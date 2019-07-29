.
We begin tonight’s Cat Report with brief instructions from B & T (T & D) about the Google article below and what the Conclave will be doing over the next few days. We are not posting this audio on YouTube as it is for the AIM community only.
P A R T 2
Why Google made the NSA
Inside the secret network behind mass surveillance, endless war, and Skynet—
How the CIA made Google (Part 1)
Who Really Owns the Military Industrial Complex: The Highland Forum Exposed
Anatomy of the Deep State
Trump calls for John Kerry to be prosecuted for Iran talks amid heightened tensions
Representative John Ratcliffe Responds to ODNI Nomination
Betsy and Thomas watch the rats jump off the cliff
For those that may have missed the doctored RBG video.
….and right on queue, it’s FALSE FLAG time.
Get ready….Douglas and Michael are getting together in the 3D realm to discuss leading topics. John Barnwell will also be dropping in for a big picture overview. Keep an eye out on AIM YT channel where we will be uploading as fast as the Conclavers speak. Where will Betsy be? Working the sheets for smooth sailing as patriots around the world continue to journey to TRUTH.
F L A S H B A C K
EXPLOSIVE – FOIA Documents Show Evidence of Weissmann/Mueller Entrapment Scheme
Shout out to AIM Patriot John who always sends us the dankest memes.
Whence Wilecia?
“Mark Twain famously characterized Congress as our only distinctly native criminal class. The curious case of Ilhan Omar, however, presents us with something new in congressional corruption scandals. They are scandals peculiarly fitting the age of Trump. One has the sense that the scandals in which Omar finds herself implicated are about to crack open.”
RATS
RINOS
ROMNEYS
RNC
‘Dis’ the globalist Republican Party and send your 2020 campaign contributions directly to http://www.donaldjtrump.com or to the MAGA candidate that you support. Make sure your circle of influence knows how you feel about the disloyal Rs.
Don’t be a Gomer
We are seeing lots of RBG propaganda; even propaganda memes are popping up. Anytime you see something about the missing justice, read and view carefully to see how the media enemy is trying to trick you. Start questioning the hoax being committed by Supreme Court justices who are hiding Ruth’s medical condition or death from the American people. And when it is finally announced that she is dead, demand to see the unaltered, official death certificate to see how long she has been dead and for how long the justices have been complicit in the cover-up.
John Ratcliffe takes on the swamp rats
George Papadopoulos Discusses Mueller’s FARA Set-up With Maria Bartiromo
“If it weren’t for Donald Trump, we would never know how corrupt these Democrats are, we would never know for sure that there was a Deep State. Now we know it.” @JudgeJeanine
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
….and if it weren’t for the American Intelligence Media and Able Danger, patriots wouldn’t know about the Senior Executive Service. But don’t worry in another year or so, Ms. Bartiromo will claim that she was the first to “break the news” about SES. Like she did in her recent interview with Devin Nunes that she was “the first to break the Joseph Mifsud story”. If she would follow AIM4Truth, she wouldn’t be so slow in breaking future stories.
Below is a meme. We cannot verify that this is Cummings’ actual home; however, the bottom picture is of actual rat-infested Baltimore. Also looks like Detroit, Chicago, New York, Atlanta…hmm seeing a pattern here?
Democrat Baltimore Mayor Confirms Trump’s Comments: “Oh My God, You Can Smell The Rats, Dead Animals”
Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
All this research on rats must have alerted Big Brother that we had a rat problem so the ad below showed up in our email box. Maybe Elijah Cummings should call Terminix and see if they can help with the Baltimore rat problem.
AIM Patriot Bill created this sample tool for how you might start charting out the SES operatives. He writes “This is my gift and contribution in the fight to restore our country for us and our children and grand children. The value of this little tool is that the content be accurate and current.
SES PDF CHART
For those of you writing in, asking how best to use your Trump straws, this makes for a nice on-the-go lunch tray. We call it the MAGA sip and dip.
Always be choosing. This thought-provoking video reminds us that “the shift” is happening.
Have you started playing the Glass Bead Game? It’s a fantastic path that the Gabriels laid out for you many years ago, waiting for those ready to take the road to higher-knowledge and self-discovery. There is no one door for entry and all paths take you to the summit.
