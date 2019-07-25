.
.
.
Robert Mueller Says He’s ‘Not Familiar’ With Fusion GPS, Firm Behind Infamous Dossier
.
.
.
Devin Nunes Compares ‘Russia Collusion Conspiracy Theory’ to ‘Loch Ness Monster’ Folklore
.
.
*UPDATE* President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing the White House – (Video and Transcript)
.
Gabriel & McKibben on the Mueller Testimony
.
‘Disaster’: Robert Mueller Testimony Backfires on Democrats as Republicans Move in for the Kill
.
.
.
.
Mueller’s Treason Needs a SWIFT Military Solution!
.
AIM Patriot Bill writes:
Just letting Betsy know that YOU TUBE look you off for Hate speech today !! I told them that they were guilty discrimination. Bill
That’s right, Bill. The opposition HATES truth.
.
.
.
.
Muellers Testimony lasted 3 hours and that was just the first question
.
.
.
Note to Techno Fog: It is legal to lie to Congress. Robert Mueller and his friends actually wrote the rules and regulations which permit lying without repercussion in Congress. It’s the False Statements Accountability Act of 1996.
.
.
R I P the Democrat Party is Dead
.
Patriot Jim writes:
I just figured out how they are going to shut down the alt web:
This is a multi step process. Here are the steps:
1. Make it so that it appears the large corporations are going to be held responsible for EVERYTHING their users post. (only that never happens, the rules are for someone else) but pegging it on the big guys makes it look benign.
2. Make it so ANYONE can copyright ANYTHING that is not explicitly copyrighted, even if they did not own it to begin with. Cute cat pic the owner posted and never copyrighted? CHECK. Bar-b-q photo of family party that makes good meme fodder, got posted, and no one copyrighted? CHECK. Make it so anyone combing the web can copyright whatever they find, and call it theirs. THAT HAPPENED.
3. Then, just sit back and let The Case Act pass,
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3945/text
which will open the door for anyone who illegitimately copyrighted something they did not even produce, to sue you for using it. Even if the original poster gave you explicit permission. Once someone else copyrights it, it does not belong to the creator. That’s how screwed up and subverted the American system is.
4. Then have trolls comb through all the memes finding out who posted them and where they got posted, and prosecute every incident to the tune of $15, 000 each. That will BANKRUPT absolutely everyone who’s not Facebook, Google, or some other tech left tyrant. THAT IS THE PLAN FOLKS, DO NOT LET THE CASE ACT PASS.
I just figured out how they are going to shut down the alt web:
.
.
.
.
Another failed takedown by Robert Mueller
.
.
.
Meanwhile, the main stream media tries desperately to grab our attention elsewhere with this news:
Epstein Found “Nearly Unconscious” In Prison Cell After Possible Suicide Attempt
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.