Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

Treason-Obama

.

Trump Accuses Obama Of “Treason”

.

clapper obama.JPG

.

Betsy and Thomas update AIM Patriots

.

Michael Flynn’s Lawyers Claim Lisa Page Altered FBI Interview Record to Frame Him

.

FISA Virus Maria Butina Released from Federal Prison for Immediate Deportation

.

All The Russia Collusion Clues Are Beginning To Point Back To John Brennan

.

washington post.JPG

.

Hunter Biden followed his dad to Romania, too?

.

Mark Warner texted with Russian oligarch in effort to contact Christopher Steele

.

trump black supporters.JPG
Read tweet

.

Donald Trump Asks for List of Never Trumpers in His Administration

.

tt whistleblower.JPG

.

William Pelham Barr is a traitor

.

Trickle-Down Bureaucracy Is Destroying Vermont

.

Rep. Mark Meadows Outlines Three Demands For Impeachment Transparency From Adam Schiff

.

garrison election box rigging.JPG

.

USAID funds salaries of Venezuelan politicians as it doubles down on the coup

.

FULL SHOW: BARR/DURHAM + CLAPPER + SCHIFF + HUNTER BIDEN + PRINCE ANDREW…

.

Senate Democrats Demand William Barr Recuse Himself from ‘Trump Ukraine Matters’

.

mcnaughton donlad trump.JPG
You can purchase this print at Jon McNaughton

.

republican party.JPG

.

.

President Trump: “And here’s the other problem. You’re with CNN and you’re fake news.” [VIDEO]

.

.

science of holy grail.jpg

Science of the Holy Grail with Douglas Gabriel VIDEO

In the third lecture in the series The Quest for Spiritual Paths, Douglas Gabriel discusses the blood relics of Christ and their provenance over the centuries. He also discusses the nature of the two Jesus children.

.

.

Biologically Male NCAA Runner Named Conference Female Athlete Of The Week

.

Can Europe Be Saved From Demographic Doom?

.

cat in chair.JPG

How Those Memes You Just Posted Could Soon Cost You $30,000

.

Translation by a patriot commentor:

Allow me to paint a picture for you:
You post a meme making fun of a Democrat politician or “woke” institution.

They contact the new “Copyright Enforcement Board” created by this law to report your meme, and give the wrong defendant address on purpose.

The “Copyright Enforcement Board” sends out a letter to the wrong address telling you you’re being subjected to fines w/o judicial review unless you “opt out”.

You know nothing until you’re blind-sided and bankrupted with $30,000 in fines PER VIEW of the meme you posted months later, with zero judicial recourse, the feds are just there to auction off everything you own.

.

AIM notation: And don’t forget who controls the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office – none other than British SERCO. These are Crown Agents using unconstitutional laws to suppress American free speech.

Bottom line:  The old royal lizard b*tch is trying to shut up Americans. Not goin’ happen on our watch! Stand up to the British invasion and rule of America through the Senior Executive Service and Crown Agents like SERCO.

queen elizabeth overthrow

.

And remember who works in the Copyright office?

DEATH OF FREE SPEECH ON THE INTERNET

michael Ohr at desk

.

Michael’s Mommy and Daddy pictured below with their good friend Crown prosecutor Alison Saunders at their infamous dinner meeting held at the Ohr’s four days before Robert Hannigan came over from GCHQ and wiretapped Trump Towers with the assistance of traitor John Brennan.

Saunders dinner ohrs giorgio

.

Share this information with your network: Copyright Office to Regulate Memes with Lawfare

.

Human Wetware & The 5G Computer Weapon

Crown Agent SERCO was given the contract to run the US patent office and all subsequent 5G-related patents would mysteriously come under the control of HP alumnus and Agilent founder Richard P. Walker.

.

Nobody said that cleaning the swamp would be easy. The swamp is deep with the muck of centuries of corruption. Just as soon as we pull up one stinky gator, another one appears. This is why we need all patriots on duty to support Donald Trump in his epic feat of cleaning the swamp.

Swamp People: Ten Deadliest Hunts

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.