.

.

It is tricky to sometimes distinquish the difference between emotion and feelings. Emotion is often pictured like the weather. You can have grey days or sunny, sad rainy days or angry storms. You can be excited with playful breezes or rage with a hurricane. Weather is the interaction of heat, water and air upon the earth.

Emotions and feelings can also be related to water. Emotion is ‘energy in motion’ and creates waves. These moving waves arise from deep underneath surges or they are imposed upon by the external wind to create choppy waters. Heat makes the waves boil or can evapourate it. Rocks and obstacles under the water also throw waves up to crash at our shore. These are the ups and downs upon our Waters of Life. Emotions are a reactive response dictated from a past experience or a future fear or hope. Emotion comes from outside us and either disturbs or excites, making these up and down waves. This creates our daily ‘weather’ mood. Even positive emotions such as ‘happiness’ is fleeting if we are dependent upon external circumstances in order to be happy.

Beyond all the waves and weather is the steady sun shining. Feeling is truth. Feeling occurs when you are wholly present. It is interesting that courage means to be ‘wholly present’. Feeling’s movement is quite a different gesture. Feeling stands in the centre and expands outward. It lives in the present eternal moment fully. Even if we have experienced the feeling before, its past does not encroach upon the present experience. Feeling is forever fresh and new. Feelings do not compel but leave you free. Peace, Love, Harmony and Gratitude also create waves, but they originate from a strong centre and their ripples on the ether are rhythmic and harmonious and generate life force.

No wonder the great ones were called, ‘The Masters of Wisdom and the Harmony of Feelings and Sensations’. Where are we when we are rocked by an external event? How quickly can we centre our selves and find truth of the situation? Are we distracted and living outside of ourselves?

In English we have this strange expression identifying with emotions such as saying, “I am sad. I am angry.” Our true I AM is never sad or angry but knows these are waves that pass by like a storm on the water or clouds covering the sun. If we can give some space to this and perhaps rather say, “Oh, I see sadness has arisen.” Then we can loosen this identification with the emotion. We can give it some space to be. We can hold the sadness in our arms and welcome it like a mother to its child. Our Higher Self can offer comfort and we can ask for it to be released. If, on the other hand, we try to hold the emotion too firm, delve into why we are having this reaction, what occurred to trigger this from our past trauma, we will anchor that emotion deeper in and it will be a long process. Such insights come later naturally when you are no longer in the throws of the waves themselves.

Welcome the waves and the weather and stand strong within your sun centre! The sun can harmonise all!

Note to readers: We call Liz a “spiritual sherpa” for all of her amazing articles at Liz Hamilton’s Spiritual Musings. If you are in the Blue Mountain area of Australia, you might check out her schedule for classes and therapies. She may be the very spiritual teacher you are searching for at this time.

.

Our ASCEND diet protocol is free and available at http://www.ourspirit.com. Ascension is like a real thing, folks. It isn’t some crazy spiritual woo-woo conspiracy. Check it out.

The Damascus Experience is also an actual experience that people have and will be having more and more as we evolve as human beings. Don’t be a “David” and dismiss the notion even before you know about it.