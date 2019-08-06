.

This, Patriots, is the EVIL CABAL that has been running America secretly for the British Empire. Time to name the enemy of the Republic – PILGRIMS SOCIETY .

And guess who their secret army is in Washington?

The British Privy Council and its Peers have used the interchangeable British and American Pilgrims Societies for over 100 years to subvert American history, seize control of US banks, corporations, government, education and media propaganda

The Pilgrims are overrun with Privy Council-led British peers including Viscounts, Dukes, Barons, Knights and Lords.

A Pilgrim named Robert L. Schuettinger helped Jimmy Carter organize the Senior Executive Services (SES). Page 2010. See SES expose.

A Pilgrim named Thomas Warren Childs helped FDR organize the theft of over 50,000 patents held by citizens of the Axis powers and occupied lands (Anglo-American Patent Committee, 1940-45). Page 410. See NOW patent theft ring

Pilgrims dominate activity in the CIA, MI6, NSA, FBI, GCHQ, etc.

Pilgrims dominate American media including CBS, PBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, Reuters, AP, New York Times BBC, the Economist, etc.

Pilgrims run the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Le Cercle, Bilderberg, Trilateral Commission, Bohemian Grove, NATO, and in the past The Milner Group, Cecil Rhodes’ Round Table, Skull & Bones, Ford Foundation, Zionism, Knights of Malta, Aspen Institute, Soros, Hoover Institution, Atlantic Council, etc.

The Pilgrims are dominated by a small group of families including Rockefeller, Kissinger, Rothschilds, Rhodes, Milner, Woolsey (self-styled “British and American Aristocracy” modeled on Cecil Rhodes’ British-American federation dream

The Pilgrims created British-Israel Zionism to maintain a British foothold in the Middle East after WWII

The Pilgrims are smothered with Ivy League and Oxbridge self-styled elitist pontificating narcissists

The Pilgrims promote eugenics as a religion.

See full list including self-search capability of 2,548 pages of Pilgrims Society membership lists, starting from the early 20th Century to the current time. This is a huge ‘find’ for the community so make sure to save this PDF for your records. Let’s make sure that this secret society is never hidden from humanity again.

President Donald Trump promised supporters Tuesday he was keeping an eye on Google, despite CEO Sundar Pichai’s reassurances they were not trying to stop him winning re-election in 2020. Read more.

Check out what @Google is up to for the 2020 election! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/roM2WNmUSP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

Cloudflare…. Robert Mueller’s revenge

Connect the dots from Cloudfare to Robert Mueller from an article we posted earlier this year. These false flags give the perfect excuse to shut down 8chan, home of Q and other information warriors. It’s the same play they made in Christchurch.

The Pilgrims Society (finally a “formal” name for the evil cabal) needs to shut down patriot speech on the internet. We are waking people up faster than they thought possible. Patriots around the world are threatening their very existence. They are failing the Cecil Rhodes’ plan to take over the world. Rhodes’ plan called for a slow 200-year plan, careful nudging and slowly putting the masses to sleep over the course of two centuries.

But the current roster of Pilgrims were greedy. They wanted it all. Now. In their lifetimes.

When the U.S. Government, actually controlled by Pilgrims Society operatives, stole Leader Technologies’ scalibility trade secrets through the IBM Eclipse Foundation, they thought they could put their plan into hyper-drive and get it done in just over 100 years.

But AIM Cats came along and spoiled their plans.

There is no threat to your gold and silver ownership remotely as severe as that presented by the Pilgrims Society of the United States, based in New York City!

We wanted to know about Edwin Pauley and his relationship to the Pilgrims Society because of his involvement in precious metals during WWII so we turned to our expert in these matters, AIM Patriot and Conclave member Condor who replied: In this article below, an in-depth history is made concerning the Pilgrims Society—which includes the key players from the first generation of founders. Pilgrims the Silver Stealers – An Initiative to Protect Private Property Rights of American Citizens Condor continues his comments in this post: How the Pilgrims Society Steals Our Silver Wealth .

For those of you sick and tired of the Pilgrims Society force feeding fake history in public school and university indoctrination centers through their revisionist history books, you might want to save this history timeline for yourself and your family. We put it in a convenient PDF form so that you could save a copy off-line.

Covert Plot That Altered The U.S. Constitution Exposed, Conspiracy To Subvert The American Republic Uncovered

This is Pilgrims Society Awareness Month. We circle back to the missing Thirteenth Amendment. Christopher Strunk recommends this article to the community. If you can’t read it today, please do it in the next few weeks. Many of you have long known about this missing amendment.

Chris has agreed do an audio with Douglas later in the month to explain why the Pilgrims made sure to hide this important amendment from us and why it is critical that we get it back in place and get rid of all members of the BAR in Congress.

AIM Patriot Jim notifies us:

I’m being banned from Republican Facebook sites in WA state. Most of my posts are about self-governance being overturned by the deep state; including calls to action to bring the criminals to justice. These truths are being conflated with suggestions to violence which is being used to justify banning. I always frame such suggestions with the rule of law and due process. However, in today’s world, this is not enough, as any call to action to promote justice is being conflated with violence to shutdown patriotism. Soon, there will be no method or channel for patriotic voices accept word of mouth, which will be ineffective compared to the co-opted fake news media.

