Share in your social media with this tiny url: https://tinyurl.com/y55tfdu4

Note to AIM Patriot Rae who wrote us indicating that she was not able to pass along this blockbuster report about the Queen through her social media. We created a tiny url for you, Rae. Patriots, anytime you have a URL that is being censored, go to http://www.tinyurl.com and create an “unrecognizable” one. Great way to fly under the truth censorship radar. You can create as many as you like, even for the same article.

Douglas Gabriel and John Barnwell discuss the historical roots of fake news and show how secret societies control America’s public narrative with propaganda that creates wars and conflicts that enrich the bankers and elites.

Lack of candor? Seriously? How about seditious conspiracy and treason? Patriots are going to be livid if corrupt SES Jessie Liu prosecutes for a little ole “lack of candor” charge. McCabe needs to be hanging from a rope from the gallows on Washington Mall.

Hemp rope made in America.

Reusable for the next one in line…John Brennan, James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Rod Rosenstein, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Robert Mueller, Barack Obama, and the dozens of conspirators that actively worked with the British (Arvinder Sambei, Richard Dearlove, Geoffrey Pattie, Andrew Wood, Alison Saunders, Queen Lizard) to

the President of the United States.

Take a big swig of fortitude, patriots…and demand nothing less than the full application of the law for these traitors and saboteurs of our country.

As weird as it may appear,… this example simply serves to prove the two-tier justice system.

The fact that McCabe was afforded an 18 month back-and-forth debate on his legal position contrasts starkly against SWAT and FBI raids against those he targeted. https://t.co/LZ4QyU3wdq

Make sure to learn about Wellcome before Americans for Innovation publishes its next huge finding from the mines. It’s all about Wellcome and…. about time that we know the real history of the British colonization of America.

Time to designate The Pilgrims Society a terrorist organization! They have been at war with the United States for over 100 years and work hand-in-glove with the British Privy Council to destroy the Constitution and Bill of Rights in order to keep America under British control.

Exposing the Baby Killers

“This is the hoax the media play on black Americans every day: that blacks should vote Democrat to protect themselves from a racist America where whites want to harm them because of their skin color. The massive racial turmoil stirred up by media coverage of the shooting followed, and no one has suffered more as a result than the black youth of America.”

Continue to resist 5G rollout. The media is trying hard to get YOU to be fine with this deadly technology. They publish stories like this one on ZH that “nudges” you into having a favorable outlook on 5G.

Now read a scientific paper that describes what really happens with 5G:

The transgender fad moves into the absurd..as the BBC pushes 100 different genders to young children. Can we say British propaganda to push people into acceptance of the real agenda – transhumanism?

Keep these Tavistock creeps away from children!

“Less than a day and half after it appeared, CNN’s “exclusive” report by Jim Sciutto that worries over President Trump’s handling of classified information led the CIA to exfiltrate “one of [the CIA’s] highest level sources” from Russia has been shown to be a hoax. Literally, a piece of Sciutto.”

NEVER EVER EVER believe the “official” narrative from the government. It is THEY who are the conspiracy theorists – from Russia-Russia-Russia, to Sandy Hook where no children died, to weapons of mass destruction. The government, namely the FBI-CIA-DOJ-State Department are liars and traitors to America.

Always question everything and anything that spews from propaganda “media” and Senior Executive Service bureaucrats. They are the enemies of America.

MEMES IN THE SKY!

This is a great way to get patriot memes into the physical world where Big Brother can’t censor them.

Owen is really upset with the Republican National Committee that has been tricking conservatives for decades. This is why we say in 2020, please consider giving your campaign donations directly to your MAGA candidate or to http://www.donaldjtrump.com. Let the RATS, RINOs, and ROMNEYS of the RNC know that we are fed up with their globalist, anti-American, Trump-obstructing candidates.

