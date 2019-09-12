.
Queen Elizabeth and the Overthrow of Trump
Note to AIM Patriot Rae who wrote us indicating that she was not able to pass along this blockbuster report about the Queen through her social media. We created a tiny url for you, Rae. Patriots, anytime you have a URL that is being censored, go to http://www.tinyurl.com and create an “unrecognizable” one. Great way to fly under the truth censorship radar. You can create as many as you like, even for the same article.
Fake News and British Propaganda
The Origins of Fake News
Douglas Gabriel and John Barnwell discuss the historical roots of fake news and show how secret societies control America’s public narrative with propaganda that creates wars and conflicts that enrich the bankers and elites.
Report: U.S. DC Attorney Jessie Liu Will Indict Andrew McCabe
Lack of candor? Seriously? How about seditious conspiracy and treason? Patriots are going to be livid if corrupt SES Jessie Liu prosecutes for a little ole “lack of candor” charge. McCabe needs to be hanging from a rope from the gallows on Washington Mall.
Hemp rope made in America.
Reusable for the next one in line…John Brennan, James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Rod Rosenstein, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Robert Mueller, Barack Obama, and the dozens of conspirators that actively worked with the British (Arvinder Sambei, Richard Dearlove, Geoffrey Pattie, Andrew Wood, Alison Saunders, Queen Lizard) to
the President of the United States.
Take a big swig of fortitude, patriots…and demand nothing less than the full application of the law for these traitors and saboteurs of our country.
What is SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY? What does SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY mean?
As weird as it may appear,… this example simply serves to prove the two-tier justice system.
The fact that McCabe was afforded an 18 month back-and-forth debate on his legal position contrasts starkly against SWAT and FBI raids against those he targeted. https://t.co/LZ4QyU3wdq
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 12, 2019
Make sure to learn about Wellcome before Americans for Innovation publishes its next huge finding from the mines. It’s all about Wellcome and…. about time that we know the real history of the British colonization of America.
Wellcome and the Wee Little Death Box
Time to designate The Pilgrims Society a terrorist organization! They have been at war with the United States for over 100 years and work hand-in-glove with the British Privy Council to destroy the Constitution and Bill of Rights in order to keep America under British control.
Modernization of Executive Order 13224 – United States Department of State
President Trump Delays China Tariff Increase Until October 15th
Planned Parenthood was just forced to admit in court to harvesting aborted fetal parts
Exposing the Baby Killers
Judge denies California AG request for gag order to restrict pro-life reporting on Daleiden hearing
The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America
“This is the hoax the media play on black Americans every day: that blacks should vote Democrat to protect themselves from a racist America where whites want to harm them because of their skin color. The massive racial turmoil stirred up by media coverage of the shooting followed, and no one has suffered more as a result than the black youth of America.”
Court Unseals Flynn Brady Motion – 40 Items Requested by Flynn Defense
Continue to resist 5G rollout. The media is trying hard to get YOU to be fine with this deadly technology. They publish stories like this one on ZH that “nudges” you into having a favorable outlook on 5G.
How 5G Will Change Your Life
Now read a scientific paper that describes what really happens with 5G:
5G and mmWave – The Active Denial System (ADS) and How mmWave can be Weaponized
Taiwan steps into trade war breach for US, saying it will buy US$3.6 billion in American agricultural products
Hillary Clinton Reads Emails While Pretending To Be President At Art Exhibit
The transgender fad moves into the absurd..as the BBC pushes 100 different genders to young children. Can we say British propaganda to push people into acceptance of the real agenda – transhumanism?
Keep these Tavistock creeps away from children!
British Piers Morgan rips school program teaching ‘100 gender identities’
CNN’s spy exfiltration story was a Second Russia Hoax
“Less than a day and half after it appeared, CNN’s “exclusive” report by Jim Sciutto that worries over President Trump’s handling of classified information led the CIA to exfiltrate “one of [the CIA’s] highest level sources” from Russia has been shown to be a hoax. Literally, a piece of Sciutto.”
NEVER EVER EVER believe the “official” narrative from the government. It is THEY who are the conspiracy theorists – from Russia-Russia-Russia, to Sandy Hook where no children died, to weapons of mass destruction. The government, namely the FBI-CIA-DOJ-State Department are liars and traitors to America.
Always question everything and anything that spews from propaganda “media” and Senior Executive Service bureaucrats. They are the enemies of America.
Mark Crispin Miller PhD Speaks at Lawyers’ Committee 9/11 Event NYC 9-7-19
MEMES IN THE SKY!
This is a great way to get patriot memes into the physical world where Big Brother can’t censor them.
Trump campaign flying anti-socialism banner above Democratic debate
Owen is really upset with the Republican National Committee that has been tricking conservatives for decades. This is why we say in 2020, please consider giving your campaign donations directly to your MAGA candidate or to http://www.donaldjtrump.com. Let the RATS, RINOs, and ROMNEYS of the RNC know that we are fed up with their globalist, anti-American, Trump-obstructing candidates.
Why Owen Won’t Donate to Trump 2020
Nancy is back. What happened to her face?
We are loving our hemp CBDs! There are many good products out there, but if you want to get started and need a recommendation, try Charlotte’s Web in capsules. This brand is available in most US health food stores and is a great way to see how your endocanabinoid system responds. Please feel free to leave your recommendation for your favorite CBD brand in the comment box below.
Secrets of Cannabis Revealed
Boom Times Are Here: Hemp Farming Quadruples This Year!
This Is Why So Many Americans Are Deathly Afraid Of Going To The Hospital
Supreme Court Overrules California Judge; Grants Asylum Restrictions At Southern Border
Hard work on the southern border. Salute to hard working patriots in securing our nation against invaders. Dust Storms During Construction Of Airman Kolfage’s Border Wall
Who does Publix think it is, infringing upon American citizen’s rights to open carry? Publix Supermarket Bans Open Carry by Customers
George Carlin -Question Everything
People believe they have long since outgrown the illusions and superstitions of the past, yet in some respects they are entirely given up to illusion.
There is a growing tendency to live in illusion concerning some important and essential aspects of the great scheme of things, and this to such an extent that these illusions become powers that rule the world, nations and, indeed, the whole earth.
It is important to realize this, for illusory ideas are a major element in the chaos in which we find ourselves today; in fact, they make it a chaos.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 177 – Fall of the Spirits of Darkness : Lecture 3: The Search for a Perfect World – Dornach, 1 October 1917
Pictured below (tongue-in-cheek) Michael McKibben and the research team at AFI pulling valuable intelligence from the mines, slaying evil with the sharp sword of truth and transparency.
