Italian Prime Minister Conte and EU Shill to Resign. Salvini Likely to Become New Prime Minister of Italy.
Salvini Next Prime Minister of Italy!
Goldman Sachs is the Creator of Bitcoin
Pence Asks Beijing To Honor British-Sino Treaty Before Any Trade Deal
“The 1984 bilateral treaty was drafted to stipulate how Hong Kong’s sovereignty would be transferred from Britain to China in 1997, whereby both sides agreed to retain the territory’s autonomy and freedoms not afforded in the mainland, under the “one country, two systems” model for 50 years.
“As the president said yesterday, it will be much harder for us to make a deal if something violent happens in Hong Kong. And I want to assure you, our administration will continue to urge Beijing to act in a humanitarian manner and urge China and the demonstrators in Hong Kong to resolve their differences peacefully,” Pence added.”
“It’s $8 Billion, That’s A Lot Of Jobs”: Trump OKs F16 Taiwan Deal; Beijing Says “Consequences” Coming
Judicial Watch: Federal Judge Orders FBI to Search for Steele Documents
…..The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well. If that happened, our Economy would be even better, and the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced-good for everyone!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019
Feds File to Dismiss Epstein Case
The US Congress has decided to scrap the Constitution
Just imagine all the meme possibilities in this Jon McNaughton painting, entitled The Masterpiece.
President Trump and PM Boris Johnson Discuss Brexit and Trade Deal
Surrounded: Left Corners Pelosi’s Deputies, Lines Up Primaries Against Seven Democrat Committee Chairs
Documents Detail Effort to Smear Trump with “Dossier” through Bruce Ohr
someboringdude (yes, actual moniker) posted
Sitting at the airport and a few of us waiting for our plane are discussing politics and a few current events. Sitting with us are a father and son who’s flight also got delayed and they get into it over Trump. Dad called trump a bigot and a nationalist. Kid f*cking wrecks his dad with the most simple question eve . “Dad don’t you want your president to be a nationalist?”
That question blew my mind as well because it’s a concept I never even thought of. Of course I want my president to be a nationalist. Isn’t that literally the President’s job
Yesterday, we showed you this alliance of truth warriors:
Betsy Ross Freedom Movement
Alliances are being organized now. If you want to join the meme force team, get started at http://www.memeworld.com. The next stage of our grassroots movement is to organize in strategic alliances that can rally patriots and outlast our opponent.
Here is another alliance being organized. Anti – racist in action are countering the Antifa groups. Here is their symbol.
We will just need a little thorium technology to turn this place green and beautiful. We have the technology for petroleum free, abundant, clean, and cheap energy. The global controllers over on Fleet Street in the CityofLondon don’t want us peasants out here to know about their special energy technologies that keep their hide-away in Antarctica nice and toasty.
The Free Energy Revolution Has Begun
Katie Williams, a combat veteran & member of the Army National Guard, was just stripped of her title of Ms. Nevada State 2019 & disqualified from competing in the Ms. America Pageant because of her conservative views. Read full tweet here
Watch her 8 min video here.
Facebook Faces Workplace Viewpoint Diversity Challenges
To clarify how it came to pass that American taxpayers are no longer paying for baby killing:
We the people elected @realDonaldTrump
2. Trump created an HHS rule to defund abortion
3. Trump put 7 new conservatives judges on the liberal 9th circuit
4. 9th upheld the HHS rule https://t.co/W61shOGg8m
— Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) August 20, 2019
New poll shows Kamala Harris has plunged 12 points since the 1st debate
The Censorship Of Alternative Media Is Virtual Book-Burning
Why don’t we have the right to get information from an expert researcher who disagrees with the status quo? Why don’t we have the right to opposing points of view on a wide variety of topics? Are we deemed too ignorant to figure out what’s fact and what’s fiction?
Do you know what they call a government that has a total lock on information the public is allowed to access?
China.
North Korea.
Pick your communist government of choice where alternative information is outlawed
Ours came in last week! We have been wearing them around town with great applause. They are high quality t-shirts, proceeds go to a great charity, and Deplorables everywhere can show their united mission of bringing peace and prosperity to all citizens around the world.
This is not just an American movement…this is global. This is our freedom meme. This is YUGE! Order yours today at rushlimbaugh.com.
Rush reports: “The donation’s up to $3 million and counting. Let me give you an update, folks, on what has happened…. We have been feverishly fulfilling, working seven-day weeks. By the end of today, the total is gonna be close to 300,000 Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirts. The charity that we chose when we started this plan is the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. With the money so far donated, they have retired the mortgages of 10 families where the law enforcement officer or military member was killed in action. In addition to that, three brand-new homes for similar families are under construction.”
Report: Disney Whistleblower Claims Parks Revenue Was Overstated By Billions
Lesson learned. Never, ever vote for a Rhodes scholar to hold elected office in your country. They are groomed in a system developed by Cecil Rhodes and Lord Milner to create the New World Order. Bill Clinton was one. Mayor Pete Buttplug is a Rhodes Scholar. Dump him like a hot potato. He is anti-American in his Oxford training and indoctrination.
Cecil Rhodes and His Warmongering Buggery Hegemony
A ‘funny’ from the mines.
Presidential Tweets Today
