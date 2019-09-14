.
McCabe’s Lawfare Alliance Working With Media Allies to Frame Defense
“Leaks to the NYT and WaPo are how the Lawfare alliance push their narrative. These are the same DOJ/FBI officials who leaked to the same media when constructing the Russian Conspiracy narrative around the Trump campaign.”
McCabe team pressures DOJ to show cards amid grand jury speculation
“In an unusual email sent Thursday night and obtained by Fox News, McCabe’s legal team sought to pressure the Justice Department to show its cards, citing “rumors from reporters starting this morning that the grand jury considering charges against Mr. McCabe had declined to vote an indictment.”
DOJ inspector general completes investigation into alleged FISA abuse
Ted Cruz: Trump Will Lose in 2020 if He Cuts Deal on Gun Control
Missouri passes the Second Amendment preservation Act.
BBC (i.e. British Crown propaganda) wants us to believe that Julian is alive, but will remain in prison after he serves his time so he doesn’t “abscond”. Can we say: Assange is the Queen’s political prisoner?
Julian Assange to stay in prison over absconding fears
Tommy Robinson released from prison
UK: Tony Blair Think-Tank Proposes End to Free Speech
Trey Gowdy Warns Everyone to Lower Their Expectations
“I’m not planning on endorsing in the presidential race,” Romney told me today. “At this stage, I’m not planning on endorsing in the primary or in the general.” Source
Hi @Liz_Cheney, President @realDonaldTrump hears all your NeverTrump warmongering. We all see your pro-Bolton blather. I’m just grateful for a president who, unlike you, supports stopping these endless wars.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019
Like father, like daughter. Why waste your campaign contributions on the RNC swamp? Ronna ROMNEY McWhatever will dole out your donations to demon spawn, never-trumpers like Liz and Uncle Mitt. Currently, your patriot campaign dollars are not safe in the hands of the RNC.
OK, imagine you are Bill and Hillary watching tonight’s sh*tshow of a Democrat presidential debate, especially taking note of frontrunner Biden’s face plant. Now look at the Nov. 1 filing deadline for Iowa. Now imagine you have the ego of Hillary Clinton …
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 13, 2019
Older iPhones Reported ‘Breaking’ After Apple Unveils iPhone 11
Liberal, globalist indoctrination centers may close!
Expert Predicts 25 Percent of Colleges Will Close in Next 20 Years
If a Trump 2024 sign triggers the left, wait until they see his 2024 Inauguration Photo
Facebook Knows When You Are Having Your Period, Ladies (biological “ladies”, not chicks with dicks)
California DOJ Agent Testifies Obama AG Loretta Lynch Requested Investigation of Planned Parenthood Video Journalists
Judge to rule if search warrant on Daleiden was valid, could result in charges dropped
Lawyer demolishes DOJ agent’s investigation into pro-lifers who exposed sale of baby parts
Baby body parts trafficking company StemExpress admits to keeping babies ALIVE so that whole, beating hearts and heads can be harvested
Time to have some fun in this Great Information War! Calling on all meme makers to hone your skills and talents for the 2020 election cycle. We can all be information warriors – in the 5D realm as well as on-the-ground. Here is a simple instruction video of how to add faces to your favorite images.
CNN headline tomorrow: Right wingers attend online terrorist training camps to create deep fakes.
Meme Tutorial: Adding a face to an existing picture.
Here are some examples of how you can use your new skills.
Michael + John Boltons
Now it’s your turn to use your new meme skills. How about everybody put a ham or pig face over an image of MoHAMmed? Let’s HAMmer this narrative through the networks.
What Happens When You Don’t Stay in the Prescribed Swim Lane
Anyone who is able to see the reality, and to see through it, knows that this world on the physical plane can never reach perfection. Yet people who think materialistically have the illusion that perfection can be achieved on the physical plane. This is the source of many other illusions, and particularly and characteristically the socialist illusion of the present age.
People’s illusions come in all shades of meaning; they are coloured by party politics and so on. People who take a liberal view of the world and of life have constructed their own ideal of the physical world and believe that if they realize this we shall have paradise on earth.
All that the socialists are able to think of is how to arrange things on this physical plane so that everybody can live what they consider to be the good life, the same for everybody, and so on. Their vision of the future on this physical plane is of a wonderful paradise.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 177 – Fall of the Spirits of Darkness : Lecture 3: The Search for a Perfect World – Dornach, 1 October 1917
Did you take time yesterday to review the blockbuster report on the origins of fake news and spy agenies? Once you understand the roots of fake history, news, intelligence, you can easily see the opposition at work.
STUNNING REVELATIONS PROVE MEDIA IS MUCH MORE DANGEROUS THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE
Presidential Tweets Today
