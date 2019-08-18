Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

usaid.png

US cuts Pakistan’s aid by $440 million

.

Hop on Board the OPIC – USAID Corporate Gravy Train. Operated by Senior Executive Service. Fueled by U.S. Taxpayers.

It goes without saying that most Americans do not trust the phrase “foreign aid” and would rather stop giving money away to “foreign countries” and give that same money to U. S. citizens who are in economic need. In 2016, Obama’s State Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) gave away over $50 billion dollars in “alleged” foreign aid. This does not take into account the tens of billions the U. S. federal government gives away yearly to the United Nations and its agencies that are supposed to be doing the same job that USAID claims it is doing.

These United Nations agencies, such as: the World Health Organization, UNESCO, UN Peacekeepers, the UN Refugee Agency, the World Trade Organization, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the many other U. N. agencies seem to be equally incapable of helping people in need as is the USAID. Lots of money gets spent, and the same problems continue unabated. It is disgraceful.

pay to play Hillary

.

Patriots harvest fun memes galore!

.

(Hint: it’s a meme…not an actual Trump quote. Have fun!)

greenland trump.jpg

.

Part of the never-ending drama of George Soros, the Purple Revolution in America, and the British failed attempt to overthrow Donald Trump clash on the streets of Portland:

Proud Boys and Antifa Clash in Portland, at Least 13 Arrested

.

soros color revolution.jpg

The Anglo-American Origins of Color Revolutions

.

us trump flags

.

Patriot ORD_to_SFO posts:

I was driving through Wisconsin today, and saw a random truck with the TRUMP flag attached.

I have never been so proud. That Patriot may never know how much that meant.

.

Black Conservative Has A Brutal Message For Rat-Infested Baltimore!

.

AIM Patriot Al says: HIGHLY RECOMMENDED That you Look at this Mini-Video Drone – A Very Serious Privacy/Control Threat from Strangers, Government, – With AI it could be a MAJOR THREAT To HUMANITY

Meet AIR PIX by AirSelfie

.

.

“Google has hired Palantir’s former CIO, Arvind KC. KC, a former executive at the controversial data analysis firm, is joining Google as a VP of engineering. Palantir has been repeatedly targeted with protests over its work with US agency ICE.”   Source.

This statement comes from Business Insider, but the full article is hidden behind a pay wall. So keep a look out for this story on other sites. Paywalls are actually very helpful to patriots…keeps us from reading their propaganda trash.

.

.

epstein repill.jpg

.

Hunter Biden Faces Congressional Scrutiny in Probe of Chinese Acquisition

.

The Grayzone Posts Chinese Propaganda

Video

.

.

Dear Facebook (Facebook Take Me Back)

.

.

red flag laws 4.jpg

.

.

house of tards squad aoc omar rashid.JPG

Like it or not, Tlaib and Omar are fast becoming the face of the Democrat Party. Cortez (AOC) is fuming, not happy about this!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

.

.

DCCC Remains in Disarray Following Diversity Shakeup

.

What you missed from the NH Trump Rally

.

“The Success Is Clear”: We Finally Have A Cure For Ebola

 .

Staged Ghislaine Maxwell photo at In-N-Out Burger and HER Amazon review. Great comments under this video from Outer Light Ed with many theories offered.

.

PRINCE BREAKS COVER

Prince Andrew spotted for the first time since paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide as he goes to Balmoral church with Queen

.

This National Enquirer expose from 2015 is aging nicely.

prince andrew.JPG

.

LOCAL NEWS JOKES ABOUT ALEXA ROBOT KILLING YOU IN YOUR SLEEP IN THE FUTURE

.

UPS Has Secretly Been Using Self-Driving Freight Trucks For Months

.

Make sure to watch this jewel all the way to the end…..

.

Inn Seasons Cafe is a popular vegan restaurant in our neck of the woods (Royal Oak, Michigan). Watch these white patriots stand up for a black cafe patron against a hyped up racist police squad…. which reminded us of the funny Chris Rock skit below.

Witness: Royal Oak police handled encounter with black man ‘inappropriately’

.

Chris Rock – How not to get your ass kicked by the police!

.

The Biotech-Industrial Complex Gets Ready To Define What Is Human

.

paradigm_shift

Many of you have begun to feel “the shift” and are experiencing the effects in your daily life. Years ago, we prepared a path to assist you in this human transformation. A great place to start is with your personal health as you clear, balance, and harmonize each of the chakra areas.

We prepared a “diet” and a step-by-step plan of how this is achieved. We call this the ASCEND diet – Ascension Sacraments for the Cosmic and Earthly Nutrition Diet.

Please don’t be alarmed with the word “sacrament”. We aren’t some kind of Koo-laid cult. A sacrament is an offering to the spiritual world, which we hope everyone does through prayer, mediation, spiritual reading, and pursuit of a noble and moral life. Make each sacrament meaningful to you in your striving of higher knowledge.

ASCEND with title
Start today. It’s free and fun.
Shifting from 3rd Density to 4th Density.

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement.
If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.