.
US cuts Pakistan’s aid by $440 million
.
Hop on Board the OPIC – USAID Corporate Gravy Train. Operated by Senior Executive Service. Fueled by U.S. Taxpayers.
It goes without saying that most Americans do not trust the phrase “foreign aid” and would rather stop giving money away to “foreign countries” and give that same money to U. S. citizens who are in economic need. In 2016, Obama’s State Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) gave away over $50 billion dollars in “alleged” foreign aid. This does not take into account the tens of billions the U. S. federal government gives away yearly to the United Nations and its agencies that are supposed to be doing the same job that USAID claims it is doing.
These United Nations agencies, such as: the World Health Organization, UNESCO, UN Peacekeepers, the UN Refugee Agency, the World Trade Organization, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the many other U. N. agencies seem to be equally incapable of helping people in need as is the USAID. Lots of money gets spent, and the same problems continue unabated. It is disgraceful.
.
Patriots harvest fun memes galore!
.
(Hint: it’s a meme…not an actual Trump quote. Have fun!)
.
Part of the never-ending drama of George Soros, the Purple Revolution in America, and the British failed attempt to overthrow Donald Trump clash on the streets of Portland:
Proud Boys and Antifa Clash in Portland, at Least 13 Arrested
.
The Anglo-American Origins of Color Revolutions
.
.
Patriot ORD_to_SFO posts:
I was driving through Wisconsin today, and saw a random truck with the TRUMP flag attached.
I have never been so proud. That Patriot may never know how much that meant.
.
Black Conservative Has A Brutal Message For Rat-Infested Baltimore!
.
AIM Patriot Al says: HIGHLY RECOMMENDED That you Look at this Mini-Video Drone – A Very Serious Privacy/Control Threat from Strangers, Government, – With AI it could be a MAJOR THREAT To HUMANITY
Meet AIR PIX by AirSelfie
.
.
“Google has hired Palantir’s former CIO, Arvind KC. KC, a former executive at the controversial data analysis firm, is joining Google as a VP of engineering. Palantir has been repeatedly targeted with protests over its work with US agency ICE.” Source.
This statement comes from Business Insider, but the full article is hidden behind a pay wall. So keep a look out for this story on other sites. Paywalls are actually very helpful to patriots…keeps us from reading their propaganda trash.
.
.
.
Hunter Biden Faces Congressional Scrutiny in Probe of Chinese Acquisition
.
The Grayzone Posts Chinese Propaganda
Video
.
.
Dear Facebook (Facebook Take Me Back)
.
.
.
.
Like it or not, Tlaib and Omar are fast becoming the face of the Democrat Party. Cortez (AOC) is fuming, not happy about this!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019
.
.
DCCC Remains in Disarray Following Diversity Shakeup
.
What you missed from the NH Trump Rally
.
“The Success Is Clear”: We Finally Have A Cure For Ebola
.
Staged Ghislaine Maxwell photo at In-N-Out Burger and HER Amazon review. Great comments under this video from Outer Light Ed with many theories offered.
.
PRINCE BREAKS COVER
Prince Andrew spotted for the first time since paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide as he goes to Balmoral church with Queen
.
This National Enquirer expose from 2015 is aging nicely.
.
LOCAL NEWS JOKES ABOUT ALEXA ROBOT KILLING YOU IN YOUR SLEEP IN THE FUTURE
.
UPS Has Secretly Been Using Self-Driving Freight Trucks For Months
.
Make sure to watch this jewel all the way to the end…..
.
Inn Seasons Cafe is a popular vegan restaurant in our neck of the woods (Royal Oak, Michigan). Watch these white patriots stand up for a black cafe patron against a hyped up racist police squad…. which reminded us of the funny Chris Rock skit below.
Witness: Royal Oak police handled encounter with black man ‘inappropriately’
.
Chris Rock – How not to get your ass kicked by the police!
.
The Biotech-Industrial Complex Gets Ready To Define What Is Human
.
Many of you have begun to feel “the shift” and are experiencing the effects in your daily life. Years ago, we prepared a path to assist you in this human transformation. A great place to start is with your personal health as you clear, balance, and harmonize each of the chakra areas.
We prepared a “diet” and a step-by-step plan of how this is achieved. We call this the ASCEND diet – Ascension Sacraments for the Cosmic and Earthly Nutrition Diet.
Please don’t be alarmed with the word “sacrament”. We aren’t some kind of Koo-laid cult. A sacrament is an offering to the spiritual world, which we hope everyone does through prayer, mediation, spiritual reading, and pursuit of a noble and moral life. Make each sacrament meaningful to you in your striving of higher knowledge.
Shifting from 3rd Density to 4th Density.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.