
.
Bill Clinton’s NSA (setting up for the USA Patriot Act)
NSA DIRECTOR (1999): “NSA has no corporate statregy… lacks effective leadership… most focused on own tradecraft”
Oct. 01, 1999, just as In-Q-Tel C.I.A. is being established
See Crimeline 1999
NSA Director Michael Hayden. (Oct. 01, 1999). The Directors’ Work Plan for Change, DOCID: 3961880, released 03-20-2012, FOIA Case #65725. NSA
https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/documents/news-features/declassified-documents/directors-misc/Directors_Work_Plan.pdf
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1999-10-01-NSA-Director-Michael-Hayden-The-Directors-Work-Plan-for-Change-DOCID-3961880-released-03-20-2012-FOIA-Case-65725-NSA-Oct-01-1999.pdf
Findings Summary:
- Our decision-making process is ineffective.
- We lack effective leadership.
- NSA is not aligned to a corporate strategy – because NSA has no corporate strategy.
- We focus more on our own tradecraft than on our customers, partners, and stakeholders.
- Resource management is out of control. We cannot account for how we use our resources.
- Our workforce is not prepared for the future.
Any real business would be out of business with these circumstances.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.