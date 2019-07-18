OMAR FRAUD CONFIRMED! CITIZENS DEMAND FEDERAL CHARGES!

.

.

“probable cause to investigate .@IlhanMN for eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy.” https://t.co/VYXGCWYChC via @powerlineUS

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 18, 2019

.

And don’t forget Rashida Tlaib’s fraud

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Jim posts the picture below with a note:

“You had better stock up. There are a few grocery chains that are now starting to report having vegetable shortages that are affecting Libbeys, Del Monte, and Great Value. The two main stores reporting this are Wal Mart, and Krogers. IGA will be the litmus test. If IGA starts reporting shortages, it will be DOOM, they are not “just in time” like Krogers and Wal Mart. They have a huge supply chain and interact with thousands of independent stores. If IGA depletes out and starts reporting shortages, it is doom on. The weather induced food shortages are going to increase prices DRAMATICALLY, STOCK UP on at least pasta and flour.

.

.

.

.

.