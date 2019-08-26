.

This video (below) is a repeat for our community, but one that has a great shelf-life. We recommend that you share it among your circle of influence to begin waking them up to the EVIL EMPIRE and how it attempted to overthrow a United States President.

AIM Patriot Gail writes: “…. didn’t know if you had seen this or if it is true but given your past comments about RBG, I thought I would send. The only thing I know is that approx 80-85% of people with pancreatic cancer do not survive.”

Somebody is desperate to have us think that Ruth is actually dying when (more than likely) she has been on ice at least since early 2019. Maybe their SCOTUS hoax has been compromised and they need to exit the old bag sooner than they planned.

The above anon post looks like propaganda. Read carefully and you will see the real agenda and may even figure out who posted it.

Can you believe that Drudge is just now featuring this story in a headline? Talk about the way-back-machine. If you want to know what happened a year ago in the “news”, check Drudge’s headlines most any day. Matt Drudge is a propagandist for the enemy, all of his links go to corporate fake news, and his site is a relic from the mid 90s.

And here comes Breitbart! Seems to us that the social media companies are desperate to have Trump break up their monopolies. This way they can hide their crimes and be presented the ability to make even more money with even more “baby” companies…you know, like Standard Oil and Ma Bell.

Why haven’t the media told the real truth about these social media companies and their conspiracy with the DoD Office of Net Assessment, Highlands Forum Group, the IBM Eclipse Foundation, and government agents like General Freeze and corrupt patent attorney and government operative James P. Chandler, III? This is why Drudge and Breitbart are FAKE NEWS because they aren’t reporting the full truth. They are controlled opposition and keep you from knowing the full truth.

Our schedule is jammed tomorrow and we may not have time to push out a Cat Report for the day. Sorry, but the 3D world needs us.

.