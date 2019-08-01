.

Is this the Senior Executive Service showing us its power? Don’t forget our enemy hides in the ranks of 500 SES DOJ attorneys that keep the criminals from being prosecuted.

In the audio above, we refer to the document posted below:

GPO-CRECB-1940-pt-17-v86 (Aug. 19, 1940). APPENDIX, Steps Toward British Union, a World State, and International Strife, PARTS I-IX, Remarks of Hon. J. Thorkelson, Montana, House of Representatives. Government Printing Office.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-08-19-GPO-CRECB-1940-pt-17-v86-1-Steps-Toward-British-Union-a-World-State-and-International-Strife-PTS-I-IX-Remarks-of-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-House-of-Reps-Gov-Printing-Off-Aug-19-1940.pdf

AIM Patriot Daniel writes:

I found your site about 7 months after President Trump was elected. I have followed you and told friends and others to the same since then. I love how you guys are fighting to wake up and educate people to what is really happening to our country and our way of life. …. I am a service connected Army veteran and suffer from severe depression that came out of no where when I was in my mid 30’s. I get really down when I start thinking we can’t win this battle against their propaganda hold they have over the people.It’s like most people are to busy with their lives and think things are normal. I am still fighting because I have 2 beautiful smart young daughters that I worry about their futures if our Great Republic is taken away from them….Sorry for rambling but just want to thank you for what you are doing and for giving me hope we will win over the globalist.

Our Reply: Buck up, solider! We are fighting a war here….not one that is on the ground with boots and blood, but one of great importance, none the less. We are fighting the Great Information War and we are WINNING. Citizens like us have joined forces all around the world to protect their nations from the encroachment of globalism. We are called by God to do what we can, with the capacities we have, to enlighten and educate those around us. This is the Great Awakening. This is the new world awakening. Do something each day, Daniel, to speak your truth. “We are truth warriors,” Betsy says to her team. “Rest when you are dead”.