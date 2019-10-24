The Deep State-Shadow Government has a name. Start using it. Start exposing this enemy of America to your network. Is your news source explaining what the “deep state” is or are they hiding behind sloppy research, propaganda, or worse – they are keeping you from TRUTH and FULL DISCLOSURE. Taxpayers pay these bureaucrats fat salaries, bonuses, and lots of government perks.
What do they do? Thwart the will of the American people, obstruct the rule of law, commit treason with impunity, and make life a living hell for our President.
What are you going to do now that you know the truth?
Senior Executive Service: White Collar Traitors
The Real Coup
“Starting in the 1930s, politicians began stealthily transferring power from themselves, the elected representatives of we the people, to unelected bureaucrats and judges.
We the People can’t get rid of bureaucrats or judges via elections, so they can operate without our consent with impunity. To get rid of them requires a significant majority of honest politicians in Congress, which hasn’t been manifest for quite some time.”
Matt Gaetz: ‘We Gotta Stop Thinking We Can Use Marquis of Queensbury Rules Against Angry Pack of Rabid Hyenas’
Keep in mind the Bar Association is a Crown Agent. Of course they want Barr recused. All roads lead to the Privy Council, the Pilgrims Society, Mark Malloch-Brown, Arvinder Sambei (Robert Mueller’s British handler), Andrew Wood, Richard Dearlove, the Pedo Pope and his horny Jesuits, and the Queen…all who orchestrated this overthrow of Trump under the secrecy of Five Eyes and fake news (propaganda). Ole Billy (Barr) and Johnnie (Durham) must be getting close to the target!
So they will try to take out Barr with LAWFARE.
NYC Bar Association: If AG Barr Doesn’t Recuse Himself From Ukraine Matter, He Should Resign or Be Removed
“All licensed Bar Attorneys – Attorners – in the U.S. owe their allegiance and give their solemn oath in pledge to the Crown Temple, realizing this or not. This is simply due to the fact that all Bar Associations throughout the world are signatories and franchises to the international Bar Association located at the Inns of Court at Crown Temple, which are physically located at Chancery Lane behind Fleet Street in London. Although they vehemently deny it, all Bar Associations in the U.S., such as the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar, or California Bar Association, are franchises to the Crown. Learn more.
Fed Boosts Amount of Liquidity Offered to Financial System
Fed Injects $134BN In Liquidity, Term Repo Obersubscribed Amid Month-End Liquidity Panic
The Washington criminals set up their own court system so that it would LOOK like they were being held accountable for their crimes, but in reality these courts were set up to protect their unconstitutional acts against We the People. Listen to the Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben explain how this system works that that we can dismantle it.
Here is an action flier that you can pass around: Get those tribunals going!
The criminals have their own court system
AIM Patriot Kevin sends this article (below) with a note: “This guy has 20 small bags of Fentanyl on him. What was he planning to do?”
Connecticut Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Fentanyl At Veterans Affairs Facility In Bath, NY
Trump Education Official Quits, Says Govt Should Forgive “Fundamentally Broken” Student Loans
Proposed Bill Would Open Sanctuary Politicians Up to Lawsuits
In his transcribed call to Ukrainian President Zelensky, the President was repeating information that had already been disclosed a month before in a NYT article about Giuliani going to Ukraine on May 9 HOW CAN YOU IMPEACH WHEN THE INFO IN CALL WAS PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE . Source
Russia Will Test Its Ability to Disconnect from the Internet
Video Surfaces of “Trans” Child From Texas Custody Battle Saying His Mother Tells Him He’s a Girl
When you do not have a cosmology and are wandering aimlessly towards an unknown place…when you have no moral compass and the devil is your chauffeur …… when you are a godless globalist or an instrument of evil…
These two definitions (below) are shared by an AIM Patriot who identifies as “kittens at the whitehouse”.
Zuckerpunch
If you’ve ever wondered how safe your tap water really is, you can now find out. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) released its updated Tap Water Database on Wednesday, which allows people to discover which contaminants are in their local tap water and how it may affect their health.
In the database, people can search by ZIP code or state to find their local utility, then can click on the individual contaminants detected in their water to find out more about them and their health risks.
The Tap Water Database contains data from nearly 50,000 local utilities in 50 states, and features water quality tests conducted by water systems from 2012 to 2017. Also included are a total of nearly 32 million test results for 525 chemicals — 284 of which were detected in U.S. drinking water, according to the EWG.
Katie Slut of the Hill
Shocking photos of Congresswoman Katie Hill are revealed as she’s seen NAKED showing off Nazi-era tattoo while smoking a bong, kissing her female staffer and posing nude on ‘wife sharing’ sites
JOE BIDEN ABSOLUTELY DESTROYS CORN POP.
