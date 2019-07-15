.

Answer: Because the Democrats, as well as the RNC RATS, RINOS, & ROMNEYS, work for the globalists, not the American people. Be careful about sending your MAGA contributions to the RNC which is filled with globalist puppets ready to step in and do the work the Democrats couldn’t finish on America. 2020 Campaign Contributions go directly to http://www.donaldjtrump.com or the MAGA candidate of your choice. Even if Melania sends you a nice letter asking you to send money to the RNC, DON’T. They have to throw Ronna ROMNEY and the RNC a bone… but patriots can make sure there is never any meat on it.

The Republican Party, filled with globalist puppets like Nikki Haley, Kevin McCarthy, Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Liz – daughter of Dick the Demon Cheney, Lisa Murkowsky, Mr. Elaine China Chao – Mitch McConnell, Amnesty Lindsey Grahamnesty, and so many more.

Just look at the liberal votes from these so-called conservatives….and remember when you send your donations in to the Republican National Committee, Mitt’s niece doles it out to globalist US Chamber of Commerce candidates like these. See more scores here.

Who hasn’t figured out that Mitch is a Chinese operative for his Chinese handler-wife Elaine China Chao, Secretary of Transportation?

Don’t forget what Liz’s daddy did to Americans on 9-11. Why would Wyoming patriots vote for ‘Dick demon-spawn’ to represent them? Is she protecting our interests or those of her treasonous FATHER?

Define ‘cuck”: a weak or servile man (often used as a contemptuous term for a man with moderate or progressive political views).

Don’t let his shooting incident at the baseball park distract you from his LIBERAL voting record.

Also..inquiring minds want to know. Why is John Roberts hiding Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s health condition from the American people? When we see her official death certificate, will we discover that the date of her death was early 2019 or late 2018? Patriots aren’t going to be too happy with a treasonous Supreme Court. If she is alive, we want to see her judicial scrawny, ancient ass in front of a room full of real reporters, explaining to Americans her miraculous health recovery from lung cancer, broken ribs, and very old age. Tick Tock.

CORRECT THE RECORD

Amazing Polly may need to go back and correct her report once someone shows her this. She has been great correcting misinformation, so let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and ask her to update her notes on Epstein-Barr. (hmm…interesting last name combination here – Epstein -Barr)

Jacaranda11816 reports: A Daily Beast reporter tracked down old Dalton School yearbooks and the school newspaper. Barr’s father left 7 months before Epstein came on board. But you’re right, they will just keep repeating this false “insinu-endo” in an effort to make it stick.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeffrey-epstein-dodged-questions-about-sex-with-his-dalton-prep-school-students

“In 1974, Dalton was run by headmaster Donald Barr—father of Attorney General William Barr, whose Justice Department recently began a review of Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement for the Palm Beach child sexual assault charges. Writers have noted the interesting coincidence. However, Donald Barr resigned in turmoil in February of 1974 (according to the March 14, 1974 issue of The Daltonian) which was seven months before Jeffrey Epstein began teaching there that fall. While it is possible that Donald Barr may have hired Epstein, if he made personnel decisions long in advance, the Dalton School lost four math teachers (according to The Daltonian) prior to the 1974-75 school year.”

“The very stable genius did it again on Sunday. President Donald John Trump took on Ilhan Omar. This was a brilliant move so obvious that I gave away his motive in the headline.

The press and concern trolls at Red State wrung their hands. They think that because of her race, religion and sex, Omar is unassailable.

But the deplorables no longer care. Decades of liberals calling us worse names have rendered the labels of racist, sexist and Islamophobic meaningless.”

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

MARRIED her brother just to get her United States citizenship. DISGUSTING! Get her out of here!

Propaganda Poll

Red Pill Poll…puts a whole new meaning to RED pill.

Digital electronic voting machines use OPTECH software (think Mitt Romney and George Soros) and will not protect voters from a scheme they use called man-in-the-middle, where votes are changed in the middle of the process of getting the votes from the polling station to the final counting location. How do you think all these scumbags won elections? Mitt and George RIG ELECTIONS.

Dems using Beta Beto Boy to cover up and distract from the HUNDREDS Of slaves Kamala’s ancestors owned and worked for their family financial gain? Question now is whether Kamala Harris is also in the human trafficking business like her ole granpappy Hamilton Brown?

And what about that hate crime she and Jussie orchestrated in Chicago? Is Kamala a racist? Does Kamala hate black people?

