What is Repsplaining?

“It’s how Congressional Representatives explain how their time is limited, and in the same breath, they continue to waste everyone’s time redundantly reiterating their reiterations, of how their time is limited, talking about the process itself, thus ensuring they waste their own time, the time of their questionee, and the public’s time, by not talking about the apropos topic.” “It’s how Congressional Representatives explain how their time is limited, and in the same breath, they continue to waste everyone’s time redundantly reiterating their reiterations, of how their time is limited, talking about the process itself, thus ensuring they waste their own time, the time of their questionee, and the public’s time, by not talking about the apropos topic.”

Thank you, AIM Patriot Chris, for defining this new word to add in our Patriot Dictionary.

And this is why we don’t contribute to the Republican National Committee which is filled with globalists gators like Paul Ryan, Liz Cheney R-Wyoming), daughter of Demon Dick Cheney, Mr. Elaine China Chao (Mitch McConnell), and all the other globalist puppets in the RNC, including Mitt Romney and his niece Ronna that runs the globalist party against America, the RNC.

Send your contributions directly to http://www.donaldjtrump.com or to your favorite MAGA KAG candidate directly. Draining the swamp includes the RATS, RINOS, and ROMNEYS of the RNC.

Make sure to save this 45 page PDF and pass along in your circle of influence. Patriots will be doing lots of opposition research for the upcoming 2020. Let’s vote Kamala off the 2020 Demonrat contender island!

You can also view these materials under this headline:

Which 2020 Democrat presidential contender will be next? Who will survive…only to meet their ultimate fate of total annihilation by American Patriots who will no longer be tricked into voting for communists, socialists, liars, and criminals.

Seriously? This is the wife of the U.S. Secretary of Treasury?

Former Vice President Joe Biden: Trump’s family separation policy is “abhorrent”

…then flip flops and says:

Christopher Strunk reminds us:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/48/27.305-2 48 CFR § 27.305-3 – Securing invention rights acquired by the Government. (February 18, 1944). (a) Agencies are responsible for implementing procedures necessary to protect the Government’s interest in subject inventions. When the Government acquires the entire right, title, and interest in an invention by contract, the chain of title from the inventor to the Government shall be clearly established. This is normally accomplished by an assignment either from each inventor to the contractor and from the contractor to the Government, or from the inventor to the Government with the consent of the contractor. When the Government’s rights are limited to a license, there should be a confirmatory instrument to that effect. (b) Agencies may, by supplemental instructions, develop suitable assignments, licenses, and other papers evidencing any rights of the Government in patents or patents applications. These instruments should be recorded in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (see Executive Order 9424, Establishing in the United States Patent Office a Register of Government Interests in Patents and Applications for Patents, (February 18, 1944).

Why does this matter? Because the government stole Michael McKibben and Leader Technology intellectual property and then doled it out to Silicon Valley – for free, without compensation to Michael and his shareholders. Out right theft by the government in order to turn Michael’s invention into a Google-Facebook-Twitter surveillance and control system on all people of the planet.

American inventors and entrepreneurs need to be aware of this. The US Patent and Trademark Office is run by British controlled SERCO which gets to pick and steal any patents they want, leaving the creators penniless and patentless. SUCKS to find out that the government patent office is a criminal operation!

BOYCOTT THE USPTO!

Put simply, Darroch’s cables exhibit sheer panic. But why is the UK ambassador melting down?

There’s an easy answer, to anyone reasonably well informed :

SPYGATE.

And a date, looming on the horizon:

24 July 2019.

They Never Thought She Would Lose

AIM Patriot Peter writes us:

I had dinner last night with a Chinese Communist who lives in the tech center Shenzhen. I took away the following insights:

The subject came up about social credit scores and the collaboration with Google, Semptian, iNext, and Chen Longsen. What is at stake is a facial recognition surveillance technology with social credit scores where actual fines are levied for simple violations like crossing a street in Shenzhen and getting a mark on your social credit score. This seems an absurd abuse of freedoms to us in this country, but I got a unique insight last night.

The communist removed any current sense of values or morals from the present generation and left nothing in place but an adherence to the state. This very nice gentlemen admitted that he had no way to divert his thoughts when they went astray except to replace them with another set of thoughts. Besides that, he admitted that guanxi – loosely translated as relationships and bribes – did nothing to promote honesty. Without an AI surveillance technology, there is nothing to keep the Chinese citizen honest.

While he has access to the DVD ‘the Matrix’ and has seen it at least a dozen times, he does not seem to realize that robotics will soon replace the prosperity that so many communists of his generation are now enjoying. When the SHTF, they will be back to starvation wages. The most progressive sense of awareness I saw was an admission five years ago that they need to focus more on R&D. However, as you know, even though not a scientist, peer review and honesty are what make science work. Without that, it is the same as fake news.