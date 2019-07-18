Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

Election fraud

Google and Facebook Manipulate Votes for Hillary up to 10 Million Votes in 2016. Shocking Congressional Testimony!

.

John Bolton: Apple, Google Would Compromise U.S. Safety for Chinese Market Share

.

kamala white ancestor
Read this breaking research and make sure your circle of influence knows Kamala’s family history. Her great-grandpappy was a slave owner and trader. Kamala’s family business was HUMAN TRAFFICKING.

.

Mike Robinson posts:

“The skeleton in everyone’s closet,” both Democrat and Republican, is the international cartel of human trafficking that has been going on for many decades. Mexico invented something called a “transit visa” and looked the other way. There’s a tremendous amount of money in treating the most-disadvantaged and helpless people on this planet as though they were so much cattle. This is the real reason why US laws are the way they are – why the “loopholes” exist, why the laws aren’t enforced, and why the US Congress is in no hurry to change things.

.

Kamala Harris Calls for Reparations

Let the giving start from home, Kamala. Open up that checkbook! Your family built its wealth through labor and the very existence of the slaves your grandpappy enslaved in chattel bondage.

.

Look at this lovely picture below that AIM Patriot Ulrich from German sent us. Why does this matter? Because IBM, IBM Eclipse Foundation, and Five Eyes all have NAZI roots.

Tech Lords, British Black Chamber, Nazi IBM, and Five Eyes

thomas watson adolph Hitler

.

garrison democrat party.JPG

.

Kamala Harris – More Skeletons in the Closet

Betsy and Thomas tackle four issues today – from Iran to Peter Thiel’s dust up with Google, to the four women of the Democrat apocalypse. But what is really a surprise is what we are finding in Kamala’s family closet of secrets and sins.

.

Donald Trump: American Indians ‘Don’t Want’ Elizabeth Warren

.

jihad squad 002 giorgio.jpg

.

The Democrat party is falling apart at the seams. Stay strong, patriots, and have faith in our leader Donald J. Trump. Just follow his tweets as he and Melania lead us to the great American Renaissance.

Extinction Level Event for Democrat Party

.

Trump Rally Chants ‘Send Her Back’ After President Slams Ilhan Omar

.

trump tweets loyalty to country.jpg

.

Hoop posts:

BOOOOOM 

‘Drug kingpin El Chapo sentenced to life in prison, Must forfeit $12.6 billion’
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/17/drug-kingpin-el-chapo-sentenced-to-life-in-prison.html

USE IT FOR Border wall funding….

ANYTHING ELSE WOULD BE CRIME!

.

america love it leave it.JPG

.

Incestree.com

Use the code “Jihad Squad” to save 20%

omar family tree.JPG

.

Now THIS is how you win the Great Information War! Tell the truth … boldly, unapologetically, and in their face.

President Trump On Ilhan Omar: I Hear She Was Married To Her Brother!

.

Episode 1: The Secrets of Ilhan Omar

.

50% trump.JPG

.

Put Up, or Shut Up? Well, 137 House Democrats Voted Against Impeachment

.

star wars democrats.JPG

.

Twenty Questions about Islam Answered.

Does your circle of influence know about Dr. Bill Warner’s videos on Islam? If not, start teeing them up and dribbling them through your network this month. He does a great job educating folks on Sharia Law. AIM Patriots around the world need to become knowledgeable about Sharia Law and how it works to DESTROY Western Civilization.

.

Lots of movement happening with crytos. First Mark of the Zuckerbeast anounced the Facebook crypto Libra 666. Then there was the Trump tweet about Bitcoin and cryptos

trump bitcoin

In the last Cat Report, we posted this video from Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin where he addressed cryptos. You might find this 2017 video below from Christopher Strunk helpful if you hold cryptos. This is still relevant.

Pay attention, patriots. Epstein, military islands, dark money, pedophilia and human trafficking…connect the dots yourself.

CRYPTO CURRENCY QUI BONO? Have your BITCOINS been stolen?

.

democrat platform.JPG

.

shampoo omar aoc rashid.JPG
‘The Squad’ is ‘the reason that there are directions on a shampoo bottle’

.

the squad.JPG

.

Tricks Ten wrote, after reading our research on Kamala Harris:

Wow, incredible research , I love you guys… I’m introducing aim4truth.org to my family and friends. I love you

Our reply: We love you, too, patriot! We also love America and our President and First Lady. We would also love a planet full of peaceful, prosperous countries and thriving citizens. Let’s come together and support President Trump so that he can continue to take bold action against our enemies to Keep America Great.

.

Love you two. Betsy you are right about Joni Ernst. She bit the bait. She’s up for reelection in 2020. You are SO right about RNC, Romney, Cheney. The RNC is a money laundering operation. Look at all the millions they are raking in by using Trump who they really hate. Paul Ryan, Sean Spicer, Rience Preibus, Karl Rove…fingers in the money. We have to get good grass roots people, not OTHER rats who voted to give Green Cards to 300,000 Indians.
.
.
.
Joni Ernst is a wolf hiding among us. Her pathetic voting record and latest comments about President Trump show that she is globalist puppet cut in the same cloth as Mitt Traitor Romney. Wake up, Iowa. Joni needs some directions on how to get on the Trump Train.
joni ernst

.

Squad Goals: Anarchy

Twitter   Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement.
If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Betsy and Thomas audios are also arranged in this free ‘glass bead’ by an AIM reader- iTunes podcast link,
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.