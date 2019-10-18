New World Awakening. More people having the Damascus experience!

.

AIM Patriot Jimmy left us this note after viewing the video below. We answered him just under the video. It is a discussion we wanted to share with all of you.

Jimmy: Hi I’ve been red-pilled from “Thomas and Betsy” since President Trump announced his candidacy. However, this hasn’t been limited to the political facet but it has seemed to pervade throughout my entirety. I’ve been studying and there have been some pretty interesting things happening that I was just wanting to ask anyone here for some insight..

.

Gospel of Sophia: We are listening.

Jimmy: Ok I’m going to go right out and say it. I felt like I was having a heart attack then I saw this immense blinding flooding white light that enveloped me and it embraced me and I felt translated into another form. The next instant I feel nothing but pure love abounding love and I felt I was in heaven and I kept thinking I won I won.

I then heard a woman’s voice that said now there’s work to be to done. Well there was my experience and I would love to help. Just wanted to see if this was a normal thing.

Gospel of Sophia: Many call this the Damascus experience and meeting of Sophia. The Gabriels are here to help you understand what is happening. Some call it the Second Coming. Others might know it as the experience of the Etheric Christ.

And, yes, there is much work to be done.

We have written about it here:

(Our patriot friends in Greece did this translation.)

Rudolf Steiner wrote about this and indicated that more and more people would have the Damascus experience beginning in the 1930s going forward. However, the Gabriels noticed that this was not happening as widespread as students of Rudolf Steiner would have thought. Being the curious people we are, we starting looking for answers.

Our research is showing us that humanity has been “put to sleep” – literally brainwashed by evil media propaganda, poisoned by Big Pharma, indoctrinated in public schools, etc. etc. – like everything we have been reporting about over these last 3 years at AIM4TRUTH. The Ahrimanic overlords of our planet do not want you to re-member your connection to the divine.

Patriots, we have literally been SUPPRESSED as human beings in countless ways that we lost the capacity to connect with the divine like Jimmy described happened to him.

We know there are more of you that have had the experience of Sophia. Some may see it as an apparition of a beautiful woman or of Mary, or an angel. It comes from a place so sublime and pure that there is no doubt you are having an authentic spiritual experience.

Our books and websites are offered as “maps” to help you on a journey of awakening that awaits you on the other side of the bridge. Come, play the Glass Bead Game.

.

We hope you will enjoy this esoteric lecture by Dr. Gabriel on Anthroposophia.

.

Download our free books and continue your spiritual journey: https://tinyurl.com/y2phc3zo

