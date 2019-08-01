.
.
.
.
Is this the Senior Executive Service showing us its power? Don’t forget our enemy hides in the ranks of 500 SES DOJ attorneys that keep the criminals from being prosecuted.
DOJ will not prosecute Comey for leaking memos after IG referral
.
Inspector General Report on James Comey To Be Released Any Day
.
Secret McCabe Texts With MI-5 Counterpart Emerge, Spotlighting UK’s Early Role In ‘Russiagate’
.
NEW DOCUMENTS Show FBI Agents Went to James Comey’s Home to Retrieve Memos!
.
Trump can be President beyond 2024
.
In the audio above, we refer to the document posted below:
GPO-CRECB-1940-pt-17-v86 (Aug. 19, 1940). APPENDIX, Steps Toward British Union, a World State, and International Strife, PARTS I-IX, Remarks of Hon. J. Thorkelson, Montana, House of Representatives. Government Printing Office.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-08-19-GPO-CRECB-1940-pt-17-v86-1-Steps-Toward-British-Union-a-World-State-and-International-Strife-PTS-I-IX-Remarks-of-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-House-of-Reps-Gov-Printing-Off-Aug-19-1940.pdf
.
Venetian Takeover of British Banking
.
President Trump Announces 10% Additional Tariff on $300 Billion of Chinese Goods
.
.
Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of Amazon stock in three days
.
.
AIM Patriot Daniel writes:
I found your site about 7 months after President Trump was elected. I have followed you and told friends and others to the same since then. I love how you guys are fighting to wake up and educate people to what is really happening to our country and our way of life. …. I am a service connected Army veteran and suffer from severe depression that came out of no where when I was in my mid 30’s. I get really down when I start thinking we can’t win this battle against their propaganda hold they have over the people.It’s like most people are to busy with their lives and think things are normal. I am still fighting because I have 2 beautiful smart young daughters that I worry about their futures if our Great Republic is taken away from them….Sorry for rambling but just want to thank you for what you are doing and for giving me hope we will win over the globalist.
.
Our Reply: Buck up, solider! We are fighting a war here….not one that is on the ground with boots and blood, but one of great importance, none the less. We are fighting the Great Information War and we are WINNING. Citizens like us have joined forces all around the world to protect their nations from the encroachment of globalism. We are called by God to do what we can, with the capacities we have, to enlighten and educate those around us. This is the Great Awakening. This is the new world awakening. Do something each day, Daniel, to speak your truth. “We are truth warriors,” Betsy says to her team. “Rest when you are dead”.
The New World Awakening Has Begun
.
.
.
Treasury Designates Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif for Acting for the Supreme Leader of Iran
.
When Muslims Do Not Assimilate
.
.
Our Scottish fold kitty jumped off the page from yesterday’s Cat Report to bring you this special video: Iron Cat
.
AIM Patriot David in New Zealand alerts fellow patriots:
Prime News – First at 5.30pm is produced by the award-winning MediaWorks news division at their Auckland Flower Street Studios and offers a high-quality 5.30pm news programme with the day’s top news, sport and weather, all in a concise 30 minute package. With Eric Young presenting on weeknights and Janika ter Ellen at weekends, Prime News – First at 5.30pm will continue to keep you up-to-date, backed by the resources of the country’s finest journalists, producers and foreign correspondents from around the globe.
FAKE FAKE NEWS
Prime is the second privately owned national free-to-air television broadcaster currently available in New Zealand. The broadcaster airs a varied mix of programming, largely imported from Australia, the UK and the United States, CNN CNN CNN ITS ALL CRAP
Broadcasting Standards Authority guidelines YOU CAN SUBMIT A COMPLAINT TO THE BROADCASTING AUTHORITY IN NZ
Complain about a TV or radio programme – NZ Government
https://www.govt.nz/…/complain-about-broadcasting/complain-about-a-tv-or-radio-programmeIf you think a TV or radio programme hasn’t followed the broadcasting standards, you can make a complaint. … complaint to the Broadcasting Standards Authority …
Make a complaint – bsa.govt.nz
https://www.bsa.govt.nz/complaints/make-a-complaintThe complaints process is simple but there are a few details you will need before starting a complaint 1. … com/BSA_NZ ©2019 Broadcasting Standards Authority …
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.