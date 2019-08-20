.

“The 1984 bilateral treaty was drafted to stipulate how Hong Kong’s sovereignty would be transferred from Britain to China in 1997, whereby both sides agreed to retain the territory’s autonomy and freedoms not afforded in the mainland, under the “one country, two systems” model for 50 years.

“As the president said yesterday, it will be much harder for us to make a deal if something violent happens in Hong Kong. And I want to assure you, our administration will continue to urge Beijing to act in a humanitarian manner and urge China and the demonstrators in Hong Kong to resolve their differences peacefully,” Pence added.”

…..The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well. If that happened, our Economy would be even better, and the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced-good for everyone!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me. He only lasted 11 days! pic.twitter.com/RzX3zjXzga — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Just imagine all the meme possibilities in this Jon McNaughton painting, entitled The Masterpiece.

someboringdude (yes, actual moniker) posted

Sitting at the airport and a few of us waiting for our plane are discussing politics and a few current events. Sitting with us are a father and son who’s flight also got delayed and they get into it over Trump. Dad called trump a bigot and a nationalist. Kid f*cking wrecks his dad with the most simple question eve . “Dad don’t you want your president to be a nationalist?”

That question blew my mind as well because it’s a concept I never even thought of. Of course I want my president to be a nationalist. Isn’t that literally the President’s job

Yesterday, we showed you this alliance of truth warriors:

Here is another alliance being organized. Anti – racist in action are countering the Antifa groups. Here is their symbol.

We will just need a little thorium technology to turn this place green and beautiful. We have the technology for petroleum free, abundant, clean, and cheap energy. The global controllers over on Fleet Street in the CityofLondon don’t want us peasants out here to know about their special energy technologies that keep their hide-away in Antarctica nice and toasty.

Katie Williams, a combat veteran & member of the Army National Guard, was just stripped of her title of Ms. Nevada State 2019 & disqualified from competing in the Ms. America Pageant because of her conservative views. Read full tweet here

To clarify how it came to pass that American taxpayers are no longer paying for baby killing:

We the people elected @realDonaldTrump 2. Trump created an HHS rule to defund abortion 3. Trump put 7 new conservatives judges on the liberal 9th circuit 4. 9th upheld the HHS rule https://t.co/W61shOGg8m

— Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) August 20, 2019

