Susan Rice: Trump Doing ‘Whatever the Hell He Wants’ ‘Exceedingly Dangerous’
“The president wakes up and does whatever the hell he wants to do on any given day, on any given moment, without the benefit of the input and wisdom of his experts on the national security team and the experts in the interagency. And that is exceedingly dangerous, and it makes him very malleable. It makes him subject to his own whims and also the manipulations of adversary and friends alike.”
By. The. Book.
Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger
.
Connecting the Dots: Is Epstein an Israeli Intelligence/Mossad Agent?
.
Mueller probe witness now faces child sex trafficking charge
.
These Prominent People Must Be PANICKING About What the Epstein Case Will Reveal
.
Memes for InfoWarfare
.
Court documents reveal that the father of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand once worked as a lobbyist for sexcult NXIVM
.
Are the military industrial complex and the banksters CRAVING war?
New US Pentagon Chief – Vested Interest In War & Conflict
.
.
FBI Statistics: Ilhan Omar’s District Is Terror Recruitment Capital of US
Daily Reminder: Omar still sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee
https://t.co/wldRbRa6Ik
— Katrina (@katrina_wiser) July 20, 2019
.
.
If you can’t beat them, ban them.
“In light of the racist #SendHerBack chants at Trump’s rally on Wednesday, I’ve started a petition urging @AEGworldwide, which owns @USBankArena, to cancel Trump’s upcoming racist campaign rally on Aug. 1.”
.
.
.
Americans everywhere are describing a mysterious and powerful new object!
.
.
NH Voter to Elizabeth Warren: “I have concerns about your honesty” due to Native American claim
.
.
Knowing what you do about Five Eyes and America’s real relationship with MI6, the Privy Council, and Britain, here are some facts to stir your gray matter:
- New Salem Host Sebastian Gorka was former British Army Reserve – in the 22nd Intelligence Company of the Intelligence & Security Group.
What Did Sebastian Gorka Do in the British Army?
Here are some other red pills patriots over at Salem Media are making once they saw how their network is really run behind the scenes with globalists and British operatives.
- British company “Smartmatics” has deployed its Digital Election Software in 17 State jurisdictions across the US.
- The head of the Queen’s Privy Council Lord Mark Malloch Brown, sits on the Board of Smartmatics’ parent company “Investec” – alongside Board Member George Soros.
- British subject David Evans is Salem Media’s President. Evans is a London School of Economics (Fabian) graduate & a former Ernest & Young (Deep State) accountant.
- Jon Venverloh, Salem Media Group (SMG) Board Director & Google “Federal” Executive is now confirmed – by a credible, eyewitness source, per Mike McKibben of Leader Technologies, Inc. to have been seen in attendance, participating in US DoD Highlands Forum meetings.
- Now deceased Andrew Marshall [Senior Executive Service (SES) & Rand Corporation] initiated this ‘Highlands Group’ decades ago, out of his DoD Office of Net Assessment.
- It now clearly strains credulity to envision, Salem Media ownership & senior management could not be aware of Mr. Venverloh’s demonstrated & ongoing connectivity to Google, the DoD Office of Net Assessment, its DoD Highlands Forum & the C.I.A.
- In fact, Mr. Venverloh conducted the first Google delivery of its ‘Beta’ version social media product to the C.I.A. in 2003 – 2004, as FOIA request documents show.
- Note how Salem National Hosts only go so far in their narratives.
.
.
Gibson’s Bakery: “there is serious concern about [Oberlin College’s] ability to pay this sizeable judgment three years from now”
.
Mitt Romney: ‘Send Her Back’ Chants Were ‘Offensive,’ Bad for GOP
…..another reason not to send Miss RNC Ronna your 2020 campaign contributions. She’ll use a portion of your MAGA donations to support Uncle Mitt and the other RATS and RINOs in the RNC party.
Patriots, please send all 2020 MAGA contributions to www.donaldjtrump.com or directly to your favorite MAGA candidate. By starving the RNC of our contributions this election cycle, we are telling these globalists and their puppets to GET LOST!
