Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

mueller blasey ford

.

truth trump.JPG

.

Robert Mueller Says He’s ‘Not Familiar’ With Fusion GPS, Firm Behind Infamous Dossier

.

hillary fusion gps.jpg

.

mark meadows mueller.JPG

.

Devin Nunes Compares ‘Russia Collusion Conspiracy Theory’ to ‘Loch Ness Monster’ Folklore

.

.

*UPDATE* President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing the White House – (Video and Transcript)

.

Gabriel & McKibben on the Mueller Testimony

.

‘Disaster’: Robert Mueller Testimony Backfires on Democrats as Republicans Move in for the Kill

.

.

mueller banana.JPG

.

jim jordon subpeona trump family.JPG

.

Mueller’s Treason Needs a SWIFT Military Solution!

.

i am with betsy rossAIM Patriot Bill writes:

Just letting Betsy know that YOU TUBE look you off for Hate speech today !! I told them that they were guilty discrimination. Bill

That’s right, Bill. The opposition HATES truth.

.

.

mueller testimony.JPG

.

.

Muellers Testimony lasted 3 hours and that was just the first question

.

mueller fire.JPG

.

mueller concord catering.JPG
Read tweet and see court file

.

Note to Techno Fog: It is legal to lie to Congress. Robert Mueller and his friends actually wrote the rules and regulations which permit lying without repercussion in Congress. It’s the False Statements Accountability Act of 1996.

.

trump michael moore.JPG

.

R I P the Democrat Party is Dead

.

Patriot Jim writes:

I just figured out how they are going to shut down the alt web:

This is a multi step process. Here are the steps:

1. Make it so that it appears the large corporations are going to be held responsible for EVERYTHING their users post. (only that never happens, the rules are for someone else) but pegging it on the big guys makes it look benign.
2. Make it so ANYONE can copyright ANYTHING that is not explicitly copyrighted, even if they did not own it to begin with. Cute cat pic the owner posted and never copyrighted? CHECK. Bar-b-q photo of family party that makes good meme fodder, got posted, and no one copyrighted? CHECK. Make it so anyone combing the web can copyright whatever they find, and call it theirs. THAT HAPPENED.

3. Then, just sit back and let The Case Act pass,
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3945/text
which will open the door for anyone who illegitimately copyrighted something they did not even produce, to sue you for using it. Even if the original poster gave you explicit permission. Once someone else copyrights it, it does not belong to the creator. That’s how screwed up and subverted the American system is.

4. Then have trolls comb through all the memes finding out who posted them and where they got posted, and prosecute every incident to the tune of $15, 000 each. That will BANKRUPT absolutely everyone who’s not Facebook, Google, or some other tech left tyrant. THAT IS THE PLAN FOLKS, DO NOT LET THE CASE ACT PASS.
I just figured out how they are going to shut down the alt web:

.

john ratcliffe mueller.JPG
Listen to video clip on Twitter

.

mueller fusion gps.JPG

.

matt gaetz.JPG

.

Another failed takedown by Robert Mueller

.

progressive insurance.jpg

.

trump on mueller.JPG

.

Meanwhile, the main stream media tries desperately to grab our attention elsewhere with this news:

Epstein Found “Nearly Unconscious” In Prison Cell After Possible Suicide Attempt

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement.
If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Betsy and Thomas audios are also arranged in this free ‘glass bead’ by an AIM reader- iTunes podcast link,
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.