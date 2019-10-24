.
It’s a Full Blown Coup!
House Republicans who forced into closed-door impeachment hearing explain why
Make sure to follow AIM Patriot Rep. Matt Gaetz on Twitter for breaking developments of Congresspeople fed up with the Democrat and RINO attempt to overthrow the President of the United States. Matt’s Twitter
Trump prepares to formally withdraw US from Paris Climate Accord
NYT just stealth edited the original story about Hillary Clinton to claim that she didnt say the Russians were grooming Tulsi But that Republicans were
There is no correction, no notice, this was done quietly
original story – https://t.co/DV3bGJ2ootpic.twitter.com/2GIx1cKoBW
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 23, 2019
Dear Senator Graham, here’s a video of you with McCain, Poroshenko, and Ukrainian Military members
Reddit Won’t Lift ‘Quarantine’ on Pro-Trump Community
AUDIENCE IS EIGHT TIMES LARGER THAN BEING REPORTED!
WE HAVE 8.5 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS! Reddit’s suppression algorithm GLITCHED & REVEALED THE TRUTH A FEW DAYS AGO. Here’s the proof! Time to file a CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT against Reddit for illegal censorship (acting as a publisher) & election meddling? Bernie’s sub has way more upvotes while we’re capped!
Assange in Court
The Lynching Formula*
Math and science are only hard because Democratic Socialists say they are. Here’s the formula:
1) Trump says something, the Democrats view as crazy
2) His critics, RINO’s and the media lose their minds
3) Video footage from the past appears and reveals that all his critics said the same crazy thing in the past under the same exact scenario
4) His critics apologize for doing the same things that they accuse Trump of doing, but then immediately go back to attacking Trump with the media’s approval
5) Rinse and repeat
* This formula has been spotted all over the internet and its original source is unknown to us.
Who is William Taylor? Impeachment Star Witness Has Long Relationship with Burisma-Backed Think Tank
Surprise!!! (More info on William Taylor)
GOP Senators Introduce Legislation to Move 90 Percent of Federal Jobs out of DC
Young campus Conservatives are flocking to Turning Point USA & other Conservative speaker events all over the Country, AND IN RECORD NUMBERS. Thousands of students are turning out. “I just want to compliment the President of the United States for signing that historic Executive..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019
….feel EMPOWERED. There’s a movement happening on these campuses like I’ve never seen before. When you have 3000 students wanting to get into an event that couldn’t get in, that’s pretty remarkable!” @charliekirk11 Turning Point USA KEEP AMERICA GREAT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019
State Dept. Used Soros-Linked Media Tracking Tool to Monitor Journalists, Trump Allies
Fluoridated Water May Soon Be Outlawed
Only Men Have Testicles. And Only Women Have Periods.
Trump campaign scoops up Biden’s Latino voter web address, trolls his voter outreach
“Reporting by RFA’s Uyghur Service and other media organizations, however, has shown that those in the camps are detained against their will and subjected to political indoctrination, routinely face rough treatment at the hands of their overseers, and endure poor diets and unhygienic conditions in the often overcrowded facilities.
Mass incarcerations in the XUAR, as well as other policies seen to violate the rights of Uyghurs and other Muslims, have led to increasing calls by the international community to hold Beijing accountable for its actions in the region.” READ MORE
Rape, medical experiments, and forced abortions: One woman describes horrors of Xinjiang concentration camps
Germany Chooses China Over the West
Berlin’s refusal to shut Huawei out of its 5G networks weakens Europe’s prospects of standing up to Beijing.
Now…more news on the slushy slut of the swamp
Texts Reveal Concern About Katie Hill Drinking, Missing Flights
GQ’s New Masculinity – a bit like Old Femininity!
Presidential Tweets Today
.