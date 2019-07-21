“The president wakes up and does whatever the hell he wants to do on any given day, on any given moment, without the benefit of the input and wisdom of his experts on the national security team and the experts in the interagency. And that is exceedingly dangerous, and it makes him very malleable. It makes him subject to his own whims and also the manipulations of adversary and friends alike.”

By. The. Book.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Are the military industrial complex and the banksters CRAVING war?

.

.

FBI Statistics: Ilhan Omar’s District Is Terror Recruitment Capital of US

Daily Reminder: Omar still sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee

https://t.co/wldRbRa6Ik

.

.

“In light of the racist #SendHerBack chants at Trump’s rally on Wednesday, I’ve started a petition urging @AEGworldwide, which owns @USBankArena, to cancel Trump’s upcoming racist campaign rally on Aug. 1.”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Knowing what you do about Five Eyes and America’s real relationship with MI6, the Privy Council, and Britain, here are some facts to stir your gray matter:

New Salem Host Sebastian Gorka was former British Army Reserve – in the 22nd Intelligence Company of the Intelligence & Security Group.

Here are some other red pills patriots over at Salem Media are making once they saw how their network is really run behind the scenes with globalists and British operatives.

British company “Smartmatics” has deployed its Digital Election Software in 17 State jurisdictions across the US.

The head of the Queen’s Privy Council Lord Mark Malloch Brown, sits on the Board of Smartmatics’ parent company “Investec” – alongside Board Member George Soros.

British subject David Evans is Salem Media’s President. Evans is a London School of Economics (Fabian) graduate & a former Ernest & Young (Deep State) accountant.

Jon Venverloh, Salem Media Group (SMG) Board Director & Google “Federal” Executive is now confirmed – by a credible, eyewitness source, per Mike McKibben of Leader Technologies, Inc. to have been seen in attendance, participating in US DoD Highlands Forum meetings.

Now deceased Andrew Marshall [Senior Executive Service (SES) & Rand Corporation] initiated this ‘Highlands Group’ decades ago, out of his DoD Office of Net Assessment.

It now clearly strains credulity to envision, Salem Media ownership & senior management could not be aware of Mr. Venverloh’s demonstrated & ongoing connectivity to Google, the DoD Office of Net Assessment, its DoD Highlands Forum & the C.I.A.

In fact, Mr. Venverloh conducted the first Google delivery of its ‘Beta’ version social media product to the C.I.A. in 2003 – 2004, as FOIA request documents show.

Note how Salem National Hosts only go so far in their narratives.

.

.

.

…..another reason not to send Miss RNC Ronna your 2020 campaign contributions. She’ll use a portion of your MAGA donations to support Uncle Mitt and the other RATS and RINOs in the RNC party.

Patriots, please send all 2020 MAGA contributions to www.donaldjtrump.com or directly to your favorite MAGA candidate. By starving the RNC of our contributions this election cycle, we are telling these globalists and their puppets to GET LOST!

.

“I love how Ilhan only wears a slave scarf when she feels like it. The rest of the time she wears that turban; more specifically, a Somali hair wrap called a shash. It is immodest and wholly inappropriate by slave scarf standards: slave scarves cover the neck and ears – always. No slave scarf-wearing Muslim woman would ever expose her neck like Ilhan does.

Apparently she is only observant when it suits her politics to appear so.”

.

.

AIM Patriot Jeffrey recommends a spelling change:

911 perpetrators

change to:

911 Perpe traitors

.

.

.

As one reader noted after reading the article below:

How did a person as corrupt as Robert Mueller get confirmed in his appointments as US Attorney, US Assistant Attorney General, US Deputy Attorney General, and Director of the FBI? That a person as ethically-challenged as Robert Mueller could breeze through so many confirmations by the US Senate proves how utterly corrupt the US government is.

.

.

.

The article below is posted so that the Conclave can read between the lines here and see what the real agenda is with this narrative. The Daily Mail is notorious for fake news, propaganda, slanted stories, and the Queen’s agenda.

.

.

.

The @realDonaldTrump has made #2020 a bold and binary decision.

Are you going to choose socialists, choose ISIS, choose the Palestinian flag, choose Cair? Or are you going to choose to Make America Great Again? Choose @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/pDwjp47WzR — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 18, 2019

.

.