…and drum roll here, please. Our miners found out something today in the mines that will BLOW YOU AWAY!!! They are capturing screen shots and data to preserve the findings….but it is huge, huge, huge and will totally annihilate Harris’ campaign for President.

These are two black Americans. For real. They are not Caucasian-Indian-Jamaicans pretending to have the black experience. Congratulations, Diamond and Silk, for your contributions to our patriot movement.

AIM Patriot Valerie gives a perfect segue for us to reply to all:

I have been wondering why I have never seen a follow-up to your article from June 17 re “Horrible Executive Order on Frankenfoods Will Kill Many Americans.” https://aim4truth.org/2019/06/17/horrible-executive-order-on-frankenfoods-will-kill-many-americans/

You stated that you were livid and that when you got back you would be preparing a white paper regarding how bad this would be for all Americans.

I have been looking for it, but is it possible I missed it?

You summarized with “The Trump administration now fully

supports the following deadly practices on the American people,” i.e.:

*Forced vaccinations and what they contain;

*Forced 5G;

*Forced Frankenfoods and what the results will be.

I want to believe that Trump really wants to do the right thing, but these are things I can’t help but notice that do not match what he led to us to believe he was fighting for.

Can you shed some light on all this? Thank you!

Our reply: Valerie, we have been SWAMPED. There is so much vital intel that has to be posted each day that we haven’t had time to start the research into the frankenfoods. Not only have you received daily Cat Reports, we have pushed several citizen intelligence reports that showed you the British-IBM-Nazi connections, exposed Sir Kim Darroch as an enemy of the United States, outed Kamala Harris ‘ birth certificate as showing that she is ineligible to hold office of President, gave you an inside look at the Google plan to take over the world…plus we had to finish Douglas’ new book The Grail Queens, upload a dozen or so audios, push out meme videos to information warriors worldwide who needed to load up more ammo.

….then Betsy had to grocery shop, do a load of clothes, run errands,and prepare dinner while Thomas fed the birds and wildlife, putzed in the yard, answered emails and calls, grabbed Conclave kitty, and made sure the coffee pot stayed full for McKibben. Then St. Germain dropped in for tea and we had a fabulous conversation about Nibiru and the Schumann Wave.

However, if you cross the bridge to Our Spirit, we created the ASCEND diet a few years ago – just for this time and for this need. The lessons progress through stages of helping you achieve better health, from the foundation chakra to the crown. We also give you articles on 5G and EMFs. We discuss GMOs, lack of enzymes, and frankenfoods in these lessons….plus a whole lot more. You learn how to do an amazing liver flush, how to make colloidal silver water, how to create ascension cells out of white blood cells, and how to use CBDs to stimulate your endocannabanoid system. Make sure to get Tyla’s soothing cornbread recipe for those of you that have gut issues or try out our St. Germain oatmeal recipe to keep all systems go.

Anthroposophists know the secret behind this painting. It has profound meaning and one that we explain on the other side of the bridge. Have you started playing the Glass Bead Game?

Raphael’s father, Giovanni Santi, died when Raphael was eleven. He was a painter. He was not a great painter so far as external achievements go, but he had great ideas in his head, although he could not put them on canvas because he had no technical skill. He was also a poet. There was a great deal of fantasy in him, but the physical capacities simply were not there. He went early through the portal of death, and then his forces worked into his son.

In Raphael’s hands and imagination worked all that his father could send into the physical world. One can say that the old Giovanni Santi was a painter without hands in the supersensible world, for in a wonderful karmic relationship he supplied, in combination with the Christ-filled individuality of the Baptist, what came to expression in Raphael.

The supersensible world had to work with the physical world to achieve this result. It shows how the so-called dead are able to influence those who have been left behind …

Source: Rudolf Steiner – From a Branch Lecture in Essen on 23 April 1913

The History of Icon of 'The Inexhaustible Cup" Wisdom is not mere knowledge or intellect but embracing all, deepened, lived and experienced. A wise person is one who has matured and ripened the knowledge of life into truth of the heart for living. Sophia's consciousness encompasses and unites all beings. Because of her lofty nature as 'Wisdom of the Cosmos' she communicates through representatives to inspire humanity for our evolution. Her Divine Cosmic Wisdom is pure and gives us the capacity to discern what is true, right and everlasting as our eternal being. She is our divine soul.