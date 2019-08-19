.

We have an information war to win and we need to start drawing together our alliances. These are who we see as the next group of patriots that could come together to create a special synergy.

We see Rush Limbaugh at the base of the flag. His Betsy Ross t-shirts sales are on fire as people around the world are showing support for this global movement. Rush has a huge audience of loyal patriots that could be gently nudged into the next stage of their awakening. We need Sundance to hold his post at Conservative Treehouse for in-depth coverage of the swamp. Conservative Treehouse is consistent in great daily delivery of material and the members in this community are articulate, well-informed, and kind. This is a great community to join and follow.

At the base of this image is the wild and crazy fun The_Donald where their love of Donald Trump is only surpassed by their love of country, family, and God. They are quarantined from by the evil Reddit censors, but don’t let that get in your way of joining the site as a contributor, commentor, or just a lurker. Make sure to recommend this site to your circle on influence.

We love all those Deplorables and Pepes who are everywhere from the Chans to YouTube, BitChute to WordPress. These are the individual patriots who contribute their time and talents to restore the Republic in their own special ways. They do what they can to educate and enlighten those that they can, whether it is leaving an informative link to answer someone’s question or creating a fun meme that awakens one or many….because who knows who you are inspiring in the internet, a space beyond time and space, where we meet in consciousness and inspire and awaken one or many….. in the wink of an eye.

Of course those of you on this site know Betsy and Thomas and recognize one of the Conclave kitties. For those new to our site, our cats take on many meanings, but in the end we all become citizens addicted to truth. Meow.

What did I tell you earlier!? The scandal is starting to unfold. America’s mainstream media is silent, but international media is not. Watch this subtitled video that explains @IlhanMN’s scandal. Then Retweet it and go read my pinned tweet and thread. pic.twitter.com/3oIPgYlkn4 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) August 18, 2019

P R O P A G A N D A A L E R T

This is a meme that attempts to arouse your sympathies for the people in Hong Kong. You are supposed to feel outrage and insist that Trump does something to free Hong Kong….but wait, wait. Put your thinking cap on. Could this be an attempt like Pearl Harbor or 9-11 to get Americans to support war?

The British have used propaganda memes like this for a very long time and citizens keep falling for them, time after time.

Included in this link is a Betsy-Thomas audio review of the material.

