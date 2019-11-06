.
Is this why ABC killed the Epstein story?
Ya’ll remember little ole Susan Rice, Warmonger?
Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger
..and little ole liar with her panties on fire?
Liars Liars. Pants on Fire.
Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer
NY Times Sat On Evidence Debunking Elizabeth Warren Pregnancy Firing Claim
Field McConnell UPDATES
Jim posts:
The recent election thefts in Virginia and Kentucky prove they’ll steal it in 2020
IF the GOP Attorney General got 823k votes, the GOP Agriculture Commissioner Got 821k votes and the GOP Treasurer got 855K votes, how can the GOP Governor only get 704k votes and get beaten by the Dem, who got 708 K? That’s a little Soros magic that needs to be explained, I don’t see how in that one most important race so many people switched their party preference.
“The republican cabinet has all won, all but a few by over 800k votes. However, the Governor only breaks 700k. I don’t believe a state that went Trump by 30% voted this way, I call fraud. Our elections are a farce.” str8uphemi
“Despite the consent judgment being signed a year ago, Democrat Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes’s office has been accused of improperly delaying the processing of previous mailings through 2018, delaying the final clean up of Kentucky’s voting rolls by at least two years.” Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch
July 15, 2019
Kentucky Set to Remove Up to 250,000 Inactive Voters as Part of Court Consent Judgment with Judicial Watch
DOJ Makes Jaw-Dropping Admission in Flynn Case – Prosecution “Mistakenly” Attributed Wrong Notes to Wrong FBI Agents
ahhhh isn’t that sweet that Jessie Liu signed this DOJ letter. Y’all remember SES Jessie Liu?
The Corruption and Influence of Jessie K Liu
Jessie K. Liu is in Place to Protect the Unelected Senior Executive Service (SES) Secret Government
DOJ: House Democrats’ Subpoenas ‘Legally Invalid’ If Witnesses Can’t Have Attorneys With Them
What did NBC News’s Chelsea Clinton do for her $600,000 salary?
THE INCREDIBLE BACKSTORY OF CHELSEA CLINTON
Trump Retweets
Officials in Citrus County, Fla., deny public library’s request for digital New York Times subscription, citing Pres. Trump’s belief that the nationally acclaimed paper is “fake news” https://t.co/dggaZSfEF0 pic.twitter.com/MfO41P5Qfe
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 5, 2019
Florida county denies library subscriptions to the New York Times because it’s ‘fake news’https://t.co/5JEqqR1swj
— Orlando Weekly (@OrlandoWeekly) November 5, 2019
“Why the heck would we spend money on something like that?”https://t.co/cqixFuhHPP
— Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) November 5, 2019
The Left would MURDER America. “Schiff’s Godfather Fantasy”
Roger Stone Judge Refuses To Strike Anti-Trumper From Jury Pool
“At the beginning of jury selection, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee, said that she would not remove potential jurors solely on the basis that they work for the federal government or because of their views of Trump.”
.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson is a Corrupt Mueller ‘Witch Hunter’ Coming for Roger Stone
Senior Executive Service: White Collar Traitors
Patricia writes us:
Betsy, I am fed up with your screeching about how corrupt Fox News is, but you offer no alternatives. Just like the elite, criticize but don’t provide useful information as an alternative.
Our Reply: If you read the Cat Report daily, Patricia, you would see that we offer many alternative truth news sources. Fox News is a corporate propaganda site and programs and brainwashes its viewers just like ABC, CBS, NBC, NPR and all those national propaganda rags in the corporate media world. Propaganda is evil. Fox News tells lies, half-truths, incomplete truths, deceit, drama, and spin.
Flynn attorney demands FBI search internal database, claims FBI manipulated interview notes
Bogeyfree posts:
Thanks to Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell, millions of Americans know to NEVER trust the FIB or the DOJ.
We have seen first hand how you can not trust their investigative techniques and any evidence they produce.
Millions who now serve on any jury should think twice IMO about any evidence the FIB introduces and any arguments or advice a DOJ Attorney makes/provides.
All US Intel Agencies Confirm No Evidence Of Meddling In Election, Urge Everyone To Panic Nonetheless
“The U.S. government will defend our democracy and maintain transparency with the American public about our efforts. An informed public is a resilient public. Americans should go to trusted sources for election information, such as their state and local election officials. We encourage every American to report any suspicious activity to their local officials, the FBI, or DHS.”
Patriots ponder:
Then why haven’t we heard that the US Intelligence Agencies found George Soros – Mitt Romney election rigging software called Optech in voting machines? Why haven’t we heard that states are preparing paper ballots and strict voter ID laws?
Patriots know that the US intelligence agencies are controlled by British Five Eyes. Don’t believe their lying, stinkin’ anti-American propaganda. Demand voter ID and paper ballots.
Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions
Sorry AIM Patriot, fcanadaXXX@yahoo.com, we tried to give you an answer to your question, but Yahoo censored our brief reply that would direct you to the materials you requested:
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html
You also asked for this: https://patriots4truth.org/2019/11/05/truth-history-is-shocking/
Below is a screen shot of how Yahoo censored you from receiving information.
Patriots, if you are on Yahoo, Gmail, Hotmail, Protonmail, or any other spymail, get off now! Be a patriot LEADER and pick up an email from Leader Technologies, Inc. With an email like PatriotYou@Leader.com, you are telling the world that you are truly REDPILLED!
Adobe Is Leading The Charge Against The Growing Epidemic Of Deepfake Videos
TheTinyDot
The American version of social credit scores exists in FICA numbers, medical records (vaccination records), court judgements, mortgage debt, and now as internal passports.
While You Slept, The US Government Created ‘Internal Passports’
This is a Lebanese journalist redpilling her 200,000 followers.
Presidential Tweets Today
