Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

New World Awakening. More people having the Damascus experience!

.

AIM Patriot Jimmy left us this note after viewing the video below. We answered him just under the video. It is a discussion we wanted to share with all of you.

Jimmy: Hi I’ve been red-pilled from “Thomas and Betsy” since President Trump announced his candidacy. However, this hasn’t been limited to the political facet but it has seemed to pervade throughout my entirety. I’ve been studying and there have been some pretty interesting things happening that I was just wanting to ask anyone here for some insight..

Love dissolves time and space

.

Gospel of Sophia: We are listening.

Jimmy: Ok I’m going to go right out and say it. I felt like I was having a heart attack then I saw this immense blinding flooding white light that enveloped me and it embraced me and I felt translated into another form. The next instant I feel nothing but pure love abounding love and I felt I was in heaven and I kept thinking I won I won.

I then heard a woman’s voice that said now there’s work to be to done. Well there was my experience and I would love to help. Just wanted to see if this was a normal thing.

Gospel of Sophia: Many call this the Damascus experience and meeting of Sophia. The Gabriels are here to help you understand what is happening. Some call it the Second Coming. Others might know it as the experience of the Etheric Christ.

And, yes, there is much work to be done.

We have written about it here:

Anthroposophia Reveals the Second Coming: Perceiving Christ in the Etheric

(Our patriot friends in Greece did this translation.)

Η Ανθρωποσοφία Αποκαλύπτει το Δεύτερο Ερχομό: Αντίληψη του Χριστού στο Αιθερικό (επίπεδο)

Rudolf Steiner wrote about this and indicated that more and more people would have the Damascus experience beginning in the 1930s going forward. However, the Gabriels noticed that this was not happening as widespread as students of Rudolf Steiner would have thought. Being the curious people we are, we starting looking for answers.

Our research is showing us that humanity has been “put to sleep” – literally brainwashed by evil media propaganda, poisoned by Big Pharma, indoctrinated in public schools, etc. etc. – like everything we have been reporting about over these last 3 years at AIM4TRUTH. The Ahrimanic overlords of our planet do not want you to re-member your connection to the divine.

Patriots, we have literally been SUPPRESSED as human beings in countless ways that we lost the capacity to connect with the divine like Jimmy described happened to him.

We know there are more of you that have had the experience of Sophia. Some may see it as an apparition of a beautiful woman or of Mary, or an angel. It comes from a place so sublime and pure that there is no doubt you are having an authentic spiritual experience.

Our books and websites are offered as “maps” to help you on a journey of awakening that awaits you on the other side of the bridge. Come, play the Glass Bead Game.

Bridge to Heaven

.

We hope you will enjoy this esoteric lecture by Dr. Gabriel on Anthroposophia.

Douglas Gabriel gives a lecture SOPHIA WISDOM

.

Download our free books and continue your spiritual journey: https://tinyurl.com/y2phc3zo

.

Is it time to birth your higher self?

.

Who Holds the Spear Holds the Destiny

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.