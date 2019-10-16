.

.

.

From all the wars we have known in our lifetimes from the Korean War, to Vietnam, to the war on terrorism, our sons and daughters have spilled their blood for American freedoms and liberties. But as truth is revealed to us through diligent research, we find that all modern wars have been started by the evil enemy of humanity – the PILGRIMS SOCIETY.

As we have shown you with our extensive research, this group includes monarchs, bankers, oligarchs, and CEOS, with their on-the-ground crown agents and Senior Executive Service operatives, who LITERALLY want to take over the planet in one world tyranny.

.

The warmongering bankers have this in common – membership in the EVIL PILGRIMS SOCIETY

.

Today 10-16-19, Trump has been in office 1000 days.

Cosmic math – 10+16+19 =45

.

Twitter establishes Free Speech “classes of people”. World leaders (whatever that means) will be provided considerations that other people, regular folks like us, won’t be given. Likewise, Jack will determine if “World Leader’ tweets can be liked, shared, and commented on.

Hail, Caesar

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The Constitution does not require Senate to conduct impeachment trial — and the Senate majority should shut down attempted coup against @RealDonaldTrump. Call your Senators at 202-224-3121. Left is upset at me for stating this simple constitutional truth: https://t.co/92j6iX86f1 pic.twitter.com/JmrwqFgOEr

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 15, 2019

.

.

JoeMeek describes it like this:

A Lynch Mob wrapped in a Kangaroo Court inside a Star Chamber.

.

.

.

Mike Robinson posts:

The Democratic Party, Inc. does not have a viable candidate.

In their so-called “debates,” 100% of them are bashing the existing POTUS, but 0% of them are talking about what they would do – and, how they would actually get it done – if they were sitting in that “the buck stops here” chair.

Frankly, I think that I am witnessing the self-destruction of an American political party. Which, by the way, has happened many times before: “times change, the country changes, and the party in question does not.” Buh-bye!

.

.

.

,

.

The PILGRIMS appearing as presidents.

.

.

.

Join me in Dallas, Texas this Thursday (October 17th) at the American Airlines Center! #KAG2020

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

.

.

THE PLAN. WORK IT!

Even if you don’t make it inside the event, your physical presence speaks loudly to the world. No George Soros – Romney family rigged election box can create formulas to fractionalize the votes when our eyes show us the YUGE support for MAGA-KAG. The voting begins by:

1) Donate 2020 campaign donations to www.donaldjtrump.com NOT the Romney RNC (boo, hiss, spit on those nevertrumper, rats, rinos, and Romneys – a bunch of globalist soldiers that needs to fade away like the Democrat Party.)

2) Attend a Trump Rally (today’s ‘Woodstock experience’ for people who love freedom). It doesn’t matter if you are inside or out. It’s a huge party of freedom-loving patriots. When we show up physically to show support, the Romney-family can’t hide fractionalized voting in cyber space. The math on the ground won’t match the Romney-family math in the rigged machines.

3) Get local. Go vocal. Send your message global. Your job as an AIM patriot and influencer is to get your circle of influence engaged and on task. Have them do the same with their network. Some of you have an audience of a dozen; others an audience of thousands. Metrics don’t matter in the Internet. “Radiant influence” is our weapon of mass intelligence.