DEATH OF FREE SPEECH ON THE INTERNET

They can’t fight like patriot guerillas in the internet with wicked hashtags, memes, tweets, and hyperlinks, so they want to make our information weapons, ILLEGAL. That’s why they use LAWFARE to try and defeat us.

Keep in mind that the US Patent and Trademark Office is run by British SERCO….need we say more about this atrocious bill AND WHO IS REALLY BEHIND IT?

Also remember that the traitors Bruce and Nellie Ohr‘s son Michael works in the copyright office. Is this where the plot to silence Americans originates – with the Ohrs, the British, SERCO – all who are sworn enemies of the United States?

What will our corrupt, compromised elected representatives do with this bill? Why is it that we have so many “republicans” in the RNC that are voting with globalist Demonrats?

“Have you ever shared a meme that you didn’t make? Or downloaded a photo you saw on social media? If Congress has its way, you could soon get slapped with a $15,000 fine by copyright trolls––with no chance of appeal––just for doing normal stuff on the Internet. These trolls buy up copyrights with the sole intent of sending out mass threats and lawsuits to harvest settlements. Now, a dangerous new bill called the Copyright Alternative in Small Claims Enforcement (CASE) Act is sailing through Congress to make it easier for everyone from trolls to Hollywood producers to sue you. And it just slipped through a Senate Committee, clearing the way for a full Senate vote.”

In 2017, we wrote about the infowarfare and how this was a new type of warfare that patriots would be fighting.

This is why we request that President Trump meet with Michael McKibben of Leader Technologies to get the keys to the internet and stop this censorship madness. We do not want band aids on this never ending censorship problem in the internet. We want a FIX…and NOW.

Please contact the President and request that Michael McKibben be invited to the White House to discuss this grave matter that affects every citizen on the planet. Very easy to send a brief note at the link below before you move off this page:

HERE ARE THE REPRESENTATIVES THAT ARE PUSHING THIS PIECE OF LEGISLATIVE CENSORSHIP:

The bill was co-sponsored in the Senate by Sens. John Kennedy (R-LA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Mazie Hirono (D-HI). Original House co-sponsors include: HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and HJC IP Subcommittee Chairman Hank Johnson (D-GA), as well as Martha Roby (R-AL), Judy Chu (D-CA), Ben Cline (R-VA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).

Contact your congressperson and tell them to stuff this bill up Jerry Nadler’s ass…or something like that. These people need to start feeling the heat from the silent majority…so turn up your righteous indignation a notch or two.

Make sure to contact your Senator FIRST as the bill has headed to the Senate for a floor vote.

If you need help getting your game face on to take on these representatives, then take a lesson from this Georgia legislator who knows how to get in your face…and a fellow Democrat who knows how to give it back.

KNOW YOUR RNC RINOS AND RATS

We know that the Democrats that put forth this bill are globalist puppets, but what about the Republicans? Let’s go to Conservative Review and look at their scorecards. Are they patriots or globalists?

See why you do not want to contribute your 2020 campaign contributions to the RNC? Ronna ROMNEY doles out the money to globalist puppets like her uncle Mitt, Martha Roby, and these other RINOs.

Ben Cline has been in office since 2019 and so far he has a “B” score, but this vote on memes shows us that within the next year of voting, he will be headed towards RINO status as well. If you are in Virginia, start calling Ben to let him know you are watching and will not tolerate votes that don’t Keep America Great. Patriots are watching!