.
DiamondOnTheFloor points out the difference:
“I love how Ilhan only wears a slave scarf when she feels like it. The rest of the time she wears that turban; more specifically, a Somali hair wrap called a shash. It is immodest and wholly inappropriate by slave scarf standards: slave scarves cover the neck and ears – always. No slave scarf-wearing Muslim woman would ever expose her neck like Ilhan does.
Apparently she is only observant when it suits her politics to appear so.”
.
.
AIM Patriot Jeffrey recommends a spelling change:
911 perpetrators
change to:
911 Perpetraitors
.
.
Eulogy for Joseph Mifsud
.
As one reader noted after reading the article below:
How did a person as corrupt as Robert Mueller get confirmed in his appointments as US Attorney, US Assistant Attorney General, US Deputy Attorney General, and Director of the FBI? That a person as ethically-challenged as Robert Mueller could breeze through so many confirmations by the US Senate proves how utterly corrupt the US government is.
Mueller Should Be Arrested For Conspiracy To Overthrow POTUS
.
House Judiciary Chairman Nadler Discusses Purpose of Robert Muller Testimony This Week
.
Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Leads Push for Pilot Program to Streamline Removal of Illegal Immigrants
.
The article below is posted so that the Conclave can read between the lines here and see what the real agenda is with this narrative. The Daily Mail is notorious for fake news, propaganda, slanted stories, and the Queen’s agenda.
Why I helped expose ambassador’s embarrassing cables: Journalist, 19, behind Trump scoop comes forward to reveal his motivation and fears he’s being targeted by security services
.
.
Fake Hate Crimes
.
.
WHO Report Finds No Public Health Risks Or Abuse Potential For CBD
.
.
It’s just no good anymore since you went away Avenatti
.
.
This looks like a recipe for mass fraud vote harvesting. Each registered (Dem) voter can bring 8 ILLEGALS to vote with them.
http://vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/election-day-register
“In Minnesota, you can register at your polling place on Election Day. This includes registering when you go to vote if you are voting early. The list of documents voters can show as proof of residence has been expanded.
Voters may register by providing any one of these proofs of residence:”
.
Reader WSB noted:
If President Trump has this correct, his administration will know every single eligible voter per district per party by the time the 2020 election takes place.
If you read the 14th Amendment, Section 2, it is clear that if the vote count is in excess of the prescribed legal votes for a Federal election, the rest can be thrown out.
.
.
A number of important updates and illustrations throughout the Kamala Harris articles.
This research is starting to talk to us from the history books now.
It appears Kamala is a Malloch-Brown plant. Jamaica only received its ”independence” in 1962. Hamilton Brown’s St. Ann’s Bay was clearly a staging ground for African slaves bound for the U.S. markets. He probably got his pick of the crop from each ship.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/07/kamala-harris-jamaican-descendants-led.html
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2019-07-19-KAMALA-HARRIS’-JAMAICAN-DESCENDANTS-LED-THE-JAMAICAN-SLAVE-TRADE-BEFORE-THE-US-CIVIL-WAR-Americans-for-Innovation-Jul-19-2019.pdf
.
John Barnwell, the Conclave cultural historian, and Leo Zagami discuss end times, spiritual science, the Vatican and lots of history. The video is lengthy, but we all enjoyed listening to it here at AIM and thought some of you might like it as well.
ILLUMINATI End Times talk part 2 with Leo Zagami & John Barnwell
.
California Is Launching a Creepy “Cradle to Career” Data System to Track EVERYTHING About Children
.
Hippies in the 70s were saying:
-
stop unnecessary foreign interventions
-
focus on taking care of Americans here at home
-
down with big government trying to expand control over its citizens
- legalize cannabis
.
What does the angelic realm sound like? Sit back, close your eyes, and hear how amazing human voices can sound…then imagine what the realm of the angelic would sound.
Agnus Dei – Samuel Barber
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.