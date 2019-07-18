.

Mike Robinson posts:

“The skeleton in everyone’s closet,” both Democrat and Republican, is the international cartel of human trafficking that has been going on for many decades. Mexico invented something called a “transit visa” and looked the other way. There’s a tremendous amount of money in treating the most-disadvantaged and helpless people on this planet as though they were so much cattle. This is the real reason why US laws are the way they are – why the “loopholes” exist, why the laws aren’t enforced, and why the US Congress is in no hurry to change things.

Let the giving start from home, Kamala. Open up that checkbook! Your family built its wealth through labor and the very existence of the slaves your grandpappy enslaved in chattel bondage.

Look at this lovely picture below that AIM Patriot Ulrich from German sent us. Why does this matter? Because IBM, IBM Eclipse Foundation, and Five Eyes all have NAZI roots.

Betsy and Thomas tackle four issues today – from Iran to Peter Thiel’s dust up with Google, to the four women of the Democrat apocalypse. But what is really a surprise is what we are finding in Kamala’s family closet of secrets and sins.

The Democrat party is falling apart at the seams. Stay strong, patriots, and have faith in our leader Donald J. Trump. Just follow his tweets as he and Melania lead us to the great American Renaissance.

Hoop posts:

BOOOOOM

‘Drug kingpin El Chapo sentenced to life in prison, Must forfeit $12.6 billion’

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/17/drug-kingpin-el-chapo-sentenced-to-life-in-prison.html

USE IT FOR Border wall funding….

ANYTHING ELSE WOULD BE CRIME!

Now THIS is how you win the Great Information War! Tell the truth … boldly, unapologetically, and in their face.

Does your circle of influence know about Dr. Bill Warner’s videos on Islam? If not, start teeing them up and dribbling them through your network this month. He does a great job educating folks on Sharia Law. AIM Patriots around the world need to become knowledgeable about Sharia Law and how it works to DESTROY Western Civilization.

Lots of movement happening with crytos. First Mark of the Zuckerbeast anounced the Facebook crypto Libra 666. Then there was the Trump tweet about Bitcoin and cryptos

In the last Cat Report, we posted this video from Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin where he addressed cryptos. You might find this 2017 video below from Christopher Strunk helpful if you hold cryptos. This is still relevant.

Pay attention, patriots. Epstein, military islands, dark money, pedophilia and human trafficking…connect the dots yourself.

Tricks Ten wrote, after reading our research on Kamala Harris:

Wow, incredible research , I love you guys… I’m introducing aim4truth.org to my family and friends. I love you

Our reply: We love you, too, patriot! We also love America and our President and First Lady. We would also love a planet full of peaceful, prosperous countries and thriving citizens. Let’s come together and support President Trump so that he can continue to take bold action against our enemies to Keep America Great.

Love you two. Betsy you are right about Joni Ernst. She bit the bait. She’s up for reelection in 2020. You are SO right about RNC, Romney, Cheney. The RNC is a money laundering operation. Look at all the millions they are raking in by using Trump who they really hate. Paul Ryan, Sean Spicer, Rience Preibus, Karl Rove…fingers in the money. We have to get good grass roots people, not OTHER rats who voted to give Green Cards to 300,000 Indians.

Joni Ernst is a wolf hiding among us. Her pathetic voting record and latest comments about President Trump show that she is globalist puppet cut in the same cloth as Mitt Traitor Romney. Wake up, Iowa. Joni needs some directions on how to get on the Trump Train.

