Google and Facebook Manipulate Votes for Hillary up to 10 Million Votes in 2016. Shocking Congressional Testimony!
.
John Bolton: Apple, Google Would Compromise U.S. Safety for Chinese Market Share
.
.
Mike Robinson posts:
“The skeleton in everyone’s closet,” both Democrat and Republican, is the international cartel of human trafficking that has been going on for many decades. Mexico invented something called a “transit visa” and looked the other way. There’s a tremendous amount of money in treating the most-disadvantaged and helpless people on this planet as though they were so much cattle. This is the real reason why US laws are the way they are – why the “loopholes” exist, why the laws aren’t enforced, and why the US Congress is in no hurry to change things.
.
Kamala Harris Calls for Reparations
Let the giving start from home, Kamala. Open up that checkbook! Your family built its wealth through labor and the very existence of the slaves your grandpappy enslaved in chattel bondage.
.
Look at this lovely picture below that AIM Patriot Ulrich from German sent us. Why does this matter? Because IBM, IBM Eclipse Foundation, and Five Eyes all have NAZI roots.
Tech Lords, British Black Chamber, Nazi IBM, and Five Eyes
.
.
Kamala Harris – More Skeletons in the Closet
Betsy and Thomas tackle four issues today – from Iran to Peter Thiel’s dust up with Google, to the four women of the Democrat apocalypse. But what is really a surprise is what we are finding in Kamala’s family closet of secrets and sins.
.
Donald Trump: American Indians ‘Don’t Want’ Elizabeth Warren
.
.
The Democrat party is falling apart at the seams. Stay strong, patriots, and have faith in our leader Donald J. Trump. Just follow his tweets as he and Melania lead us to the great American Renaissance.
Extinction Level Event for Democrat Party
.
Trump Rally Chants ‘Send Her Back’ After President Slams Ilhan Omar
.
.
Hoop posts:
BOOOOOM
‘Drug kingpin El Chapo sentenced to life in prison, Must forfeit $12.6 billion’
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/17/drug-kingpin-el-chapo-sentenced-to-life-in-prison.html
USE IT FOR Border wall funding….
ANYTHING ELSE WOULD BE CRIME!
.
.
Incestree.com
Use the code “Jihad Squad” to save 20%
.
Now THIS is how you win the Great Information War! Tell the truth … boldly, unapologetically, and in their face.
President Trump On Ilhan Omar: I Hear She Was Married To Her Brother!
.
Episode 1: The Secrets of Ilhan Omar
.
.
Put Up, or Shut Up? Well, 137 House Democrats Voted Against Impeachment
.
.
Twenty Questions about Islam Answered.
Does your circle of influence know about Dr. Bill Warner’s videos on Islam? If not, start teeing them up and dribbling them through your network this month. He does a great job educating folks on Sharia Law. AIM Patriots around the world need to become knowledgeable about Sharia Law and how it works to DESTROY Western Civilization.
.
Lots of movement happening with crytos. First Mark of the Zuckerbeast anounced the Facebook crypto Libra 666. Then there was the Trump tweet about Bitcoin and cryptos
In the last Cat Report, we posted this video from Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin where he addressed cryptos. You might find this 2017 video below from Christopher Strunk helpful if you hold cryptos. This is still relevant.
Pay attention, patriots. Epstein, military islands, dark money, pedophilia and human trafficking…connect the dots yourself.
CRYPTO CURRENCY QUI BONO? Have your BITCOINS been stolen?
.
.
.
.
Tricks Ten wrote, after reading our research on Kamala Harris:
Wow, incredible research , I love you guys… I’m introducing aim4truth.org to my family and friends. I love you
Our reply: We love you, too, patriot! We also love America and our President and First Lady. We would also love a planet full of peaceful, prosperous countries and thriving citizens. Let’s come together and support President Trump so that he can continue to take bold action against our enemies to Keep America Great.
.
.
Squad Goals: Anarchy
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.