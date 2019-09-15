.
The IG report on potential FISA abuse is complete. Now being reviewed. Huge.
Documents we’ve seen leave little to zero doubt the FBI and DOJ violated protocol with the effect of targeting Trump. We’ll see what the IG found.
Hopefully we’re weeks away from getting the truth.
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 14, 2019
.
#FISA oversight falls squarely within the Judiciary Committee’s jurisdiction. We must address concerns outlined in the IG’s report. I’m calling on the chairman to schedule a hearing as soon as possible after Congress receives the report.https://t.co/FIyuI7nXDb
— Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 13, 2019
.
Couldn’t agree more. The American people deserve the truth. https://t.co/rlQ4EGnJJb
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 13, 2019
.
Randy Quaid – Impeach This!
.
DOJ Uses Impeachment Confusion Against House Democrats In Dispute Over Mueller Grand Jury Material
“So far, Democrats seem to have pulled off their schizophrenic impeachment messaging in which they tell the base one thing and the moderates another, but that is going to come to an explosive head when their cynical deception is revealed. And it will be. Their base is following the hoax impeachment inquiry just as ardently as they tuned into the activist media’s constant coverage of the Russia collusion hoax.
Democrats don’t yet seem concerned about this, however, and maybe they needn’t be. After all, where is the base going to go? Certainly not to Trump.”
.
.
ACLJ Files Lawsuit Against FBI Over FOIA Regarding Comey’s Spies in the White House
Here is what we are demanding from the FBI through our lawsuit:
- All records, including emails, memorandums, briefs, electronic messages, etc., pertaining to this spy Ferrante’s time within the White House and beyond. Specifically, we are requesting records and emails between or about Comey and Ferrante and others.
- We are also demanding records related to this spying effort and what we call Comey’s circle of corruption. These are Comey’s closest advisors including: FBI General Counsel James Baker; Deputy Director/Acting Director Andrew McCabe; Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok, McCabe’s Deputy Counsel, Lisa Page; and Comey’s Chief of Staff, James Rybicki, David Bowdich (Director’s Office – DO), Michael Steinbach (Director’s Office – DO), Trisha Anderson (OGC), E.W. Bill Priestap (Counterintelligence Division – CD), and Jonathan Moffa (Counterintelligence Division – CD).
- Finally, we are requesting “All of James Comey’s emails from April 1, 2016, to May 31, 2017.”
.
Do you know the origins of fake news?
AIM Patriots do!
.
.
The Week in Pictures: Dem Debate Edition
.
.
.
Black Slavery exists today in Muslim-dominated African nations
.
.
Here is another meme-making technique easy to use. Sometimes it just takes a ‘paintbrush’ set at the sharpie setting.
.
.
Democrats are two-faced
.
.
Red Flag Gun Laws Are Rooted In Communist Methods Of Oppression
.
Podshare: Third World Housing in San Francisco
.
.
MORE TAVISTOCK EVIL
UK Gender Clinic to Offer Sex Change to Kids as Young as 3
.
San Diego College Instructs Students on “Pedophilia as a Sexual Orientation”
.
Remains of 2,200 fetuses found at home of abortion doctor who performed terminations on girls as young as 10
.
.
.
.
We oppose any politician attempting to infringe upon this right. In fact, we demand that laws put in place when the Indonesian, Idiot, and Pedophile Rapist were running the country, be abolished if they infringe upon these Second Amendment RIGHTS.
Do not cross this RED LINE with American Patriots!
.
.
.
Students of Rudolf Steiner will enjoy this conversation between John Barnwell and Leo Zagami. John and Douglas were having this conversation just the other day. John elucidated Steiner’s connection to some underworld masons and friends of the Golden Dawn. Rightly, John pointed out that Steiner’s connection to Theodor Reuse and John Yarker was simply to follow the esoteric rule that a spiritual teacher should always directly connect to older streams of wisdom when creating new ones.
Steiner himself was never initiated into any Freemasonic lodge and he did not use any of their standard materials in his own version of the Memphis Misriam rites that he wrote and called the “cognitive ritual work.”
The Reason Why Communist Eat Babies
.
Learn more about Sabbatai Zevi
1666 Revisited – ROBERT SEPEHR
.
Unveiling the Soul in Today’s Apocalypse
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.