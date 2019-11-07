.

Asleep at the helm of the RNC, Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel, or is this part of the Romney family election corruption machine? This is inexcusable! Why hasn’t RONNA the ROMNEY of the RNC demanded an investigation into this obvious election tampering in Kentucky? Why did Virginia Democrats not face GOP challengers?

.

Are we going to add another item to her list of corruption? Will she fail to demand an investigation into the election corruption in Kentucky or will she stay silent like all the Romney girls do to protect unfit Mitt ?

.

.

.

.

hello_japan posts:

Eric Ciaramella, represented by raging SJW lawyer Mark Zaid, who also represents Mark Waid.

Mark Waid is a big name comic book writer who is a raging fascistic SJW who tries to terrorize conservatives out of the industry. The lawyer Mark Zaid is defending the comic writer Mark Waid for trying to destroy an army veteran comic reviewers life over politics, making violent threats to the army vet and threatening other people not to work with the army vet. Mark Zaid and Mark Waid are both enormous SJWs and giant pieces of shit (but I repeat myself).

This lawyer, Mark Zaid, is such a hysterical, insane leftist that he compared the psycho making bomb threats a year ago to Comicsgate, which is an anti-SJW comic book movement vaguely similar to Gamergate.

https://boundingintocomics.com/2018/10/26/mark-waids-lawyer-compares-bomb-suspect-to-comicsgate/

Mark Zaid is a well established left-wing lunatic, the kind of person that calls everyone they don’t like “alt-right”. He falls all over himself on twitter calling Comicsgate supporters racists and alt-right.

.

.

We do not have the resources or time to investigate the Field McConnell story. We ask the AIM community to crowdsource the truth by leaving links, articles, videos, and comments on our open page about McConnell.

If you have an important update and do not have an account with WordPress to leave us a comment, then please use our ‘contact us’ page. In the meantime, we send our thoughts and prayers to Field and his family and community.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Douglas Y. heard us discuss how Carnie Foundation infiltrated libraries across America to push the Tavistock-Frankfurt School-Globalist Propaganda narrative. He reminds us of other Carnegie infiltration:

Carnegie’s largess to mid-America. Dig deeper and find that he sent organs to churches across the heartland. No charge. They enabled churches to expand the worship ceremony and grow the flock; organ music put many communities a step up over others. The gift came with only one string: the opportunity to provide direction and focus to occasional sermons conducted by the pastor.

.

.

.

.

.

Years later, you will be able to tell your children and grandchildren about the great MAGA movement and your experiences at a Trump Rally. Being a part of the picture OUTSIDE the arena is as important as the picture inside. It shows the world that we stand against the corrupt reign of America by Hillary Clinton and George Soros factions.

Patriots stand with Trump. If you can make a “pilgrimage to a rally” in your area, please do so. You may see yourself as a “tiny dot”, but as a group we give President Trump his mighty roar.

.

.

.

.

This beautiful, all-revealing icon sent to us by Liz Hamilton.

.