.

.

The researchers from Americans for Innovation created this FULLY INDEXED AND SEARCHABLE 160 MB PDF for everyone. Took them most of the day to unpack and process. Please save a copy to your own files:

.

“The regulation will be a boon for American taxpayers in the form of an annual $57.4 billion tax cut — the amount taxpayers spend every year on paying for the welfare, crime, and schooling costs of the country’s mass importation of 1.5 million new, mostly low-skilled legal immigrants.”

.

.

.

.

If Jeffrey Epstein were scheduled to testify against the mob and suddenly turned up dead, would it be a “conspiracy theory” to suspect foul play? The people Epstein was involved with are 10 times more powerful than the mob. The situation calls for a prompt & thorough inquiry

.

..

.

.

.

.

We are pleased to feature the video below that was created by AIM Patriot Infotoons who took one of Douglas’ lectures on Venetian banking and created an animated version. Make sure to subscribe to Infotoons here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVUXHa1JfNnnc4u3q7j-5Q

Share this animation video with your network: Warlord Bankers and the Federal Reserve

.

Below is a refresher lesson on the Venetian Bankers. To fully understand today’s leading current events stories, an understanding of history – truth history – is needed. Make sure you are caught-up with your AIM history lessons.

. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement. If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them. Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube Betsy and Thomas audios are also arranged in this free ‘glass bead’ by an AIM reader- iTunes podcast link, Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment. Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol. Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.