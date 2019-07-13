LARRY KLAYMAN:

Not “Natural Born Citizens”

Incorrect, Larry. You write in your article that “her father is described as “an African-American from Jamaica.” You do not give a source for this information. Our copy of Kamala Harris’ original birth certificate shows that her father indicated “Jamaican” as race. Harris’ father, in an interview, described himself as Jamaican, not black. Larry, again…what is your source for your statement?

Harris is culturally appropriating the American black experience for her personal gain.

Other than that, Larry posts a nice article explaining why Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard are ineligible to hold the office or President or Vice President of the United States.

President Trump: "I'm looking at this Omar from Minnesota. And if one half of the things they're saying about her are true she shouldn't even be in office." https://t.co/BHwZzgXp1E pic.twitter.com/hHeBAX0lqD — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2019

‘I Respect No Borders’

This note from AIM Patriot John:

“Unions ??? including the AFL-CIO, the nation???s largest labor federation ??? refrained from calling on Acosta to resign even as the Epstein scandal reached its apex, worried that Pizzella would be far more hostile to their cause.”

LOL!?? When will the left figure out that Trump’s Plan Bs” are always worse for them than the original “Plan A”?

“It was obvious there was no way this man was ever going to have any access to either the President or senior members of the administration because he was diametrically opposed to Brexit, the Trump victory, and known to be a friend to the Clintons,” Mr Farage said.

Really good Epstein timeline under this headline:

Citizen journalists take boat over to Epstein Island and fly a drone over the property. See video: Epstein’s Pedophile Island, Little St. James USVI Drone July 2019 3 (2/2)

Mike R. posts:

If Hillary isn’t in prison by 2020, it would of course be great fun to watch her lose to Donald Trump twice.

First, we never trust anything Paul Sperry writes or tweets without first checking a more reliable source for verification. Sperry’s record for truth news is not so good. The source that many are citing is AXIOS which is total GLOBALIST PROPAGANDA FAKE NEWS. Sometimes they print truth articles, but that is only to fool you into thinking they are a legitimate source of truth news. NOT!

This is what we found regarding Dan Coats.

POTUS TWEETS

Jul 11, 2019 07:15:22 PM

I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets ca

Jul 11, 2019 07:15:23 PM

…and International. We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar!

Jul 11, 2019 07:15:23 PM

….Similarly, Facebook Libra’s “virtual currency” will have little standing or dependability. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National…

Bill Clinton is a CHILD Rapist

aim4truth.org

How Karma Works – Behind The Scenes. This YouTuber has an interesting perspective on karma and ascension. Not saying his view is right or wrong…just something to expand your thinking about the consequences of your life actions – from a karmic perspective.