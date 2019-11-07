.
Eric Ciaramella Attorney, January 2017: “Coup Has Started” – July 2017: “We Will Remove Him”
Based Representative Matt Gaetz was revealing the coup back in 2017!
Eric Ciaramella – the “Whistleblower’s” – lawyer called for a rebellion against duly elected President. Disbar Mark Zaid now. Charge him with SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY.
Curiouser and Curiouser
“One British official with knowledge of Barr’s wish list presented to London commented that “it is like nothing we have come across before, they are basically asking, in quite robust terms, for help in doing a hatchet job on their own intelligence services””. (Link)
“It is interesting that the quote comes from a British intelligence official, as there appears to be mounting evidence of an extensive CIA operation that likely involved U.K. intelligence services. In addition, and as a direct outcome, there is an aspect to the CIA operation that overlaps with both a U.S. and U.K. need to keep Wikileaks founder Julian Assange under tight control. In this outline we will explain where corrupt U.S. and U.K. interests merge.” CTH
Origins of the Coup
Here’s Ambassador Taylor testifying that Ukraine was not aware of a hold on military aid until the end of August, over one month after @realDonaldTrump’s call with President Zelensky → pic.twitter.com/BcIEt9No7m
— Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) November 6, 2019
“The whistleblower’s lawyer gave away the game,” the Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told Fox News. “It was always the Democrats’ plan to stage a coup and impeach President Trump and all they ever needed was the right scheme. They whiffed on Mueller so now they’ve settled on the perfectly fine Ukraine phone call. This proves this was orchestrated from the beginning.” Source
Donald Trump Reads Aloud 2017 Tweets from Whistleblower’s Lawyer Declaring a ‘Coup’
So, let me get this straight. #VanGrack has given us false or wrong information in a federal court proceeding for 18 months, but @GenFlynn is supposed to be a #felon for a made-up “false” statement from an ambush interview #FBI had no legal basis to conduct?@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/KA2uVWFyyg
— Sidney Powell (@SidneyPowell1) November 6, 2019
Trump Jr. Outs CIA Whistleblower Over Twitter
Looks like Mark Zaid has a “thing” for underage Disney girls. This is an image of his YT site. Can we say P E D O P H I L E?
House Dems are now interfering with the 2020 election w/ their phony Impeachment Scam. House Dems have done NOTHING for the American People, with the exception of sending out subpoenas while sitting in a basement. People are so tired of their BS! Honestly, they are a total joke!! https://t.co/akXqEapfm1
— Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) November 7, 2019
Testimony Transcript Shows William Taylor Never Talked To Trump, Wasn’t Even On July 25 Phone Call
Penalties for Failure to Report and False Reporting of Child Abuse and Neglect
Asleep at the helm of the RNC, Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel, or is this part of the Romney family election corruption machine? This is inexcusable! Why hasn’t RONNA the ROMNEY of the RNC demanded an investigation into this obvious election tampering in Kentucky? Why did Virginia Democrats not face GOP challengers?
Are we going to add another item to her list of corruption? Will she fail to demand an investigation into the election corruption in Kentucky or will she stay silent like all the Romney girls do to protect unfit Mitt?
Democrats’ ‘Star Witness’ Admits He Wasn’t On Trump-Ukraine Call, Sole Source Was NY Times
hello_japan posts:
Eric Ciaramella, represented by raging SJW lawyer Mark Zaid, who also represents Mark Waid.
Mark Waid is a big name comic book writer who is a raging fascistic SJW who tries to terrorize conservatives out of the industry. The lawyer Mark Zaid is defending the comic writer Mark Waid for trying to destroy an army veteran comic reviewers life over politics, making violent threats to the army vet and threatening other people not to work with the army vet. Mark Zaid and Mark Waid are both enormous SJWs and giant pieces of shit (but I repeat myself).
This lawyer, Mark Zaid, is such a hysterical, insane leftist that he compared the psycho making bomb threats a year ago to Comicsgate, which is an anti-SJW comic book movement vaguely similar to Gamergate.
https://boundingintocomics.com/2018/10/26/mark-waids-lawyer-compares-bomb-suspect-to-comicsgate/
Mark Zaid is a well established left-wing lunatic, the kind of person that calls everyone they don’t like “alt-right”. He falls all over himself on twitter calling Comicsgate supporters racists and alt-right.
We do not have the resources or time to investigate the Field McConnell story. We ask the AIM community to crowdsource the truth by leaving links, articles, videos, and comments on our open page about McConnell.
If you have an important update and do not have an account with WordPress to leave us a comment, then please use our ‘contact us’ page. In the meantime, we send our thoughts and prayers to Field and his family and community.
Field McConnell UPDATES
AIM Patriot Douglas Y. heard us discuss how Carnie Foundation infiltrated libraries across America to push the Tavistock-Frankfurt School-Globalist Propaganda narrative. He reminds us of other Carnegie infiltration:
Carnegie’s largess to mid-America. Dig deeper and find that he sent organs to churches across the heartland. No charge. They enabled churches to expand the worship ceremony and grow the flock; organ music put many communities a step up over others. The gift came with only one string: the opportunity to provide direction and focus to occasional sermons conducted by the pastor.
Years later, you will be able to tell your children and grandchildren about the great MAGA movement and your experiences at a Trump Rally. Being a part of the picture OUTSIDE the arena is as important as the picture inside. It shows the world that we stand against the corrupt reign of America by Hillary Clinton and George Soros factions.
Patriots stand with Trump. If you can make a “pilgrimage to a rally” in your area, please do so. You may see yourself as a “tiny dot”, but as a group we give President Trump his mighty roar.
This beautiful, all-revealing icon sent to us by Liz Hamilton.
Presidential Tweets Today
