Tuesday, September 2, 2019

Sep 1, 2019 07:58:43 AM – “James Comey has been rebuked at the highest level, with much more to come. An IG Report doesn’t get any stronger, calling him dangerous, insubordinate. THANK GOODNESS THAT DONALD TRUMP WAS ELECTED, BECAUSE IF HE WASN’T ELECTED, THESE PEOPLE WOULD STILL BE IN POWER. Two more…..

Sep 1, 2019 07:58:44 AM – ….reports are coming. Comey very vulnerable. But where is the Supreme Court. Where is Justice Roberts? If you lie to a court, you should be held in contempt. So, if you abused the FISA, you must be held accountable. I hope Justice Roberts will take action.” Jason Chaffetz, Fox

Sep 1, 2019 08:03:11 AM – “Comey and McCabe (and more) are Dirty Cops.” Joe DiGenova

“The vindication belongs to the President for firing James Comey. It was clearly the right thing to do. You don’t want an FBI Director with Jim Comey’s ethics.” Jason Riley, Wall Street Journal

Big Pharma is America’s new mafia whose chemical warfare on humanity dwarfs the number of victims killed by all the world wars and acts of terrorism combined. While drug companies profit billions, people are dying by the millions. It makes you wonder if Pharmageddon is upon us with the next set of mandatory vaccinations planned by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for the profit of drug companies.

There is a war raging for control of your bloodstream and it is led by the FDA, CDC, WHO, and Big Pharma, and it looks as if they are winning.

Over 70% of Americans are on some form of pharmaceutical drug that often brings negative side-effects, including death. Iatrogenic death, or “death by doctor”, is considered the third leading cause of death in America, conservatively speaking. Some experts interpret the data to read iatrogenic death as the number one cause of death, and they have a great deal of evidence to back up the claim. These statistics suggest that we should change the name “health industry” to “illness industry.”

This little girl understands how low a blow this is…. 🤣🤣🤣#iSupport45 pic.twitter.com/f8TtE5b7hz — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) August 29, 2019

