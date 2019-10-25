Anonymous Patriots
Cat Report

lisa page edits.JPG

Stunning, Potentially Game-Changing, Court Filing by Flynn Defense Lawyer Sidney Powell

Strzok and Page spies

P.S. Someone who knows Lisa Page might want her to know that she will soon be separated from her children as she heads to prison for committing treason. No one, including women, should be excluded from the full legal and constitutional penalties of treason, seditious conspiracy, and/or espionage.

mccabe-page-baker-w-strzok-inset

techno fog.JPG

Make sure to open up Techno Fog’s thread on this breaking news that is not being reported accurately by propaganda media (duh). THREAD HERE

techno fog james baker.JPG

The POTUS tweets:

“Turkey fully understands not to fire on the Kurds as they leave what will be known as the Safe Zone for other fairly nearby areas. I don’t have to repeat that large scale Sanctions will be imposed for violations. Going well! ISIS secured by Kurds with Turkey ready as backup…..

….USA has gained Trillions of Dollars in wealth since November 2016. All others way down. Our power is Economic before having to use our newly rebuilt Military, a much better alternative. Oil is secured. Our soldiers have left and are leaving Syria for other places, then….

….COMING HOME! We were supposed to be there for 30 days – That was 10 years ago. When these pundit fools who have called the Middle East wrong for 20 years ask what we are getting out of the deal, I simply say, THE OIL, AND WE ARE BRINGING OUR SOLDIERS BACK HOME, ISIS SECURED!”  Trump Tweet

Ratcliffe says DOJ was used by Obama administration to go after their enemies

Seriously, why should taxpayers pay for Senior Executive Service operatives (rogue bureaucrat deep state) to read fake reporters who write propaganda used in an information war against America?

Boomers, haven’t you grow weary of all the decades of wars that we didn’t win – from Korea to the terrorist boogiemen?

Wars were planned and executed by the central banks and the Pilgrims Society to feed off the bodies and blood of people around the world, not just American soldiers. War is profitable to these blood thirsty demons.

Look around you. See the homeless? The invasions? The eugenics? The criminality? This is what it looks like when we keep “kicking the debt can down the road”.  If we are to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the planet, we need to get real and get into this info war to WIN IT, not spin it.

NY-Times_reporter .jpg

Trump Cancels All Admins’ NYT, WaPo Subs: “Will Save 100s Of 1000s Of Taxpayer Dollars”

What are you doing to help protect and restore your nation during the most epic battle of all times (at least from the history that we know)? It’s a planetary war.

It’s the Globalists v Patriots.

All Patriots to your battle stations. Use your God-given talents and skills to educate and enlighten as many folks as you can. If we all do this, we will save the planet from their One World Order Tyranny. We will win the propaganda war and start living TRUTH.

200-Year Information War. Patriots around the world know the enemy now and join together to defeat the one world order beast.

meme war information.JPG
Click here to see the original meme.

Fake & True

deep state cartoon brennan mccabe comey

clapper npc.JPG
Listen to the bumbling Clapper spew his lies on propaganda CNN

Barr-Durham Investigation Is Now Officially a Criminal Investigation

CIA ‘rattled’ by DOJ inquiry into Russia investigation origins

durham barr comey clapper brennan.JPG

S.C. Judge Rules the Obvious: It’s Unconstitutional for Police to Seize and Keep People’s Property Without Proving They Committed Crimes

Trump accuses Obama of treason for ‘spying’ on his 2016 campaign

john brennan.jpg

Time to Lawyer Up – The House of Cards is Collapsing

A federal judge has ruled that the Justice Department must turn over former special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury evidence to the House Judiciary Committee, a victory for Democrats in their effort to investigate whether President Donald Trump obstructed the long-running Russia probe. READ MORE

OPERATION TORCH CALIFORNIA: Hard Evidence Proving Wildfires Started by Arsonists (Video)

branco trump republicans democrats.JPG

House Dems Approve a Bill to Protect Animals, But Won’t Protect Babies Who Survive Abortion

MR52 posts:

Infowars is saying that Roger Stone thinks Trump will successfully be impeached. Where are they getting this? Is this just Stone being Stone or total BS? Is Stone busted and going the way of Cohen?

https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-roger-stone-talks-trump-impeachment-2020-election-ukrainegate-will-trump-resign/

DNC Sixth Debate Requirements Help Only the Top Five Candidates

hillary time up.jpg

Did You Know Senators Can’t Campaign During an Impeachment Trial?

Judge Overrules Jury That Blocked Texas Father From Stopping Son’s Transgender Transition

DNC warren calling

democrats 2020.jpg

US to Send Forces to Syria to Help Keep Oil Fields From ISIS

bernie socialism.JPG

On yesterday’s Cat Report, we had an image of Katie Slut of the Hill, but WordPress kept censoring the image. So we have to come up with an image to bypass censorship. Feel free to share.

katie hill sult 3.JPG

Screen scraped article in case this evidence is censored:

Josh Boswell. (Oct. 24, 2019). Shocking photos of Congresswoman Katie Hill are revealed showing off Nazi-era tattoo while smoking a bong, kissing her female staffer and posing nude on ‘wife sharing’ sites. Daily Mail.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-10-25-Shocking-photos-of-Congresswoman-Katie-Hill-by-Josh-Boswell-Daily-Mail-Oct-24-2019.pdf

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7609835/Katie-Hill-seen-showing-Nazi-era-tattoo-smoking-BONG-NAKED.html

https://tinyurl.com/y5hd3jyr

defund npr.JPG

Presidential Tweets Today

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

