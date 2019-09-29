Anonymous Patriots
Seriously, why hasn’t Ronna Romney McDaniel disclosed her family’s business of election rigging software? Have you asked Ronna about Uncle Mitt’s Optech software used to rig elections for nevertrumpers and DemonRats? She knows all about the family business and plays like a sweet girl who gives nice speeches and supports the President. We call B.S. She needs to immediately come clean and report her family crimes.

ronna romney fired.jpg

Scrap election corruption

Here is Ronna’s Romney’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GOPChairwoman/

Be an information warrior and post any of these articles on her Facebook page. Ask her why she is silent about her family’s corruption. Make sure others on her Facebook page know about the Romney family business of election rigging machines as well as other crimes against the United States by Uncle Mitt.

Ask Missy Ronna why she isn’t advocating the use of PAPER BALLOTS nationwide!

While we are waiting for the RNC swamp to be drained, make sure that NONE of your 2020 donations go to the corrupt nevertrump RNC.

Ronna’s Uncle Mitt is a Complete Dirt Bag

Readers ask about Uncle Mitt Romney’s corrupt voting machines. We answer.

“Can you provide me with the source material for the 2006 or 2007 DOJ sale of voting machines company to Bain Capital and Mitt Romney as stated in your flow chart? We have not yet found the source or terms of sale. This is a key point we want to highlight.”

Mitt Romney and George Soros Work Hand-in-Hand to Rig Elections Around the World

Time to REBUKE the Romney Republican Party

US Treasury Denies It Plans To Block Chinese Listings On US Exchanges

Chelsea Clinton Garrison

If you think Hunter Biden, Ronna Romney, and Liz Cheney get special deals and favors from their family’s political positions, you should read this and see the sweet deals Chelsea Clinton gets:

THE INCREDIBLE BACKSTORY OF CHELSEA CLINTON

Chelsea Clinton Wedding Dress

hoax

Ukraine Impeachment Source Revealed

Check out the amazing cartoon from Infotoons. Michael (yes, another brilliant Michael on the team) is hitting one home run after another. We will be giving him a nice “tip” for this work. Would you please join us? This is a powerful way our community can reward independent media truth warriors who are putting out quality pieces. Making a video of this caliber takes hours and hours, well beyond a hobby. This is a labor of patriot love.

Please, take a moment after viewing and send Michael some $$ fuel to help with his next project. Here is his paypal account: paypal.me/Infotoons

The Crown Agents Control America

freedom tyranny 2020.JPG

10 Reasons Democrats’ Impeachment Argument Is Falling Apart

CBS Propagandist Margaret Brennan Embarrassed Herself During Meltdown Debate With Rudy Giuliani Over Ukraine

pelosi schiff bbq.jpg

Fifteen million in 72 hours

eric trump tweet
Bypass the corrupt RNC and donate to Trump 2020 directly at http://www.donaldjtrump.com

The reason we must resist corporate propaganda is because it is evil used to brainwash and control us. Listen to Nancy describe the Wrap up Smear, a technique well known in this truth community, but one that is good to remind your circle of influence. This is how propaganda is merchandised.

Judge Rules Tesla Broke Labor Laws, “Illegally Threatened And Retaliated” Against Employees

climate human sacrifice.jpg

The CIA is trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election. President Eisenhower warned us this would happen.

Brennan Calls on Unlimited Number of Deep State Spies to Use New, Secretly Altered Whistleblower Complaint Form to ‘Report Trump’

john brennan tweet 2.JPG

AIM Patriots heard it through the grapevine

Paul Ryan Weasel

Trump Exposes Paul Ryan and Romney Republicans

nadler impeach trump.jpg

Hope they remove all those Five Eyes listening devices, too!

Trump aides have had their White House offices relocated to remove potential asbestos

schiff pinocchio.jpg

impeach rabbit hole.jpg

child sacrifice planned parent abortion.JPG

It is, of course, more of an effort to deal with reality than to waffle in general terms about world harmony, about the individual soul being in harmony with the world, about harmony in the general love of humanity.

Anthroposophy does not exist to send people off to sleep, but to make them really wide awake. We are living at a time when it is necessary for people to wake up.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 177 – Fall of the Spirits of Darkness: Lecture 8: Abstraction and Reality – Dornach, October 13, 1917

Transhumanism and the extinction of human thinking

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

