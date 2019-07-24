Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

Robert Mueller covered up this crime and many others. He has been the protector of hundreds of criminals and traitors of the United States. Patriots, we must take a stand.

The U. S. military must arrest and try Robert Mueller for treason.

Patriots, start making noise.

911 twin towers

Robert Mueller Testimony to Congress – 8:30am EST Livestream

Mueller makes last-minute ask to swear in deputy for hearing

remember when flashback

May 17th, 2017 – Rosenstein appoints Mueller as Special Counsel, Strzok/Page text plans for the team

May 17th, 2017 Mueller is appointed. The Strzok/Page text messages reveal discussions of team being assembled. Strzok notes “emailing with Aaron.”  Well that’s Aaron Zebley former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s Chief of Staff who was selected for Special Counsel position. He’s also a partner at WilmerHale, and Strzok mentions to Page that she might find herself working at WilmerHale if she plays her cards right.

aaron zebley 2The fact that Agent Strzok was emailing with “Aaron” Zebley prior to the official appointment of the special counsel team should likely raise a few eyebrows. Of course within this time-frame of the messaging released, the redactions increase.

Toward the end of the release a more thorough picture emerges of who was selecting Robert Mueller’s team and why. Andrew McCabe was key player along with James Baker. Reading how this was done blows the entire Mueller “White Hat Theory” to smithereens. However, the conversation does highlight an aspect we have previously discussed. Robert Mueller did not select the “small group” to work with him; but rather the DOJ/FBI “small group” appears to have selected him.

Specifically Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are discussing who is best ideological ally to help their Mueller Special Counsel team “get Trump” (discussions on pages 46, 47,

Secret Memo to all AIM Cats

el chapo ted cruz
.  https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1153407214058692611

tt guatamala.JPG

How Rockefeller Founded Deep State Pharma And Waged War On Natural Cures

mcafee 1

mcafee 2.JPG
Read McAfee’s twitter here

Tech Stocks Tumble After DOJ Launches Broad Antitrust Review Of “Big Tech”

trump daddy.JPG

Episode 2: Secrets of Ilhan Omar

VIDEO Rep. Omar Gets Outraged By Female Genital Mutilation Question

Omar: “Why Don’t We Deport You To Where Ever You Came From” — 7 YEARS AGO!! This needs some Twitter movement today through your networks.

omar tweet go home.JPG

omar complaint.JPG

White House Backs Rule Change That Will End Food Stamps For 3 Million Americans

Thanks, AIM Patriot Giorgio! Nice contribution to our arsenal.

i am with betsy ross

Saint Sarah.

Sarah Sanders attends Republican Governors Association retreat amid speculation about gubernatorial run

bernie voter id election.JPG

Shallow Thoughts With AOC

This one is getting scrubbed from search engines. Save it.

clinton epstein.JPG

Don’t forget that Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, depicted here as TV ‘Mr. Rogers’,  also visited Epstein Island.

tom hanks.JPG

reserve currency chart.JPG
JPMorgan: We Believe The Dollar Could Lose Its Status As World’s Reserve Currency

bernie branco

Families Sue New York State to Block Repeal of Religious Exemption to Vaccines

Shocking Report on the Harvesting of Baby Parts

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

