The researchers from Americans for Innovation created this FULLY INDEXED AND SEARCHABLE 160 MB PDF for everyone. Took them most of the day to unpack and process. Please save a copy to your own files:
MANDATE to Unseal Summary Judgment Record
Trump Ending Welfare-Dependent Immigration, Saving Taxpayers Billions
“The regulation will be a boon for American taxpayers in the form of an annual $57.4 billion tax cut — the amount taxpayers spend every year on paying for the welfare, crime, and schooling costs of the country’s mass importation of 1.5 million new, mostly low-skilled legal immigrants.”
List Of Clinton Associates Who Allegedly Died Mysteriously Or Committed Suicide Before Testimony
Epstein’s Autopsy Results Delayed “Pending Further Information”
If Jeffrey Epstein were scheduled to testify against the mob and suddenly turned up dead, would it be a “conspiracy theory” to suspect foul play? The people Epstein was involved with are 10 times more powerful than the mob. The situation calls for a prompt & thorough inquiry
— Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 11, 2019
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered?
Yet Another Mass Shooting Leaves 6 Wounded
After mass shootings, Republicans now CAVING to “red flag laws” that will end your Second Amendment rights
Salvini Erupts At Richard Gere: “Why Don’t You Take Italy’s Migrants To Hollywood On Your Jet”
We are pleased to feature the video below that was created by AIM Patriot Infotoons who took one of Douglas’ lectures on Venetian banking and created an animated version. Make sure to subscribe to Infotoons here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVUXHa1JfNnnc4u3q7j-5Q
Share this animation video with your network: Warlord Bankers and the Federal Reserve
Warlord Bankers and the Federal Reserve
Below is a refresher lesson on the Venetian Bankers. To fully understand today’s leading current events stories, an understanding of history – truth history – is needed. Make sure you are caught-up with your AIM history lessons.
God or Mammon
