.

.

It goes without saying that most Americans do not trust the phrase “foreign aid” and would rather stop giving money away to “foreign countries” and give that same money to U. S. citizens who are in economic need. In 2016, Obama’s State Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) gave away over $50 billion dollars in “alleged” foreign aid. This does not take into account the tens of billions the U. S. federal government gives away yearly to the United Nations and its agencies that are supposed to be doing the same job that USAID claims it is doing.

These United Nations agencies, such as: the World Health Organization, UNESCO, UN Peacekeepers, the UN Refugee Agency, the World Trade Organization, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the many other U. N. agencies seem to be equally incapable of helping people in need as is the USAID. Lots of money gets spent, and the same problems continue unabated. It is disgraceful.

.

.

(Hint: it’s a meme…not an actual Trump quote. Have fun!)

.

Part of the never-ending drama of George Soros, the Purple Revolution in America, and the British failed attempt to overthrow Donald Trump clash on the streets of Portland:

.

.

.

Patriot ORD_to_SFO posts:

I was driving through Wisconsin today, and saw a random truck with the TRUMP flag attached.

I have never been so proud. That Patriot may never know how much that meant.

.

.

AIM Patriot Al says: HIGHLY RECOMMENDED That you Look at this Mini-Video Drone – A Very Serious Privacy/Control Threat from Strangers, Government, – With AI it could be a MAJOR THREAT To HUMANITY

.

.

“Google has hired Palantir’s former CIO, Arvind KC. KC, a former executive at the controversial data analysis firm, is joining Google as a VP of engineering. Palantir has been repeatedly targeted with protests over its work with US agency ICE.” Source.

This statement comes from Business Insider, but the full article is hidden behind a pay wall. So keep a look out for this story on other sites. Paywalls are actually very helpful to patriots…keeps us from reading their propaganda trash.



.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.