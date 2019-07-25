.

Why didn't Mueller charge Joseph Mifsud for lying to the FBI? pic.twitter.com/34E6TSigcM — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 24, 2019

AIM Patriot Bill writes:

Just letting Betsy know that YOU TUBE look you off for Hate speech today !! I told them that they were guilty discrimination. Bill

Gaetz: "Can you state with confidence the Steele dossier was not part of Russia's disinformation campaign?" Mueller: "With regard to Steele…that's beyond my purview." Gaetz: "It's exactly your purview! The organizing principle was to fully investigate Russia's interference!" pic.twitter.com/z5E5Gl7xZU — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 24, 2019

Note to Techno Fog: It is legal to lie to Congress. Robert Mueller and his friends actually wrote the rules and regulations which permit lying without repercussion in Congress. It’s the False Statements Accountability Act of 1996.

Patriot Jim writes:

I just figured out how they are going to shut down the alt web:

This is a multi step process. Here are the steps:

1. Make it so that it appears the large corporations are going to be held responsible for EVERYTHING their users post. (only that never happens, the rules are for someone else) but pegging it on the big guys makes it look benign.

2. Make it so ANYONE can copyright ANYTHING that is not explicitly copyrighted, even if they did not own it to begin with. Cute cat pic the owner posted and never copyrighted? CHECK. Bar-b-q photo of family party that makes good meme fodder, got posted, and no one copyrighted? CHECK. Make it so anyone combing the web can copyright whatever they find, and call it theirs. THAT HAPPENED.

3. Then, just sit back and let The Case Act pass,

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3945/text

which will open the door for anyone who illegitimately copyrighted something they did not even produce, to sue you for using it. Even if the original poster gave you explicit permission. Once someone else copyrights it, it does not belong to the creator. That’s how screwed up and subverted the American system is.

4. Then have trolls comb through all the memes finding out who posted them and where they got posted, and prosecute every incident to the tune of $15, 000 each. That will BANKRUPT absolutely everyone who’s not Facebook, Google, or some other tech left tyrant. THAT IS THE PLAN FOLKS, DO NOT LET THE CASE ACT PASS.

