Science of the Holy Grail with Douglas Gabriel VIDEO

In the third lecture in the series The Quest for Spiritual Paths, Douglas Gabriel discusses the blood relics of Christ and their provenance over the centuries. He also discusses the nature of the two Jesus children.

Translation by a patriot commentor:

Allow me to paint a picture for you:

You post a meme making fun of a Democrat politician or “woke” institution.

They contact the new “Copyright Enforcement Board” created by this law to report your meme, and give the wrong defendant address on purpose.

The “Copyright Enforcement Board” sends out a letter to the wrong address telling you you’re being subjected to fines w/o judicial review unless you “opt out”.

You know nothing until you’re blind-sided and bankrupted with $30,000 in fines PER VIEW of the meme you posted months later, with zero judicial recourse, the feds are just there to auction off everything you own.

AIM notation: And don’t forget who controls the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office – none other than British SERCO. These are Crown Agents using unconstitutional laws to suppress American free speech.

Bottom line: The old royal lizard b*tch is trying to shut up Americans. Not goin’ happen on our watch! Stand up to the British invasion and rule of America through the Senior Executive Service and Crown Agents like SERCO.

And remember who works in the Copyright office?

Michael’s Mommy and Daddy pictured below with their good friend Crown prosecutor Alison Saunders at their infamous dinner meeting held at the Ohr’s four days before Robert Hannigan came over from GCHQ and wiretapped Trump Towers with the assistance of traitor John Brennan.

Crown Agent SERCO was given the contract to run the US patent office and all subsequent 5G-related patents would mysteriously come under the control of HP alumnus and Agilent founder Richard P. Walker.

Nobody said that cleaning the swamp would be easy. The swamp is deep with the muck of centuries of corruption. Just as soon as we pull up one stinky gator, another one appears. This is why we need all patriots on duty to support Donald Trump in his epic feat of cleaning the swamp.

