The IG report on potential FISA abuse is complete. Now being reviewed. Huge.

Documents we’ve seen leave little to zero doubt the FBI and DOJ violated protocol with the effect of targeting Trump. We’ll see what the IG found.

Hopefully we’re weeks away from getting the truth.

— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 14, 2019

#FISA oversight falls squarely within the Judiciary Committee’s jurisdiction. We must address concerns outlined in the IG’s report. I’m calling on the chairman to schedule a hearing as soon as possible after Congress receives the report.https://t.co/FIyuI7nXDb

— Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 13, 2019

Couldn’t agree more. The American people deserve the truth. https://t.co/rlQ4EGnJJb

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 13, 2019

“So far, Democrats seem to have pulled off their schizophrenic impeachment messaging in which they tell the base one thing and the moderates another, but that is going to come to an explosive head when their cynical deception is revealed. And it will be. Their base is following the hoax impeachment inquiry just as ardently as they tuned into the activist media’s constant coverage of the Russia collusion hoax.

Democrats don’t yet seem concerned about this, however, and maybe they needn’t be. After all, where is the base going to go? Certainly not to Trump.”

Here is what we are demanding from the FBI through our lawsuit:

All records, including emails, memorandums, briefs, electronic messages, etc., pertaining to this spy Ferrante’s time within the White House and beyond. Specifically, we are requesting records and emails between or about Comey and Ferrante and others. We are also demanding records related to this spying effort and what we call Comey’s circle of corruption. These are Comey’s closest advisors including: FBI General Counsel James Baker; Deputy Director/Acting Director Andrew McCabe; Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok, McCabe’s Deputy Counsel, Lisa Page; and Comey’s Chief of Staff, James Rybicki, David Bowdich (Director’s Office – DO), Michael Steinbach (Director’s Office – DO), Trisha Anderson (OGC), E.W. Bill Priestap (Counterintelligence Division – CD), and Jonathan Moffa (Counterintelligence Division – CD). Finally, we are requesting “All of James Comey’s emails from April 1, 2016, to May 31, 2017.”

AIM Patriots do!

Here is another meme-making technique easy to use. Sometimes it just takes a ‘paintbrush’ set at the sharpie setting.

