The Deep State-Shadow Government has a name. Start using it. Start exposing this enemy of America to your network. Is your news source explaining what the “deep state” is or are they hiding behind sloppy research, propaganda, or worse – they are keeping you from TRUTH and FULL DISCLOSURE. Taxpayers pay these bureaucrats fat salaries, bonuses, and lots of government perks.

What do they do? Thwart the will of the American people, obstruct the rule of law, commit treason with impunity, and make life a living hell for our President.

What are you going to do now that you know the truth?

“Starting in the 1930s, politicians began stealthily transferring power from themselves, the elected representatives of we the people, to unelected bureaucrats and judges.

We the People can’t get rid of bureaucrats or judges via elections, so they can operate without our consent with impunity. To get rid of them requires a significant majority of honest politicians in Congress, which hasn’t been manifest for quite some time.”

Keep in mind the Bar Association is a Crown Agent. Of course they want Barr recused. All roads lead to the Privy Council, the Pilgrims Society, Mark Malloch-Brown, Arvinder Sambei (Robert Mueller’s British handler), Andrew Wood, Richard Dearlove, the Pedo Pope and his horny Jesuits, and the Queen…all who orchestrated this overthrow of Trump under the secrecy of Five Eyes and fake news (propaganda). Ole Billy (Barr) and Johnnie (Durham) must be getting close to the target!

So they will try to take out Barr with LAWFARE.

“All licensed Bar Attorneys – Attorners – in the U.S. owe their allegiance and give their solemn oath in pledge to the Crown Temple, realizing this or not. This is simply due to the fact that all Bar Associations throughout the world are signatories and franchises to the international Bar Association located at the Inns of Court at Crown Temple, which are physically located at Chancery Lane behind Fleet Street in London. Although they vehemently deny it, all Bar Associations in the U.S., such as the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar, or California Bar Association, are franchises to the Crown. Learn more.

The Washington criminals set up their own court system so that it would LOOK like they were being held accountable for their crimes, but in reality these courts were set up to protect their unconstitutional acts against We the People. Listen to the Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben explain how this system works that that we can dismantle it.

Here is an action flier that you can pass around: Get those tribunals going!

AIM Patriot Kevin sends this article (below) with a note: “This guy has 20 small bags of Fentanyl on him. What was he planning to do?”

In his transcribed call to Ukrainian President Zelensky, the President was repeating information that had already been disclosed a month before in a NYT article about Giuliani going to Ukraine on May 9 HOW CAN YOU IMPEACH WHEN THE INFO IN CALL WAS PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE . Source

When you do not have a cosmology and are wandering aimlessly towards an unknown place…when you have no moral compass and the devil is your chauffeur …… when you are a godless globalist or an instrument of evil…

These two definitions (below) are shared by an AIM Patriot who identifies as “kittens at the whitehouse”.

When a person you thought you could trust, in matters either personal or professional, has royally dicked you over for their own personal gain.

Turns out the status updates that were originally only accessible to my friends are now visible to anyone on the internet, just so Facebook could rip off what Twitter does. Talk about a double-Zuckerpunch!